BAFTA 2022, le nomination: da Dune a Il Potere del Cane

La British Academy of Film and Television Arts ha comunicato le sue nomination per i BAFTA 2022, la 75esima edizione della prestigiosa cerimonia di premiazione che quest'anno si terrà il 13 marzo al Royal Albert Hall con la conduzione di Rebel Wilson. Ma vediamo insieme quali titoli hanno dominato la scena.
Sembra proprio che Dune di Denis Villeneuve si aggiudichi il maggior numero di candidature per i BAFTA 2022 arrivando a quota 11, come riporta anche IndieWire, mentre seguono a ruota Il Potere del Cane di Jane Campion con 8 nomination e Belfast di Kenneth Branagh con 6. % candidature a testa, invece, per Licorice Pizza di Paul Thomas Anderson, No Time To Die di Cary Joji Fukunaga e West Side Story di Steven Spielberg.
Inoltre, quest'anno le donne possono vantare un nuovo record, in quanto si registra il numero più alto di candidature femminili sino ad ora.
Queste le nomination nelle categorie principali:
Best Film
-
Belfast
-
Don't Look Up
-
Dune
-
Licorice Pizza
-
The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British Film
-
After Love
-
Ali & Eva
-
Belfast
-
Boiling Point
-
Cyrano
-
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
-
Last Night in Soho
-
No Time to Die
-
Passing
Best Director
-
Aleem Khan (After Love)
-
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
-
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
-
Audrey Diwan (Happening)
-
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
-
Julia Ducournau (Titane)
Original Screenplay
-
Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos)
-
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
-
Adam McKay (Don't Look Up)
-
Zach Baylin (King Richard)
-
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Adapted Screenplay
-
Sian Heder, "CODA"
-
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
-
Denis Villeneuve (Dune)
-
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
-
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Leading Actor
-
Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava)
-
Leonardo DiCaprio (Don't Look Up)
-
Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)
-
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
-
Stephen Graham (Boiling Point)
-
Will Smith (King Richard)
Leading Actress
-
Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)
-
Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
-
Emilia Jones (CODA)
-
Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World)
-
Joanna Scanlan (After Love)
-
Tessa Thompson (Passing)
Supporting Actress
-
Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)
-
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
-
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
-
Ann Dowd (Mass)
-
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
-
Ruth Negga (Passing)
Supporting Actor
-
Mike Faist (West Side Story)
-
Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
-
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
-
Woody Norman (C'mon C'mon)
-
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
-
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
-
Aleem Khan (Writer/Director) After Love
-
James Cumming (Writer), Hester Ruloff (Producer), Boiling Point
-
Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director), The Harder They Fall
-
Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer), Keyboard Fantasies
-
Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director), Passing