Golden Globe 2022: tutte le nomination

Le nomination ai Golden Globe 2022 sono state annunciate oggi pomeriggio. La stagione dei premi approda ad una delle tappe più importanti, con le candidature per le statuette assegnate dalla Hollywood Foreign Press. Ad annunciare le nomination, per questa edizione, Snoop Dogg
Miglior film drammatico
Belfast CODA Dune King Richard The Power of the dog
Miglior film commedia o musicale
Cyrano Don't Look Up Licorice Pizza Tick Tick Boom! West Side Story
Miglior regista di un film
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter Steven Spielberg - West Side Story Denis Villeneuve - Dune
Migliore attrice in un film drammatico
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes Of Tammy Faye Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter Nicole Kidman - Being The Ricardos Lady Gaga - House Of Gucci Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Migliore attore in un film drammatico
Mahershala Ali - Swan Song Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog Will Smith - King Richard Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale
Marion Cotillard - Annette Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up Emma Stone - Cruella Rachel Zegler - West Side Story
Migliore attore in un film commedia o musicale
Migliore attrice non protagonista in un film
Caitriona Balfe - Belfast Ariana Debose - West Side Story Kirsten Dunst - Power of the Dog Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard Ruth Negga - Passing
Migliore attore non protagonista in un film
Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar Jamie Dornan - Belfast Ciaran Hinds - Belfast Troy Kotsur - CODA Kodi Smitt-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Miglior film straniero
Compartment No 6 Drive My Car E' stata la mano di Dio A Hero Parallel Mothers
Miglior film d'animazione
Encanto Flee Luca My Sunny Maad Raya and the Last Dragon
Migliore sceneggiatura di un film
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza Kenneth Branagh - Belfast Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog Adam McKay - Don't Look Up Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos
Migliore colonna sonora originale di un film
The French Dispatch Encanto The Power of the Dog Parallel Mothers Dune
Migliore canzone originale di un film
King Richard, Be Alive - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson Encanto, Dos Oruguitas - Lin-Manuel Miranda Belfast, Down to Joy - Van Morrison Respect, Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King No Time to Die, No Time to Die - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
Miglior serie drammatica
Lupin The Morning Show Pose Squid Game Succession
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Uzo Aduba - In Treatment Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show Christine Baranski - The Good Fight Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale MJ Rodriguez - Pose
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Brian Cox, Succession Jeremy Strong, Succession Billy Porter, Pose Omar Sy, Lupin Lee Jung Jae, Squid Game
Miglior serie commedia o musicale
The Great Hacks Only Murders in the Building Reservation Dogs Ted Lasso
Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks Elle Fanning - The Great Issa Rae - Insecure Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish Jean Smart - Hacks
Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish Nicholas Hoult - The Great Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione
Dopesick American Crime Story: Impeachment Maid Mare of Easttown The Underground Railroad
Miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione
Jessica Chastain - Scenes From a Marriage Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision Margaret Qualley - Maid Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione
Paul Bettany - WandaVision Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage Michael Keaton - Dopesick Ewan McGregor - Halston Tahar Rahim - The Serpent
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie, mini-serie o film per la televisione
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie, mini-serie o film per la televisione
La Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha deciso, dunque, di non rinunciare alla cerimonia dei Golden Globe 2022 - che si terrà il 9 gennaio 2022 a Los Angeles - nonostante le accuse di razzismo (nessuno dei suoi membri era nero), e nonostante la NBC, storico partner televisivo, abbia annunciato a maggio che non ci sarà alcuna trasmissione TV per la premiazione.