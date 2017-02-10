Jay & Silent Bob Reboot: Kevin Smith girerà una nuova avventura della coppia
Kevin Smith riporterà sul grande schermo Jay & Silent Bob, una coppia di spacciatori che si è resa protagonista di numerose gag in diversi film, tanto da creare un vero e proprio cinematic universe chiamato View Askewniverse.
Kevin Smith ha fatto parte di quel gruppo di filmmakers chiamati Sundance Kids, che nella prima parte degli anni '90 ebbero un gran successo nel film indipendente americano, come anche Quentin Tarantino e Richard Linklater. Mentre gli altri hanno costruito fasi diverse della loro carriera, Smith è rimasto nella sua comfort zone, girando film con la sua cerchia, dirigendo tv shows di supereroi e rilasciando podcast alla sua solida fanbase.
Ora, sembra che Smith si stia per tuffare nel suo passato, visto che i suoi Jay & Silent Bob stanno per tornare sul grande schermo.
This is not a drill! This is an actual image from my laptop! Yes, Kids - @jayandsilentbob are coming back! Here's the story: Sadly, Clerks III can't happen (one of our four leads opted out of the flick). So I worked on a #Mallrats movie instead... which also didn't happen because it turned into a #Mallrats series. I've pitched said sequel series to 6 different networks only to find no takers thus far. Mind you, I'm not complaining: nobody gets to make EVERYTHING they wanna make in this business (do they?). And I've been lucky to make anything at all, there's so much competition out there, so many much cooler ideas from fresh folks. And besides: I had #comicbookmen and then @tuskthemovie and @yogahosers (which all came together so crazy quickly), and the podcasts and #fatmanonbatman. With all of that, how could I bitch about no Clerks III or Mallrats 2? Then when I started directing @thecw shows, it was such a slice of Heaven on Earth, I happily put my Askewniverse sequels to the side. Since I sold #Clerks and #Mallrats years ago, they're owned by others, which limits my moves with my own material. I don't mind: back in the day, all I ever wanted to do was sell my stuff so I could be in the movie biz in the first place. So I don't own Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy or #Dogma... But I DO own #jayandsilentbob. So while I love playing with someone else's new toys on @cwtheflash and @Supergirl, I'm getting eager to play with my old toys again in the inter-connected View Askewniverse I spent the first half of my career creating. And so all last month, I had the time of my life laughing while writing "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" - a fun flick in which the Jersey boys have to go back to Hollywood to stop a brand new reboot of the old "Bluntman & Chronic Movie" they hated so much. It's a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business's recent re-do obsession, featuring an all-star cast of cameos and familiar faces! And I already met with the good folks at Miramax and they're into it, so I'm hoping we'll be shooting in the summer! Never give up, kids. You CAN do anything you want in life, so long as you're patient and malleable. #KevinSmith
Smith ha spiegato che il nuovo film - nel quale i due tornano a Hollywood per ostacolare il reboot di Bluntman & Chronic - rimpiazzerà il sequel previsto di Clerks - commessi:
"Non è un scherzo! È un'immagine presa dal mio pc! Sì, ragazzi, Jay $ Silent Bob stanno tornando! Non vedo l'ora di giocare con i miei vecchi giocattoli nell'universo View Askewniverse. Lo scorso mese mi sono divertito a scrivere "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot", un film divertente dove i Jersey boys devono andare a Hollywood a fermare un nuovo reboot di "Bluntman & Chronic Movie", che loro odiavano così tanto. Sarà ironico, sarà una satira che punzecchia in modo divertente l'industria del film e la sua ossessione del reboot, con un cast di star e di volti familiari! Ho già parlato con la Miramax e sono interessati, speriamo di girare quest'estate!"
Interpretati da Smith e dallo storico collaboratore Jason Mewes, Jay & Silent Bob sono nati in Clerks e sono stati ripresi in Generazione X, ma sono arrivati a comparire anche in Scream 3, tanto che il regista ha parlato di un vero e proprio View Askewniverse.
