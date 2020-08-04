Come Cast Away e Lost: naufragati sull'isola deserta, tre marinai salvati da un SOS sulla spiaggia
Tre marinai sono riusciti a salvarsi grazie ad SOS gigante scritto sulla sabbia dopo essere naufragati su un'isola deserta, riuscendo nell'impresa che in Lost e Cast Away era stata un fallimento.
Da Tom Hanks in Cast Away ai naufraghi di Lost, nessuno è riuscito a salvarsi grazie ad un SOS sulla spiaggia. L'impresa è riuscita a tre marinai sperduti su un'isoletta del Pacifico individuati grazie all'enorme segnale di soccorso scritto sulla sabbia.
Andersen KC-135 crew locates missing mariners on lone Pacific island
Guardsmen from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard (ANG) and the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania National Guard deployed here, were the first to locate three missing mariners during a search and rescue mission in the Federated States of Micronesia southwest of Guam, Aug. 2, 2020 (ChST).
On July 29, three mariners aboard a 23-foot white and blue skiff departed Puluwat Atoll intending to travel approximately 21 nautical miles to Pulap, Chuuk. However, they never made it to their destination and were reported missing.
“Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam received notification of an overdue skiff last seen in the vicinity of Chuuk and requested our assistance,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Shaun McRoberts, 506th Air Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron assistant director of operations. “Once notified, we began immediately working a plan to launch crews to locate the missing vessel.”
Hawaii Air National Guardsmen Lt. Col. Jason Palmeira-Yen, Maj. Byron Kamikawa, Tech. Sgt. Shane Williams along with Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Tech. Sgt. Rodney Joseph and Senior Airman Jeremy Williams took off from Andersen AFB in their KC-135 Stratotanker destined to locate the missing vessel.
After almost three hours into their mission and flying at about 1,500 feet, the crew located the mariners on the tiny island of Pikelot, Yap.
“We were toward the end of our search pattern,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Palmeira-Yen, the KC-135 pilot. “We turned to avoid some rain showers and that’s when we looked down and saw an island, so we decide to check it out and that’s when we saw SOS and a boat right next to it on the beach. From there we called in the Australian Navy because they had two helicopters nearby that could assist and land on the island.”
The Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Canberra (L02) was also in the region and agreed to divert and provide search sorties with embarked helicopters while the FSS Independence departed from Yap to assist.
A helicopter crew from HMAS Canberra delivered supplies to the stranded mariners while a U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules from Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii airdropped a radio and message block informing them the FSS Independence was en-route to rescue and return them home.
"Partnerships" said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Christopher Chase, Coast Guard Sector Guam, commander. "This is what made this search and rescue case successful. Through coordination with multiple response organizations, we were able to save three members of our community and bring them back home to their families.”
At 12 a.m., August 3 (HST), the Independence arrived on scene, launched a small boat crew and rescued the mariners.
By Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger, 36th Wing Public Affairs
United States Air Force, U.S. Pacific Air Forces, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Air Mobility Command, Joint Region MarianasPubblicato da Andersen Air Force Base, Guam su Lunedì 3 agosto 2020
Il naufrago Sting inviava i suoi SOS in una bottiglia senza nessun riscontro, non è andata meglio a Tom Hanks o ai naufraghi di Lost, scrivere enormi SOS sulla sabbia non ha mai portato fortuna sul piccolo e grande schermo. È andata bene invece a tre naufraghi bloccati su un'isola remota del Pacifico che sono stati trovati vivi dopo che una squadra di soccorso ha individuato il loro gigantesco messaggio di SOS scritto sulla sabbia.
I tre naufraghi erano finiti sulla piccola isola di Pikelot, quasi 200 km a ovest rispetto al luogo di partenza, un'isola deserta molto meno misteriosa di quella su cui naufragarono circa sedici anni fa Matthew Fox e Josh Holloway con l'aereo di linea 815 della compagnia australiana Oceanic Airlines. Questa volta i militari australiani e statunitensi sono riusciti a trovare i dispersi che, dalle prime informazioni date dai soccorritori, sono in buone condizioni senza lesioni significative.
Tom Hanks riuscì a tornare a casa dopo molto tempo, tanto da trovare la sua fidanzata sposata con un altro uomo, fortunatamente questa volta tutto si è risolto nel giro di pochi giorni,
le autorità nel territorio americano di Guam avevano lanciato l'allarme sabato dopo che gli uomini partiti da Pulawat non erano mai arrivati all'atollo di Pulap, che dista circa 42 chilometri. L'enorme SOS scritto nella sabbia è stato avvistato da una nave cisterna dell'Aeronautica militare americana che ha segnalato la posizione ai militari australiani che grazie a due elicotteri hanno recuperato i tre marinai.