Academy: tra gli invitati a diventare membri anche Billie Eilish e Anya Taylor-Joy

L'Academy ha annunciato l'arrivo di 397 nuovi membri, new entry che portano potenzialmente così il totale a 10.665, e tra i nomi annunciati ci sono anche Billie Eilish e Anya Taylor-Joy.
La lista è composta per il 44% da donne, per il 37% da rappresentanti di comunità sotto-rapresentate per quanto riguarda l'origine etnica e razziale, e per il 50% provenienti da 53 nazioni e territori all'esterno degli Stati Uniti.
L'Academy ha annunciato i nuovi arrivi che comprendono ben 71 persone nominate agli Oscar e 15 vincitori.
Tra i membri che entrano nella fila dell'organizzazione ci saranno i vincitori Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur e Billie Eilish.
Tra gli invitati ci sono Anya Taylor-Joy, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Dana Walden, i nominati Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons e Kodi Smit-McPhee.
Tra i nomi annunciati dall'Academy anche gli attori Robin de Jesus, Olga Merediz e Vincent Lindon, il regista Reinaldo Marcus Green, gli sceneggiatori Jeremy O Harris e Jon Spaihts.
Pawo Choyning Dorji (Lunana), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Sian Heder (CODA) e Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Flee) potranno scegliere una delle categorie di cui essere membri.
Ecco la lista dei nuovi invitati a diventare membri dell'Academy:
Attori
Funke Akindele - "Omo Ghetto: The Saga," "Jenifa"
Caitríona Balfe - "Belfast," "Ford v Ferrari"
Reed Birney - "Mass," "Changeling"
Jessie Buckley - "The Lost Daughter," "I'm Thinking of Ending Things"
Lori Tan Chinn - "Turning Red," "Glengarry Glen Ross"
Daniel K. Daniel - "The Fugitive," "A Soldier's Story"
Ariana DeBose - "West Side Story," "The Prom"
Robin de Jesús - "tick, tick...BOOM!," "The Boys in the Band"
Jamie Dornan - "Belfast," "Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar"
Michael Greyeyes - "Wild Indian," "Woman Walks Ahead"
Gaby Hoffmann - "C'mon C'mon," "Wild"
Amir Jadidi - "A Hero," "Cold Sweat"
Kajol - "My Name Is Khan," "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..."
Troy Kotsur - "CODA," "The Number 23"
Vincent Lindon - "Titane," "The Measure of a Man"
BarBara Luna - "The Concrete Jungle," "Five Weeks in a Balloon"
Aïssa Maïga - "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind," "Mood Indigo"
Selton Mello - "My Hindu Friend," "Trash"
Olga Merediz - "In the Heights," "Adrift"
Sandra Kwan Yue Ng - "Echoes of the Rainbow," "Portland Street Blues"
Hidetoshi Nishijima - "Drive My Car," "Cut"
Rena Owen - "The Last Witch Hunter," "The Dead Lands"
Jesse Plemons - "The Power of the Dog," "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit," "The Distinguished Gentleman"
Renate Reinsve - "The Worst Person in the World," "Welcome to Norway"
Marco Rodriguez - "El Chicano," "Unspeakable"
Joanna Scanlan - "After Love," "Notes on a Scandal"
Kodi Smit-McPhee - "The Power of the Dog," "Let Me In"
Suriya - "Jai Bhim," "Soorarai Pottru"
Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Northman," "Last Night in Soho"
Registi
Newton Aduaka - "One Man's Show," "Ezra"
Andrew Ahn - "Fire Island," "Spa Night"
Bruno Villela Barreto - "Four Days in September," "The Kiss"
Mariano Barroso - "Ants in the Mouth," "Ecstasy"
Rolf de Heer - "Charlie's Country," "Bad Boy Bubby"
Jeferson Rodrigues de Rezende - "The Malê Revolt," "Bróder!"
Pawo Choyning Dorji - "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"
Blessing Egbe - "African Messiah," "Iquo's Journal"
Briar Grace-Smith - "Cousins ," "Waru"
Reinaldo Marcus Green - "King Richard," "Monsters and Men"
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - "Drive My Car," "Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy"
Sian Harries Heder - "CODA," "Tallulah"
Gil Kenan - "City of Ember," "Monster House"
Amanda Kernell - "Charter," "Sami Blood"
Mary Lambert - "The In Crowd," "Pet Sematary II"
Blackhorse Lowe - "Chasing the Light," "5th World"
Nalin Pan - "Last Film Show," "Samsara"
Jonas Poher Rasmussen - "Flee," "Searching for Bill"
Isabel Sandoval - "Lingua Franca," "Apparition"
Amy Seimetz - "She Dies Tomorrow," "Sun Don't Shine"
Rachel Talalay - "A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting," "Tank Girl"
Musica
Billie Eilish Baird O'Connell - "No Time to Die"
Amie Doherty - "Spirit Untamed," "The High Note"
Lili Haydn - "Strip Down, Rise Up," "Broken Kingdom"
Leo Heiblum - "Maria Full of Grace," "Frida"
Natalie Holt - "Fever Dream," "Journey's End"
Nathan Johnson - "Nightmare Alley," "Knives Out"
Jacobo Lieberman - "Maria Full of Grace," "Frida"
Ariel Rose Marx - "Shiva Baby," "Rebel Hearts"
Hesham Nazih - "The Guest," "Born a King"
Finneas O'Connell - "No Time to Die"
Dan Romer - "Luca," "Beasts of the Southern Wild"
Nerida Tyson-Chew - "H Is for Happiness," "Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid"
Sceneggiatori
Zach Baylin - "King Richard"
Henry Bean - "The Believer," "Deep Cover"
Pawo Choyning Dorji - "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"
Michael Grais - "Cool World," "Poltergeist"
Ted Griffin - "Ocean's Eleven," "Ravenous"
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - "Drive My Car," "Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy"
Jeremy O Harris - "Zola"
Sian Harries Heder - "CODA," "Tallulah"
Mike Jones - "Luca," "Soul"
Reema Kagti - "Gully Boy," "Gold"
Adele Lim - "Raya and the Last Dragon," "Crazy Rich Asians"
Craig Mazin - "Identity Thief," "The Hangover Part II"
Margaret Nagle - "With/In," "The Good Lie"
Takamasa Oe - "Drive My Car," "Beautiful Method"
Alex Ross Perry - "Her Smell," "Listen Up Philip"
Adam Rifkin - "Giuseppe Makes a Movie," "Small Soldiers"
Jordan Roberts - "Big Hero 6," "3, 2, 1...Frankie Go Boom"
Katie Silberman - "Booksmart," "Isn't It Romantic"
Randi Mayem Singer - "Tooth Fairy," "Mrs. Doubtfire"
Jon Spaihts - "Dune," "Doctor Strange"
Małgorzata Szumowska - "Never Gonna Snow Again," "Elles"
Mark A. Victor - "Cool World," "Poltergeist"