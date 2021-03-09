Il cinema da leggere firmato dalla redazione di Movieplayer.it, il regalo last minute perfetto!

PGA 2021: Nomadland e Il processo ai Chicago 7 guidano le nomination

Nomadland e Il processo ai Chicago 7 tra i candidati ai PGA 2021, tra gli outsider si inseriscono il sequel di Borat e Judas and Black Messiah, primo film candidato prodotto solo da produttori neri.

NOTIZIA di 09/03/2021

Con sette candidature a testa, Nomadland e Il processo ai Chicago 7 guidano le nomination dei PGA Awards 2021, spesso anticamera dell'Oscar per il miglior film.

Il Processo Ai Chicago 7 2
Il processo ai Chicago 7: una scena del film con Sacha Baron Cohen

I 32° Producers Guild of America Awards hanno annunciato i loro candidati in vista della cerimonia di conxsegna dei premi che si terrà il 24 marzo. Confermato il dominio di Nomadland di Chloé Zhao, Minari di Lee Isaac Chung e Il processo ai Chicago 7 di Aaron Sorkin in questa stagione dei premi.

A sorpresa, in questo dominio si inserisce però un outsider come il satirico Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm e c'è spazio anche per la candidatura di Judas and the Black Messiah, con la candidatura di Daniel Kaluuya la miglior attore non protagonista. Judas è il primo film candidato ai PGA Awards interamente prodotto da produttori neri. Purtroppo tra gli esclusi figura Da 5 Bloods - Come fratelli di Spike Lee, le cui speranze in vista degli Oscar si attenuano.

Sul versante televisivo, tra le candidature spiccano le serie Netflix Bridgerton, Ozark e The Crown, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Masked Singer, Schitt's Creek e I May Destroy You.

Viggo Mortensen contro gli Oscar: "David Cronenberg non è mai stato nominato, è inspiegabile"

Ecco la lista dei candidati ai Producers Guild of America Awards 2020 nelle categorie cinema e tv.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Nomadland
  • One Night in Miami
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

  • The Croods: A New Age
  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

  • Better Call Saul
  • Bridgerton
  • The Crown
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • The Flight Attendant
  • Schitt's Creek
  • Ted Lasso
  • What We Do in the Shadows

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television:

  • I May Destroy You
  • Normal People
  • The Queen's Gambit
  • The Undoing
  • Unorthodox

Award for Oustanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures:

  • Bad Education
  • Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
  • Hamilton
  • Jane Gooddall: The Hope
  • What the Constitution Means to Me

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

  • 60 Minutes
  • The Last Dance
  • Laurel Canyon
  • McMillion$
  • Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

  • 8:46 - Dave Chappelle
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Last Weed Tonight with John Oliver
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television:

  • The Amazing Race
  • The Masked Singer
  • Nailed It!
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • The Voice
