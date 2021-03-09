PGA 2021: Nomadland e Il processo ai Chicago 7 guidano le nomination

Con sette candidature a testa, Nomadland e Il processo ai Chicago 7 guidano le nomination dei PGA Awards 2021, spesso anticamera dell'Oscar per il miglior film.
I 32° Producers Guild of America Awards hanno annunciato i loro candidati in vista della cerimonia di conxsegna dei premi che si terrà il 24 marzo. Confermato il dominio di Nomadland di Chloé Zhao, Minari di Lee Isaac Chung e Il processo ai Chicago 7 di Aaron Sorkin in questa stagione dei premi.
A sorpresa, in questo dominio si inserisce però un outsider come il satirico Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm e c'è spazio anche per la candidatura di Judas and the Black Messiah, con la candidatura di Daniel Kaluuya la miglior attore non protagonista. Judas è il primo film candidato ai PGA Awards interamente prodotto da produttori neri. Purtroppo tra gli esclusi figura Da 5 Bloods - Come fratelli di Spike Lee, le cui speranze in vista degli Oscar si attenuano.
Sul versante televisivo, tra le candidature spiccano le serie Netflix Bridgerton, Ozark e The Crown, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Masked Singer, Schitt's Creek e I May Destroy You.
Ecco la lista dei candidati ai Producers Guild of America Awards 2020 nelle categorie cinema e tv.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama
- Better Call Saul
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- The Flight Attendant
- Schitt's Creek
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television:
- I May Destroy You
- Normal People
- The Queen's Gambit
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Award for Oustanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures:
- Bad Education
- Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
- Hamilton
- Jane Gooddall: The Hope
- What the Constitution Means to Me
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:
- 60 Minutes
- The Last Dance
- Laurel Canyon
- McMillion$
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:
- 8:46 - Dave Chappelle
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Last Weed Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television:
- The Amazing Race
- The Masked Singer
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- The Voice