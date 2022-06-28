Academy: tra gli invitati a diventare membri anche Billie Eilish e Anya Taylor-Joy

L'Academy ha annunciato l'arrivo di 397 nuovi membri, new entry che portano potenzialmente così il totale a 10.665, e tra i nomi annunciati ci sono anche Billie Eilish e Anya Taylor-Joy.

La lista è composta per il 44% da donne, per il 37% da rappresentanti di comunità sotto-rapresentate per quanto riguarda l'origine etnica e razziale, e per il 50% provenienti da 53 nazioni e territori all'esterno degli Stati Uniti.

L'Academy ha annunciato i nuovi arrivi che comprendono ben 71 persone nominate agli Oscar e 15 vincitori.

Tra i membri che entrano nella fila dell'organizzazione ci saranno i vincitori Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur e Billie Eilish.

Tra gli invitati ci sono Anya Taylor-Joy, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Dana Walden, i nominati Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons e Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Tra i nomi annunciati dall'Academy anche gli attori Robin de Jesus, Olga Merediz e Vincent Lindon, il regista Reinaldo Marcus Green, gli sceneggiatori Jeremy O Harris e Jon Spaihts.

Pawo Choyning Dorji (Lunana), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Sian Heder (CODA) e Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Flee) potranno scegliere una delle categorie di cui essere membri.

Ecco la lista dei nuovi invitati a diventare membri dell'Academy:

Attori

Funke Akindele - "Omo Ghetto: The Saga," "Jenifa"

Caitríona Balfe - "Belfast," "Ford v Ferrari"

Reed Birney - "Mass," "Changeling"

Jessie Buckley - "The Lost Daughter," "I'm Thinking of Ending Things"

Lori Tan Chinn - "Turning Red," "Glengarry Glen Ross"

Daniel K. Daniel - "The Fugitive," "A Soldier's Story"

Ariana DeBose - "West Side Story," "The Prom"

Robin de Jesús - "tick, tick...BOOM!," "The Boys in the Band"

Jamie Dornan - "Belfast," "Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar"

Michael Greyeyes - "Wild Indian," "Woman Walks Ahead"

Gaby Hoffmann - "C'mon C'mon," "Wild"

Amir Jadidi - "A Hero," "Cold Sweat"

Kajol - "My Name Is Khan," "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..."

Troy Kotsur - "CODA," "The Number 23"

Vincent Lindon - "Titane," "The Measure of a Man"

BarBara Luna - "The Concrete Jungle," "Five Weeks in a Balloon"

Aïssa Maïga - "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind," "Mood Indigo"

Selton Mello - "My Hindu Friend," "Trash"

Olga Merediz - "In the Heights," "Adrift"

Sandra Kwan Yue Ng - "Echoes of the Rainbow," "Portland Street Blues"

Hidetoshi Nishijima - "Drive My Car," "Cut"

Rena Owen - "The Last Witch Hunter," "The Dead Lands"

Jesse Plemons - "The Power of the Dog," "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit," "The Distinguished Gentleman"

Renate Reinsve - "The Worst Person in the World," "Welcome to Norway"

Marco Rodriguez - "El Chicano," "Unspeakable"

Joanna Scanlan - "After Love," "Notes on a Scandal"

Kodi Smit-McPhee - "The Power of the Dog," "Let Me In"

Suriya - "Jai Bhim," "Soorarai Pottru"

Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Northman," "Last Night in Soho"

Registi

Newton Aduaka - "One Man's Show," "Ezra"

Andrew Ahn - "Fire Island," "Spa Night"

Bruno Villela Barreto - "Four Days in September," "The Kiss"

Mariano Barroso - "Ants in the Mouth," "Ecstasy"

Rolf de Heer - "Charlie's Country," "Bad Boy Bubby"

Jeferson Rodrigues de Rezende - "The Malê Revolt," "Bróder!"

Pawo Choyning Dorji - "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"

Blessing Egbe - "African Messiah," "Iquo's Journal"

Briar Grace-Smith - "Cousins ," "Waru"

Reinaldo Marcus Green - "King Richard," "Monsters and Men"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - "Drive My Car," "Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy"

Sian Harries Heder - "CODA," "Tallulah"

Gil Kenan - "City of Ember," "Monster House"

Amanda Kernell - "Charter," "Sami Blood"

Mary Lambert - "The In Crowd," "Pet Sematary II"

Blackhorse Lowe - "Chasing the Light," "5th World"

Nalin Pan - "Last Film Show," "Samsara"

Jonas Poher Rasmussen - "Flee," "Searching for Bill"

Isabel Sandoval - "Lingua Franca," "Apparition"

Amy Seimetz - "She Dies Tomorrow," "Sun Don't Shine"

Rachel Talalay - "A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting," "Tank Girl"

Musica

Billie Eilish Baird O'Connell - "No Time to Die"

Amie Doherty - "Spirit Untamed," "The High Note"

Lili Haydn - "Strip Down, Rise Up," "Broken Kingdom"

Leo Heiblum - "Maria Full of Grace," "Frida"

Natalie Holt - "Fever Dream," "Journey's End"

Nathan Johnson - "Nightmare Alley," "Knives Out"

Jacobo Lieberman - "Maria Full of Grace," "Frida"

Ariel Rose Marx - "Shiva Baby," "Rebel Hearts"

Hesham Nazih - "The Guest," "Born a King"

Finneas O'Connell - "No Time to Die"

Dan Romer - "Luca," "Beasts of the Southern Wild"

Nerida Tyson-Chew - "H Is for Happiness," "Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid"

Sceneggiatori

Zach Baylin - "King Richard"

Henry Bean - "The Believer," "Deep Cover"

Pawo Choyning Dorji - "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"

Michael Grais - "Cool World," "Poltergeist"

Ted Griffin - "Ocean's Eleven," "Ravenous"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - "Drive My Car," "Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy"

Jeremy O Harris - "Zola"

Sian Harries Heder - "CODA," "Tallulah"

Mike Jones - "Luca," "Soul"

Reema Kagti - "Gully Boy," "Gold"

Adele Lim - "Raya and the Last Dragon," "Crazy Rich Asians"

Craig Mazin - "Identity Thief," "The Hangover Part II"

Margaret Nagle - "With/In," "The Good Lie"

Takamasa Oe - "Drive My Car," "Beautiful Method"

Alex Ross Perry - "Her Smell," "Listen Up Philip"

Adam Rifkin - "Giuseppe Makes a Movie," "Small Soldiers"

Jordan Roberts - "Big Hero 6," "3, 2, 1...Frankie Go Boom"

Katie Silberman - "Booksmart," "Isn't It Romantic"

Randi Mayem Singer - "Tooth Fairy," "Mrs. Doubtfire"

Jon Spaihts - "Dune," "Doctor Strange"

Małgorzata Szumowska - "Never Gonna Snow Again," "Elles"

Mark A. Victor - "Cool World," "Poltergeist"