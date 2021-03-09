PGA 2021: Nomadland e Il processo ai Chicago 7 guidano le nomination

Con sette candidature a testa, Nomadland e Il processo ai Chicago 7 guidano le nomination dei PGA Awards 2021, spesso anticamera dell'Oscar per il miglior film.

Il processo ai Chicago 7: una scena del film con Sacha Baron Cohen

I 32° Producers Guild of America Awards hanno annunciato i loro candidati in vista della cerimonia di conxsegna dei premi che si terrà il 24 marzo. Confermato il dominio di Nomadland di Chloé Zhao, Minari di Lee Isaac Chung e Il processo ai Chicago 7 di Aaron Sorkin in questa stagione dei premi.

A sorpresa, in questo dominio si inserisce però un outsider come il satirico Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm e c'è spazio anche per la candidatura di Judas and the Black Messiah, con la candidatura di Daniel Kaluuya la miglior attore non protagonista. Judas è il primo film candidato ai PGA Awards interamente prodotto da produttori neri. Purtroppo tra gli esclusi figura Da 5 Bloods - Come fratelli di Spike Lee, le cui speranze in vista degli Oscar si attenuano.

Sul versante televisivo, tra le candidature spiccano le serie Netflix Bridgerton, Ozark e The Crown, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Masked Singer, Schitt's Creek e I May Destroy You.

Ecco la lista dei candidati ai Producers Guild of America Awards 2020 nelle categorie cinema e tv.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Flight Attendant

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television:

I May Destroy You

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Award for Oustanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures:

Bad Education

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Hamilton

Jane Gooddall: The Hope

What the Constitution Means to Me

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

60 Minutes

The Last Dance

Laurel Canyon

McMillion$

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

8:46 - Dave Chappelle

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Last Weed Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television: