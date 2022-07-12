Emmy 2022: Succession e Ted Lasso dominano le nomination

J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) e Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) hanno annunciato le attese nomination agli Emmy 2022, i prestigiosi premi assegnati ogni anno dall'Academy.
Succession e Ted Lasso hanno dominato le nomination di questa edizione con un totale di 25 e 20 candidature, contando anche quelle delle categorie tecniche e le interpretazioni delle guest star, mentre Squid Game si è ritagliato un ruolo da assoluta protagonista nonostante non sia una serie in inglese, rientrando nelle categorie Miglior Serie Drammatica, Miglior Attore e tra i potenziali vincitori tra gli interpreti non protagonisti.
Tra i titoli più nominati in questa edizione 2022 degli Emmy anche Only Murders in the Building, Succession, Hacks, Scissione, Barry e Dopesick.
Sono invece rimasti esclusi, un po' a sorpresa, Yellowstone, This Is Us e Selena Gomez, unica delle star di Only Murders in the Building a non ottenere una candidatura.
La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 12 settembre e andrà in onda su NBC e in streaming su Peacock.
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Scissione
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott - Scissione
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Jodie Comer - Killin Eve
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
- Zendaya - Euphoria
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Patricia Arquette - Scissione
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Nicholas Braun - Succession
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Park Hae-soo - Squid Game
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- John Turturro - Scissione
- Christopher Walken - Scissione
- Oh Yeong-su Squid Game
MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Hope Davis - Succession
- Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show
- Martha Kelly - Euphoria
- Sanaa Lathan - Succession
- Harriet Walter - Succession
- Lee You-mi - Squid Game
MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Adrien Brody - Succession
- James Cromwall - Succession
- Colman Domingo - Euphoria+ Arian Moayed - Succession
- Tom Pelphrey - Ozark+ Alexander Skarsgard - Succession
MIGLIOR COMEDY
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm+ Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Jean Smart - Hacks
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Nicholas Hoult - The Great
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon - SNL
- Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Anthony Carrigan - Barry
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams - Abbot Elementary
- Henry Winkler - Barry
- Bowen Yang - SNL
MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY
- Jane Adams - Hacks
- Harriet Sansom Harris - Hacks
- Jane Lynch - Only Murders in the Building
- Laurie Metcalf - Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson - Hacks
- Harriet Walter - Ted Lasso
MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY
- Jerrod Carmichael - SNL
- Bill Hader - Curb Your Enthusiasm
- James Lance - Ted Lasso
- Nathan Lane - Only Murders in the Building
- Christopher McDonald - Hacks
- Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso
MIGLIOR MINISERIE
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Toni Collette - The Staircase
- Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
- Lily James - Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley - Maid
- Amanda Seyfried - Dopesick
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Colin Firth - The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage
- Michael Keaton - Dopesick
- Himesh Patel - Station Eleven
- Joshua Jackson - Dr. Death
- Sebastian Stan - Pam and Tommy
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Connie Britton - The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham - Dopesick
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy - The White Lotus
- Will Poulter - Dopesick
- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick
- Steve Zahn - The White Lotus