Green Lantern Corps

2020, Azione

Green Lantern Corps: Duncan Jones pensa che Lanterna verde sia "stupido"

Il regista, in una serie di provocatori tweet, dice la sua sul personaggio dei fumetti.

Il fatto che Duncan Jones non diriga Green Lantern Corps non significa che non abbia idee sul film. Il regista ha condiviso le sue riflessioni sui personaggi DC su Twitter ed è giunto alla conclusione che il modo migliore per trattare Lanterna verde è renderlo "stupido".

Per Duncan Jones Lanterna verde dovrebbe essere un sempliciotto che ottiene immensi poteri grazie all'anello, ma non ha l'intelligenza necessaria per usarli. Il regista conclude la serie di tweet spiegando che non dirigerà Green Lantern Corps perché pensa che il protagonista sia stupido. Chissà se i fan della DC tenteranno di fargli cambieranno idea.

