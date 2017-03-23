Escape Plan 2: Sylvester Stallone condivide un video dal set con sorpresa finale!

Mentre è impegnato nelle riprese dell'action Escape Plan 2, sequel dell'hit Escape Plan - Fuga dall'inferno, Sylvester Stallone si diverte a condividere sul suo profilo Instagram video girati dal set. L'attore ha mostrato un assaggio del set in un breve video in cui compaiono anche il collega Dave Bautista e la new entry Jesse Metcalfe. Con loro ad Atlanta vi è anche un misterioso robot che, a quanto pare, sarà parte integrante della storia nel ruolo di villain. In più Stallone si è lasciato andare a una gustosa anticipazione annunciando che ci sarebbe un terzo Escape Plan in arrivo.

On location filming EXCAPE PLAN 2 HADES WITH Dave Bautista and Jesse Metcalfe ... The scene was interesting challenge and turned out great ... the film it really has a lot of energy and action Very glad to be part of it. I got a feeling they may be wanting to do a third one pretty soon... Count me in.@davebautista #Lions gate #EscapePlan2 Un post condiviso da Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) in data: 22 Mar 2017 alle ore 14:06 PDT

Leggi anche: Sylvester Stallone: un divo tutto muscoli... e tanto cervello!

Il primo lungometraggio, Escape Plan - Fuga dall'inferno, ha incassato 137 milioni di dollari al di fuori dei confini statunitensi, diventando un grande successo sul mercato cinese e dando vita a un secondo capitolo che sarà in parte ambientato proprio in Asia.

Leggi anche: Sylvester Stallone: un divo tutto muscoli... e tanto cervello!

La storia tornerà a focalizzarsi su Ray Breslin, esperto di sicurezza che nel primo film accettava di introdursi illegalmente in una struttura segreta e inaccessibile, venendo però ingannato e incastrato. Ray Breslin, una volta in carcere, collabora però con Emil Rottmayer per evadere da una delle prigioni più sicure mai costruite.

Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV.

Home News Escape Plan 2: Sylvester Stallone condivide un...