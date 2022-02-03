BAFTA 2022, le nomination: da Dune a Il Potere del Cane

La British Academy of Film and Television Arts ha comunicato le sue nomination per i BAFTA 2022, la 75esima edizione della prestigiosa cerimonia di premiazione che quest'anno si terrà il 13 marzo al Royal Albert Hall con la conduzione di Rebel Wilson. Ma vediamo insieme quali titoli hanno dominato la scena.

Sembra proprio che Dune di Denis Villeneuve si aggiudichi il maggior numero di candidature per i BAFTA 2022 arrivando a quota 11, come riporta anche IndieWire, mentre seguono a ruota Il Potere del Cane di Jane Campion con 8 nomination e Belfast di Kenneth Branagh con 6. % candidature a testa, invece, per Licorice Pizza di Paul Thomas Anderson, No Time To Die di Cary Joji Fukunaga e West Side Story di Steven Spielberg.

Inoltre, quest'anno le donne possono vantare un nuovo record, in quanto si registra il numero più alto di candidature femminili sino ad ora.

Queste le nomination nelle categorie principali:

Best Film

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Eva

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Best Director

Aleem Khan (After Love)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Audrey Diwan (Happening)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Julia Ducournau (Titane)

Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Adam McKay (Don't Look Up)

Zach Baylin (King Richard)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder, "CODA"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don't Look Up)

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Stephen Graham (Boiling Point)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Emilia Jones (CODA)

Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World)

Joanna Scanlan (After Love)

Tessa Thompson (Passing)

Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Ann Dowd (Mass)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist (West Side Story)

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Woody Norman (C'mon C'mon)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer