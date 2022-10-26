Gotham Awards 2022, le nominations: da Tár a The Inspection

Angelica Ross e il direttore esecutivo del Gotham Film & Media Institute, Jeffrey Sharp, hanno annunciato le nomination per i Gotham Awards che si terranno il 28 novembre al Cipriani Wall Street di New York.

A dominare la scena TAR con cinque nomination, come riporta Variety. A seguire con quattro troviamo Aftersun, mentre, con tre candidature arrivano subito dopo Everything Everywhere All at Once e The Inspection.

Inoltre, nel corso della cerimonia, Adam Sandler e Michelle Williams riceveranno entrambi un tributo alla carriera.

Queste le nomination:

Breakthrough television under 40 minutes

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC) "As We See It" (Amazon Prime Video) "Mo" (Netflix) "Rap Sh!t" (HBO Max) "Somebody, Somewhere" (HBO)

Breakthrough television over 40 minutes

"Pachinko" (Apple+) "Severance" (Apple+) "Station Eleven" (HBO Max) "This Is Going To Hurt" (AMC+) "Yellowjackets" (Showtime)

Television performers:

Bilal Baig ("Sort Of") Ayo Edebiri ("The Bear") Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary") Matilda Lawler ("Station Eleven") Britt Lower ("Severance") Melanie Lynskey ("Yellowjackets") Sue Ann Pien ("As We See It") Minha Kim ("Pachinko") Zahn McClarnon ("Dark Winds") Ben Whishaw ("This Is Going To Hurt")

Breakthrough nonfiction series

"The Andy Warhol Diaries" "The Last Movie Stars" "Mind Over Murder" "The Rehearsal" "We Need to Talk About Cosby"

Best screenplay

Kogonada ("After Yang") James Gray ("Armageddon Time") Lena Dunham ("Catherine Called Birdy") Todd Field ("Tár") Sarah Polley ("Women Talking")

Breakthrough director

Charlotte Wells ("Aftersun") Owen Kline ("Funny Pages") Elegance Bratton ("The Inspection") Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic ("Murina") Beth De Araújo ("Soft & Quiet") Jane Schoenbrun ("We're All Going to the World's Fair")

Breakthrough performer

Frankie Corio ("Aftersun") Kali Reis ("Catch the Fair One") Gracija Flipovic ("Murina") Anna Diop ("Nanny") Anna Cobb ("We're All Going to the World's Fair")

Outstanding supporting performance

Mark Rylance ("Bones and All") Brian Tyree Henry ("Causeway") Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") Raúl Castillo ("The Inspection") Gabrielle Union ("The Inspection") Nina Hoss ("Tár") Noémie Merlant ("Tár") Hong Chau ("The Whale")

Oustanding lead performance

Cate Blanchett ("Tár") Danielle Deadwyler ("Till") Dale Dickey ("A Love Song") Colin Farrell ("After Yang") Brendan Fraser ("The Whale") Paul Mescal ("Aftersun") Thandiwe Newton ("God's Country") Aubrey Plaza "(Emily the Criminal)" Taylor Russell ("Bones and All") Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All At Once")

Best documentary feature

"All That Breathes" "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" "I Didn't See You There" "The Territory" "What We Leave Behind"

Best international feature

"Athena" "The Banshees of Inisherin" "Corsage" "Decision to Leave" "Happening" "Saint Omer"

Best feature

"Aftersun" "The Cathedral" "Dos Estaciones" "Everything Everywhere All at Once" "Tár"