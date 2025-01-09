James Mangold, Brady Corbet e Sean Baker tra i candidati ai DGA Awards 2025

James Mangold, Brady Corbet e Sean Baker entrano nella cinquina per i migliori registi secondo la Directors Guild of America insieme al francese Audiard e all'austriaco Edward Berger, tra gli esclusi Denis Villeneuve.

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), Sean Baker (Anora), Edward Berger (Conclave), il vincitore del Golden Globe Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) e James Mangold (A Complete Unknown) sono i cinque registi candidati ai DGA Awards 2025, premio della Directors Guild of America le cui nomination sono state annunciate ieri.

Tra i cineasti che non sono riusciti a entrare nella cinquina spiccano le assenze illustri di Denis Villeneuve con Dune - Parte Due del regista di Wicked, Jon M. Chu: e della volitiva Coralie Fargeat, che ha firmato lo sconvolgente The Substance.

I registi esordienti in corsa per il premio per l'opera prima sono sono Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light), Megan Park (My Old Ass), RaMell Ross (Nickel Boys), Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel (Armand) e Sean Wang (Didi).

I vincitori saranno annunciati in occasione della 77esima edizione dei DGA Awards, che si terrà l'8 febbraio presso il Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles.

Di seguito tutte le candidature ai DGA Awards 2025 sia nelle categorie cinematografiche che in quelle televisive, annunciate il 7 gennaio.

Il regista di The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

CINEMA

Miglior regista

Sean Baker ("Anora")

Edward Berger ("Conclave")

Brady Corbet ("The Brutalist")

Jacques Audiard ("Emilia Perez")

James Mangold ("A Complete Unknown")

Miglior regista esordiente

Payal Kapadia ("All We Imagine As Light"

Megan Park ("My Old Ass")

RaMell Ross ("Nickel Boys")

Halfdan Ullmann Tondel ("Armand")

Sean Wang ("Didi")

TELEVISIONE

Miglior regista di una serie drammatica

ALEX GRAVES The Diplomat, "Dreadnought" (Netflix)

HIROMI KAMATA Shōgun, "Ladies of the Willow World" (FX)

ISSA LÓPEZ

True Detective: Night Country, "Part 6" (HBO)

FREDERICK E.O. TOYE Shōgun, "Crimson Sky"(FX)

JONATHAN VAN TULLEKEN Shōgun, "Anjin" (FX)

Miglior regista di una serie comica

LUCIA ANIELLO

Hacks, "Bulletproof"(Max)

AYO EDEBIRI

The Bear, "Napkins"(FX)

DUCCIO FABBRI

The Bear, "Doors" (FX)

JEFF SCHAFFER

Curb Your Enthusiasm, "No Lessons Learned"(HBO)

CHRISTOPHER STORER

The Bear, "Tomorrow" (FX)

Miglior regista di una serie limitata o film tv

KEVIN BRAY

The Penguin, "Top Hat"(HBO)

ALFONSO CUARÓN

Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

JENNIFER GETZINGER

The Penguin, "A Great or Little Thing" (HBO)

HELEN SHAVER

The Penguin, "Cent'anni" (HBO)

STEVEN ZAILLIAN

Ripley (Netflix)

Miglior regista di un varietà, talk show, news e sport

PAUL G. CASEY Real Time with Bill Maher, "Jiminy Glick, Andrew Cuomo, Adam Kinzinger" (HBO)

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez & Mavis Staples w/ Jeff Tweedy" (CBS)

DAVID PAUL MEYER

The Daily Show, "Indecision 2024: The Democratic National Convention Plot Twist!" (Comedy Central)

LIZ PATRICK

Saturday Night Live, "John Mulaney / Chappell Roan"(NBC)

PAUL PENNOLINO

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, "India Elections"(HBO)

Miglior regista di un varietà, talk show, news e sport - speciale

HAMISH HAMILTON

The 96th Annual Academy Awards(ABC)

BETH McCARTHY MILLER

The Roast of Tom Brady (Netflix)

DAVID PAUL MEYER

The Daily Show Presents A Live Election Night Special With Jon Stewart: Indecision 2024: Nothing We Can Do About It Now (Comedy Central)

GLENN WEISS

The 77th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

ALI WONG

Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)

Miglior regista di un reality

NEIL DeGROOT

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, "The Cliffs of Ireland" (National Geographic)

JOSEPH GUIDRY

Deal Or No Deal Island, "Are You Decisive?" (NBC)

ARI KATCHER

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, "Road Trip" (HBO)

PATRICK McMANUS

American Ninja Warrior, "Las Vegas Finals 4" (NBC)

MIKE SWEENEY

Conan O'Brien Must Go, "Ireland" (Max)

Miglior regista di un programma per bambini

KAT COIRO

The Spiderwick Chronicles, "Welcome to Spiderwick" (Roku Channel)

MICHAEL GOI

Avatar: The Last Airbender, "Aang" (Netflix)

JIM MICKLE

Sweet Tooth, "This Is a Story" (Netflix)

JENNIFER PHANG

Descendants: The Rise of Red (Disney+)

AMBER SEALEY

Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Miglior regista di uno spot

LANCE ACORD (Park Pictures)

An American Love Story, Volkswagen Johannes Leonardo

KIM GEHRIG (Somesuch)

A Life in Sound, SiriusXM - Uncommon

Am I A Bad Person?, Nike Wieden+Kennedy

Find Your Friends, Apple Client Direct

TIM HEIDECKER & ERIC WAREHEIM (Prettybird)

Michael CeraVe, CeraVe WPP Onefluence (Ogilvy)

ANDREAS NILSSON (Biscuit Filmworks)

Board Game, Hennessy Wieden+Kennedy London

First Office Poo, Andrex FCB London

One More, Apple Client Direct

Whizzer, Virgin Media VCCP London

IVAN ZACHARIÁŠ (Smuggler)

Flock, Apple Media Arts Lab

Miglior regista di un documentario

BRENDAN BELLOMO & SLAVA LEONTYEV

Porcelain War (Picturehouse)

JULIAN BRAVE NOISECAT & EMILY KASSIE

Sugarcane (National Geographic)

JOHAN GRIMONPREZ

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat (Kino Lorber)

IBRAHIM NASH'AT

Hollywoodgate (Fourth Act Film)

NATALIE RAE & ANGELA PATTON

Daughters (Netflix)