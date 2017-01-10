VES Awards: Rogue One e Il Trono di Spade i più nominati di questa edizione
Il film della saga di Star Wars e l'adattamento dei romanzi di George R.R. Martin hanno ottenuto il maggior numero di candidature ai premi tecnici.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ha ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination della quindicesima edizione dei premi VES Awards, assegnati dalla Visual Effects Society.
Il film della saga ha infatti ottenuto sette candidature, una in più rispetto a Doctor Strange e Kubo e la spada magica.
Nel settore televisivo è invece stata la serie Il trono di spade a ricevere il maggior interesse da parte dei giurati, con un totale di otto nomination.
La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 7 febbraio al Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Ecco tutte le nomination:
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
Doctor Strange
ùAnimali fantastici e dove trovarli
Miss Peregrine - La casa dei ragazzi speciali
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Il libro della giungla
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
Allied - Un'ombra
nascosta Deepwater - Inferno sull'oceano
Jason Bourne
Silence
Sully
Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
Alla ricerca di Dory
Kubo e la spada magica
Oceania
Il Piccolo Principe
Zootropolis
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Black Mirror; Playtest
Il trono di spade; Battle of the Bastards
Stranger Things; Demogorgon
The Expanse; Salvage
Westworld; The Bicameral Mind
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Black Sails; XX
Penny Dreadful; The Day Tennyson Died
Radici; Night One
The Man in the High Castle; Volkshalle
Vikings; The Last Ship
Outstanding Animated Performance in a Photoreal Feature
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Niffler
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Grand Moff Tarkin
The Jungle Book; King Louie
The Jungle Book; Shere Khan
Warcraft - L'inizio; Durotan
Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature
Finding Dory; Hank
Kubo and the Two Strings; Kubo
Kubo and the Two Strings; Monkey
Oceania; Maui
Outstanding Animated Performance in an Episode or Real-Time Project
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare; Omar
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Il Trono di Spade; Battle of the Bastards; Drogon
Il Trono di spade; Home; Emaciated Dragon
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
Deadpool; Freeway Assault
Doctor Strange; London
Doctor Strange; New York City
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Scarif Complex
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
Alla ricerca di Dory; Open Ocean Exhibit
Kubo and the Two Strings; Hanzo's Fortress
Kubo and the Two Strings; Waves
Oceania; Motonui Island
Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
Black Sails; XXVIII; Maroon Island
Dishonored 2; Clockwork Mansion
Il Trono di Spade; Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City
Il Trono di Spade; The Winds of Winter; Citadel
The Man in the High Castle; Volkshalle
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project
Doctor Strange; New York Mirror Dimension
Il Trono di Spade; Battle of the Bastards
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Space Battle
The Jungle Book
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
Deepwater Horizon; Deepwater Horizon Rig
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Princess Leia
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Star Destroyer
Star Trek Beyond; Enterprise
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
Alice attraverso lo specchio; Rust
Doctor Strange; Hong Kong Reverse Destruction
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Jedha Destruction
The Jungle Book; Nature Effects
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
Alla ricerca di Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings; Water
Oceania
Zootropolis
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
Il Trono di Spade; Battle of the Bastards
Il Trono di Spade; Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City
John Lewis; Buster the Boxer
Sky; Q
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature
Doctor Strange; New York City
Independence Day: Resurgence; Under The Mothership
The Jungle Book
X-Men: Apocalypse; Quicksilver Rescue
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode
Black Sails; XX; Sailing Ships
Il Trono di Spade; Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City
Il Trono di Spade; Battle of the Bastards; Retaking Winterfell
Il Trono di Spade; The Door; Land of Always Winter