Jay & Silent Bob Reboot: Kevin Smith girerà una nuova avventura della coppia

Kevin Smith ha fatto parte di quel gruppo di filmmakers chiamati Sundance Kids, che nella prima parte degli anni '90 ebbero un gran successo nel film indipendente americano, come anche Quentin Tarantino e Richard Linklater. Mentre gli altri hanno costruito fasi diverse della loro carriera, Smith è rimasto nella sua comfort zone, girando film con la sua cerchia, dirigendo tv shows di supereroi e rilasciando podcast alla sua solida fanbase.

Ora, sembra che Smith si stia per tuffare nel suo passato, visto che i suoi Jay & Silent Bob stanno per tornare sul grande schermo.

Smith ha spiegato che il nuovo film - nel quale i due tornano a Hollywood per ostacolare il reboot di Bluntman & Chronic - rimpiazzerà il sequel previsto di Clerks - commessi:

"Non è un scherzo! È un'immagine presa dal mio pc! Sì, ragazzi, Jay $ Silent Bob stanno tornando! Non vedo l'ora di giocare con i miei vecchi giocattoli nell'universo View Askewniverse. Lo scorso mese mi sono divertito a scrivere "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot", un film divertente dove i Jersey boys devono andare a Hollywood a fermare un nuovo reboot di "Bluntman & Chronic Movie", che loro odiavano così tanto. Sarà ironico, sarà una satira che punzecchia in modo divertente l'industria del film e la sua ossessione del reboot, con un cast di star e di volti familiari! Ho già parlato con la Miramax e sono interessati, speriamo di girare quest'estate!"

Interpretati da Smith e dallo storico collaboratore Jason Mewes, Jay & Silent Bob sono nati in Clerks e sono stati ripresi in Generazione X, ma sono arrivati a comparire anche in Scream 3, tanto che il regista ha parlato di un vero e proprio View Askewniverse.

