Golden Globe 2022: tutte le nomination

Le nomination ai Golden Globe 2022 sono state annunciate oggi pomeriggio. La stagione dei premi approda ad una delle tappe più importanti, con le candidature per le statuette assegnate dalla Hollywood Foreign Press. Ad annunciare le nomination, per questa edizione, Snoop Dogg

Miglior film drammatico

Belfast CODA Dune King Richard The Power of the dog

Miglior film commedia o musicale

Cyrano Don't Look Up Licorice Pizza Tick Tick Boom! West Side Story

Miglior regista di un film

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter Steven Spielberg - West Side Story Denis Villeneuve - Dune

Migliore attrice in un film drammatico

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes Of Tammy Faye Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter Nicole Kidman - Being The Ricardos Lady Gaga - House Of Gucci Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Migliore attore in un film drammatico

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog Will Smith - King Richard Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale

Marion Cotillard - Annette Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up Emma Stone - Cruella Rachel Zegler - West Side Story

Migliore attore in un film commedia o musicale

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog Will Smith - King Richard Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Migliore attrice non protagonista in un film

Caitriona Balfe - Belfast Ariana Debose - West Side Story Kirsten Dunst - Power of the Dog Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard Ruth Negga - Passing

Migliore attore non protagonista in un film

Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar Jamie Dornan - Belfast Ciaran Hinds - Belfast Troy Kotsur - CODA Kodi Smitt-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Miglior film straniero

Compartment No 6 Drive My Car E' stata la mano di Dio A Hero Parallel Mothers

Miglior film d'animazione

Encanto Flee Luca My Sunny Maad Raya and the Last Dragon

Migliore sceneggiatura di un film

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza Kenneth Branagh - Belfast Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog Adam McKay - Don't Look Up Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos

Migliore colonna sonora originale di un film

The French Dispatch Encanto The Power of the Dog Parallel Mothers Dune

Migliore canzone originale di un film

King Richard, Be Alive - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson Encanto, Dos Oruguitas - Lin-Manuel Miranda Belfast, Down to Joy - Van Morrison Respect, Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King No Time to Die, No Time to Die - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

Miglior serie drammatica

Lupin The Morning Show Pose Squid Game Succession

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Uzo Aduba - In Treatment Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show Christine Baranski - The Good Fight Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale MJ Rodriguez - Pose

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Brian Cox, Succession Jeremy Strong, Succession Billy Porter, Pose Omar Sy, Lupin Lee Jung Jae, Squid Game

Miglior serie commedia o musicale

The Great Hacks Only Murders in the Building Reservation Dogs Ted Lasso

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks Elle Fanning - The Great Issa Rae - Insecure Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish Jean Smart - Hacks

Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish Nicholas Hoult - The Great Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione

Dopesick American Crime Story: Impeachment Maid Mare of Easttown The Underground Railroad

Miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione

Jessica Chastain - Scenes From a Marriage Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision Margaret Qualley - Maid Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione

Paul Bettany - WandaVision Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage Michael Keaton - Dopesick Ewan McGregor - Halston Tahar Rahim - The Serpent

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie, mini-serie o film per la televisione

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie, mini-serie o film per la televisione

La Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha deciso, dunque, di non rinunciare alla cerimonia dei Golden Globe 2022 - che si terrà il 9 gennaio 2022 a Los Angeles - nonostante le accuse di razzismo (nessuno dei suoi membri era nero), e nonostante la NBC, storico partner televisivo, abbia annunciato a maggio che non ci sarà alcuna trasmissione TV per la premiazione.