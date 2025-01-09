James Mangold, Brady Corbet e Sean Baker tra i candidati ai DGA Awards 2025

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), Sean Baker (Anora), Edward Berger (Conclave), il vincitore del Golden Globe Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) e James Mangold (A Complete Unknown) sono i cinque registi candidati ai DGA Awards 2025, premio della Directors Guild of America le cui nomination sono state annunciate ieri.
Tra i cineasti che non sono riusciti a entrare nella cinquina spiccano le assenze illustri di Denis Villeneuve con Dune - Parte Due del regista di Wicked, Jon M. Chu: e della volitiva Coralie Fargeat, che ha firmato lo sconvolgente The Substance.
I registi esordienti in corsa per il premio per l'opera prima sono sono Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light), Megan Park (My Old Ass), RaMell Ross (Nickel Boys), Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel (Armand) e Sean Wang (Didi).
I vincitori saranno annunciati in occasione della 77esima edizione dei DGA Awards, che si terrà l'8 febbraio presso il Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles.
Di seguito tutte le candidature ai DGA Awards 2025 sia nelle categorie cinematografiche che in quelle televisive, annunciate il 7 gennaio.
CINEMA
Miglior regista
-
Sean Baker ("Anora")
-
Edward Berger ("Conclave")
-
Brady Corbet ("The Brutalist")
-
Jacques Audiard ("Emilia Perez")
-
James Mangold ("A Complete Unknown")
Miglior regista esordiente
-
Payal Kapadia ("All We Imagine As Light"
-
Megan Park ("My Old Ass")
-
RaMell Ross ("Nickel Boys")
-
Halfdan Ullmann Tondel ("Armand")
-
Sean Wang ("Didi")
TELEVISIONE
Miglior regista di una serie drammatica
ALEX GRAVES The Diplomat, "Dreadnought" (Netflix)
HIROMI KAMATA Shōgun, "Ladies of the Willow World" (FX)
ISSA LÓPEZ
True Detective: Night Country, "Part 6" (HBO)
FREDERICK E.O. TOYE Shōgun, "Crimson Sky"(FX)
JONATHAN VAN TULLEKEN Shōgun, "Anjin" (FX)
Miglior regista di una serie comica
LUCIA ANIELLO
Hacks, "Bulletproof"(Max)
AYO EDEBIRI
The Bear, "Napkins"(FX)
DUCCIO FABBRI
The Bear, "Doors" (FX)
JEFF SCHAFFER
Curb Your Enthusiasm, "No Lessons Learned"(HBO)
CHRISTOPHER STORER
The Bear, "Tomorrow" (FX)
Miglior regista di una serie limitata o film tv
KEVIN BRAY
The Penguin, "Top Hat"(HBO)
ALFONSO CUARÓN
Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
JENNIFER GETZINGER
The Penguin, "A Great or Little Thing" (HBO)
HELEN SHAVER
The Penguin, "Cent'anni" (HBO)
STEVEN ZAILLIAN
Ripley (Netflix)
Miglior regista di un varietà, talk show, news e sport
PAUL G. CASEY Real Time with Bill Maher, "Jiminy Glick, Andrew Cuomo, Adam Kinzinger" (HBO)
JIM HOSKINSON
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez & Mavis Staples w/ Jeff Tweedy" (CBS)
DAVID PAUL MEYER
The Daily Show, "Indecision 2024: The Democratic National Convention Plot Twist!" (Comedy Central)
LIZ PATRICK
Saturday Night Live, "John Mulaney / Chappell Roan"(NBC)
PAUL PENNOLINO
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, "India Elections"(HBO)
Miglior regista di un varietà, talk show, news e sport - speciale
HAMISH HAMILTON
The 96th Annual Academy Awards(ABC)
BETH McCARTHY MILLER
The Roast of Tom Brady (Netflix)
DAVID PAUL MEYER
The Daily Show Presents A Live Election Night Special With Jon Stewart: Indecision 2024: Nothing We Can Do About It Now (Comedy Central)
GLENN WEISS
The 77th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
ALI WONG
Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)
Miglior regista di un reality
NEIL DeGROOT
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, "The Cliffs of Ireland" (National Geographic)
JOSEPH GUIDRY
Deal Or No Deal Island, "Are You Decisive?" (NBC)
ARI KATCHER
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, "Road Trip" (HBO)
PATRICK McMANUS
American Ninja Warrior, "Las Vegas Finals 4" (NBC)
MIKE SWEENEY
Conan O'Brien Must Go, "Ireland" (Max)
Miglior regista di un programma per bambini
KAT COIRO
The Spiderwick Chronicles, "Welcome to Spiderwick" (Roku Channel)
MICHAEL GOI
Avatar: The Last Airbender, "Aang" (Netflix)
JIM MICKLE
Sweet Tooth, "This Is a Story" (Netflix)
JENNIFER PHANG
Descendants: The Rise of Red (Disney+)
AMBER SEALEY
Out of My Mind (Disney+)
Miglior regista di uno spot
LANCE ACORD (Park Pictures)
An American Love Story, Volkswagen Johannes Leonardo
KIM GEHRIG (Somesuch)
A Life in Sound, SiriusXM - Uncommon
Am I A Bad Person?, Nike Wieden+Kennedy
Find Your Friends, Apple Client Direct
TIM HEIDECKER & ERIC WAREHEIM (Prettybird)
Michael CeraVe, CeraVe WPP Onefluence (Ogilvy)
ANDREAS NILSSON (Biscuit Filmworks)
Board Game, Hennessy Wieden+Kennedy London
First Office Poo, Andrex FCB London
One More, Apple Client Direct
Whizzer, Virgin Media VCCP London
IVAN ZACHARIÁŠ (Smuggler)
Flock, Apple Media Arts Lab
Miglior regista di un documentario
BRENDAN BELLOMO & SLAVA LEONTYEV
Porcelain War (Picturehouse)
JULIAN BRAVE NOISECAT & EMILY KASSIE
Sugarcane (National Geographic)
JOHAN GRIMONPREZ
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat (Kino Lorber)
IBRAHIM NASH'AT
Hollywoodgate (Fourth Act Film)
NATALIE RAE & ANGELA PATTON
Daughters (Netflix)