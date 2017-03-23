Escape Plan 2: Sylvester Stallone condivide un video dal set con sorpresa finale!
Svelati il villain robotico, una new entry nel cast e la possibilità di un terzo sequel.
Mentre è impegnato nelle riprese dell'action Escape Plan 2, sequel dell'hit Escape Plan - Fuga dall'inferno, Sylvester Stallone si diverte a condividere sul suo profilo Instagram video girati dal set. L'attore ha mostrato un assaggio del set in un breve video in cui compaiono anche il collega Dave Bautista e la new entry Jesse Metcalfe. Con loro ad Atlanta vi è anche un misterioso robot che, a quanto pare, sarà parte integrante della storia nel ruolo di villain. In più Stallone si è lasciato andare a una gustosa anticipazione annunciando che ci sarebbe un terzo Escape Plan in arrivo.
On location filming EXCAPE PLAN 2 HADES WITH Dave Bautista and Jesse Metcalfe ... The scene was interesting challenge and turned out great ... the film it really has a lot of energy and action Very glad to be part of it. I got a feeling they may be wanting to do a third one pretty soon... Count me in.@davebautista #Lions gate #EscapePlan2
Un post condiviso da Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) in data: 22 Mar 2017 alle ore 14:06 PDT
Il primo lungometraggio, Escape Plan - Fuga dall'inferno, ha incassato 137 milioni di dollari al di fuori dei confini statunitensi, diventando un grande successo sul mercato cinese e dando vita a un secondo capitolo che sarà in parte ambientato proprio in Asia.
La storia tornerà a focalizzarsi su Ray Breslin, esperto di sicurezza che nel primo film accettava di introdursi illegalmente in una struttura segreta e inaccessibile, venendo però ingannato e incastrato. Ray Breslin, una volta in carcere, collabora però con Emil Rottmayer per evadere da una delle prigioni più sicure mai costruite.
On the set of ESCAPE PLAN 2. with my new hardheaded enemy! There was a time when I thought it would never be possible that I would have to go against a robot. Now I don't mind fighting with just about anybody but there's something insane about hitting a techno-thug with a head of metal and no nerves , And certainly no sense of humor, that can take the joy out of one's life. Anyway the shoot is going great in Atlanta! #lionsgate #Atlanta. #robots #metal #guardians of the galaxy
Un post condiviso da Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) in data: 22 Mar 2017 alle ore 18:19 PDT
