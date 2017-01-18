Green Lantern Corps: Duncan Jones pensa che Lanterna verde sia "stupido"

Il fatto che Duncan Jones non diriga Green Lantern Corps non significa che non abbia idee sul film. Il regista ha condiviso le sue riflessioni sui personaggi DC su Twitter ed è giunto alla conclusione che il modo migliore per trattare Lanterna verde è renderlo "stupido".

Green Lantern should be about a simple-minded jock who has to come up with imaginative, new ideas every time he uses the ring. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) 13 gennaio 2017

The limit on the rings power should not be about battery life, but the need to be original every time you use it. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) 13 gennaio 2017

The hook in the "dumb jock" version of Green Lantern is that he has the power, but lacks the wits to use it. Endearingly frustrating. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) 13 gennaio 2017

Anyway, Im not doing Green Lantern. I think he's dumb. :) Hope someone proves me wrong. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) 13 gennaio 2017

Per Duncan Jones Lanterna verde dovrebbe essere un sempliciotto che ottiene immensi poteri grazie all'anello, ma non ha l'intelligenza necessaria per usarli. Il regista conclude la serie di tweet spiegando che non dirigerà Green Lantern Corps perché pensa che il protagonista sia stupido. Chissà se i fan della DC tenteranno di fargli cambieranno idea.

