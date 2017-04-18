The Rock passa la Pasqua vestito da Pikachu e svela la folle dieta per Fast & Furious 8
L'attore ha preso 10 chili di muscoli per sembrare più spaventoso nel ruolo di Hobbs, ma ha trovato un modo rapido per dimagrire.
Ogni volta che lo vediamo in un film, Dwayne Johnson sempre sempre più massiccio. Per il ruolo di Hobbs in Fast & Furious 8, The Rock ha messo su 10 chili di muscoli in più e come è sua tradizione ha condiviso sui social gli allenamenti e la folle dieta che ha seguito per ottenere tale risultato.
Come spiega l'attore, per Fast & Furious 8 "volevo interpretare la versione più cattiva, forte e divertente di Luke Hobbs mai vista nel franchise". Così The Rock ha intrapreso massicce sedute di allenamento per passare dai 107 chili di peso di Baywatch ai 117 di Hobbs.
From Mitch Buchannon to Luke Hobbs.. For #BAYWATCH I came in at 238lbs of lean, mean, rated R comedy machine. Plus, I had to be leaner cause we had to look at my boy @zacefron's insanely ripped 28 pack abs every day.. *yawn. For #FastAndFurious8 I'm stepping on set 260lbs of the meanest, strongest and most highly funny & entertaining shit talkin' version of Hobbs the franchise has ever seen. The 6,000 calorie per day diet, training and focus is hard core. When you see #Fast8 it'll all make sense. And when you see where we're going with the character in the future it'll really make sense - and you guys'll reaaaaallly dig it. #Hobbs #1GraveDigger #AhOOO #Fast8 (s/o to my brotha @therealtechn9ne.. we out here handlin' this business).
Great therapeutic way to end a very tough and emotional week. We blew off lots of steam. Thank you guys so much for the outpouring of luv, support and condolences. Means so much to me and our family. In the wake of any death, we gotta live as greatly as we possibly can, hold onto our faith, be grateful for every blessing and hug and protect our loved ones just that much tighter. You guys have a great Sunday and let's have a productive week. Thank you again. Grateful for the luv. Luv u back.
Chalked up. Pushed thru the pain. 21's. Many of you know the drill. A good morning of work. #BoneyardHogs #FunPain #YardShit
Fun transition begins. Final weeks of shooting #BAYWATCH, and today I start my prep for #FastAndFurious8 which I start shooting in 4 weeks. Physically for #BAYWATCH I wanted "Mitch Buchannon" to come in lean, mean and a dysfunctional superhero of the beach. And full of raunchy Rated R humor. Mission accomplished. For FAST8, the character of "Hobbs" will come in like an animal - bigger, lethal, meaner and tougher than a $2 dollar steak. 530am breakfast. Grass fed buffalo, whole eggs and 80grams of Cream of Wheat. (trust me, if I could cook up Vin, Statham and the rest of the Fast dudes I'd eat them too). This is gonna fun. #FF8Prep #HobbsTheBeast #FinelyTuned #2DollarSteakSucksButEadible #INeedACheatMeal
Come spiega The Rock su Instagram, la sua dieta ingrassante prevedeva una colazione mattutina a base di uova, bufalo e 80 grammi di crema di frumento. L'attore doveva ingurgitare 6.000 calorie al giorno, e a volte si concedeva uno spuntino di mezzanotte a base di french toast e torta di mele.
Yeah so this cheat meal went down at 11:45pm last night. 8 slices of sour dough French toast topped with loads of apple pie. Sat on the couch like the big, brown, bald, tattooed glutinous version of Jabba The Hutt and watched the Force Awakens again. It was my Christmas gift to myself and I want everyone out there to remember one of our golden rules during the holidays, "Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself". #TheForceIsStrong #SoIsMyPieGame #DwantaClaus
Mettere su ulteriore massa muscolare per il ruolo di Luke Hobbs è stata una faticaccia, ma a quanto pare il giorno di Pasqua di The Rock è stato ancor più stancante. Per fare una sorpresa alla figlia Jasmine di 16 mesi l'attore ha deciso di indossare il costume del personaggio preferito della piccola, il Pokemon Pikachu. Con il pesante costume, l'attore ha dovuto correre per due ore su e giù dietro alla figlia. In confronto l'allenamento in palestra sembra decisamente più riposante.
"La prima volta che il personaggio preferito di Jasmine, Pikachu, è venuto a farle visita, lei gattonava. Per Pasqua io e la mia compagna abbiamo pensato che Pikachu sarebbe potuto tornare per farle una visita speciale. Quello che Pikachu non aveva pensato è che adesso Jazzy CORRE e per due ore ha voluto giocare al suo gioco preferito, 'Io corro e tu, Pikachu, mi insegui. E non ti sarà permesso di riposarti fino a che io non andrò a dormire. Sono stanco, oggi è il mio unico giorno libero, in questo costume ci sono 118 gradi e Hobbs, il mio cane, sta cercando di fare la pipì sulla mia gamba. E adoro ogni minuto. E' ciò che fanno i padri".
The first time Jasmine's favorite character, Pikachu came to visit her months ago she was only crawling. For Easter Sunday @laurenhashianofficial and I thought, Pikachu should make a special visit once again. Well, Pikachu didn't account for the fact that now Jazzy RUNS and for 2hrs straight she wants to play her new favorite game, "I run away and you chase me Pikachu. And you're not allowed to take a break until I go night night". At the end of the vid you can hear her yell, "Peekyu" because she can't say, Pikachu. I'm tired, today's my only day off, it's 118 degrees in this costume and Hobbs keep trying to p*ss on my leg. And I luv every minute of it. Bring it on. It's what daddy's do. Happy Easter to you guys and enjoy your families. #Rockachu #DaddyPuttinInWork #TheGameThatNeverEnds #PikachuLooksBloated
