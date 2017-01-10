VES Awards: Rogue One e Il Trono di Spade i più nominati di questa edizione

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ha ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination della quindicesima edizione dei premi VES Awards, assegnati dalla Visual Effects Society.

Il film della saga ha infatti ottenuto sette candidature, una in più rispetto a Doctor Strange e Kubo e la spada magica.

Nel settore televisivo è invece stata la serie Il trono di spade a ricevere il maggior interesse da parte dei giurati, con un totale di otto nomination.

La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 7 febbraio al Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Doctor Strange

ùAnimali fantastici e dove trovarli

Miss Peregrine - La casa dei ragazzi speciali

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Il libro della giungla

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Allied - Un'ombra

nascosta Deepwater - Inferno sull'oceano

Jason Bourne

Silence

Sully

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

Alla ricerca di Dory

Kubo e la spada magica

Oceania

Il Piccolo Principe

Zootropolis

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Mirror; Playtest

Il trono di spade; Battle of the Bastards

Stranger Things; Demogorgon

The Expanse; Salvage

Westworld; The Bicameral Mind

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XX

Penny Dreadful; The Day Tennyson Died

Radici; Night One

The Man in the High Castle; Volkshalle

Vikings; The Last Ship

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Photoreal Feature

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Niffler

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Grand Moff Tarkin

The Jungle Book; King Louie

The Jungle Book; Shere Khan

Warcraft - L'inizio; Durotan

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory; Hank

Kubo and the Two Strings; Kubo

Kubo and the Two Strings; Monkey

Oceania; Maui

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Episode or Real-Time Project

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare; Omar

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Il Trono di Spade; Battle of the Bastards; Drogon

Il Trono di spade; Home; Emaciated Dragon

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Deadpool; Freeway Assault

Doctor Strange; London

Doctor Strange; New York City

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Scarif Complex

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

Alla ricerca di Dory; Open Ocean Exhibit

Kubo and the Two Strings; Hanzo's Fortress

Kubo and the Two Strings; Waves

Oceania; Motonui Island

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Black Sails; XXVIII; Maroon Island

Dishonored 2; Clockwork Mansion

Il Trono di Spade; Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City

Il Trono di Spade; The Winds of Winter; Citadel

The Man in the High Castle; Volkshalle

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

Doctor Strange; New York Mirror Dimension

Il Trono di Spade; Battle of the Bastards

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Space Battle

The Jungle Book

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Deepwater Horizon; Deepwater Horizon Rig

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Princess Leia

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Star Destroyer

Star Trek Beyond; Enterprise

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

Alice attraverso lo specchio; Rust

Doctor Strange; Hong Kong Reverse Destruction

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Jedha Destruction

The Jungle Book; Nature Effects

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

Alla ricerca di Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings; Water

Oceania

Zootropolis

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Il Trono di Spade; Battle of the Bastards

Il Trono di Spade; Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City

John Lewis; Buster the Boxer

Sky; Q

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

Doctor Strange; New York City

Independence Day: Resurgence; Under The Mothership

The Jungle Book

X-Men: Apocalypse; Quicksilver Rescue

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XX; Sailing Ships

Il Trono di Spade; Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City

Il Trono di Spade; Battle of the Bastards; Retaking Winterfell

Il Trono di Spade; The Door; Land of Always Winter

