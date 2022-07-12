Emmy 2022: Succession e Ted Lasso dominano le nomination

L'Academy ha annunciato le nomination agli Emmy 2022 e a dominare la lista dei titoli con più candidature è Succession, seguito da Ted Lasso.

NOTIZIA di 12/07/2022

J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) e Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) hanno annunciato le attese nomination agli Emmy 2022, i prestigiosi premi assegnati ogni anno dall'Academy.
Succession e Ted Lasso hanno dominato le nomination di questa edizione con un totale di 25 e 20 candidature, contando anche quelle delle categorie tecniche e le interpretazioni delle guest star, mentre Squid Game si è ritagliato un ruolo da assoluta protagonista nonostante non sia una serie in inglese, rientrando nelle categorie Miglior Serie Drammatica, Miglior Attore e tra i potenziali vincitori tra gli interpreti non protagonisti.

Tra i titoli più nominati in questa edizione 2022 degli Emmy anche Only Murders in the Building, Succession, Hacks, Scissione, Barry e Dopesick.
Sono invece rimasti esclusi, un po' a sorpresa, Yellowstone, This Is Us e Selena Gomez, unica delle star di Only Murders in the Building a non ottenere una candidatura.

La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 12 settembre e andrà in onda su NBC e in streaming su Peacock.

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Scissione
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession
  • Yellowjackets

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Jason Bateman - Ozark
  • Brian Cox - Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
  • Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott - Scissione
  • Jeremy Strong - Succession

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Jodie Comer - Killin Eve
  • Laura Linney - Ozark
  • Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
  • Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
  • Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
  • Zendaya - Euphoria

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Patricia Arquette - Scissione
  • Julia Garner - Ozark
  • Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
  • Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
  • Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
  • J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
  • Sarah Snook - Succession
  • Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Nicholas Braun - Succession
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin - Succession
  • Park Hae-soo - Squid Game
  • Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
  • John Turturro - Scissione
  • Christopher Walken - Scissione
  • Oh Yeong-su Squid Game

MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Hope Davis - Succession
  • Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show
  • Martha Kelly - Euphoria
  • Sanaa Lathan - Succession
  • Harriet Walter - Succession
  • Lee You-mi - Squid Game

MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Adrien Brody - Succession
  • James Cromwall - Succession
  • Colman Domingo - Euphoria+ Arian Moayed - Succession
  • Tom Pelphrey - Ozark+ Alexander Skarsgard - Succession

MIGLIOR COMEDY

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm+ Hacks
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • What We Do in the Shadows

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY

  • Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning - The Great
  • Issa Rae - Insecure
  • Jean Smart - Hacks

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY

  • Donald Glover - Atlanta
  • Bill Hader - Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult - The Great
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

  • Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
  • Kate McKinnon - SNL
  • Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
  • Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

  • Anthony Carrigan - Barry
  • Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
  • Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
  • Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tyler James Williams - Abbot Elementary
  • Henry Winkler - Barry
  • Bowen Yang - SNL

MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY

  • Jane Adams - Hacks
  • Harriet Sansom Harris - Hacks
  • Jane Lynch - Only Murders in the Building
  • Laurie Metcalf - Hacks
  • Kaitlin Olson - Hacks
  • Harriet Walter - Ted Lasso

MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY

  • Jerrod Carmichael - SNL
  • Bill Hader - Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • James Lance - Ted Lasso
  • Nathan Lane - Only Murders in the Building
  • Christopher McDonald - Hacks
  • Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

  • Dopesick
  • The Dropout
  • Inventing Anna
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

  • Toni Collette - The Staircase
  • Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
  • Lily James - Pam & Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Margaret Qualley - Maid
  • Amanda Seyfried - Dopesick

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

  • Colin Firth - The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage
  • Michael Keaton - Dopesick
  • Himesh Patel - Station Eleven
  • Joshua Jackson - Dr. Death
  • Sebastian Stan - Pam and Tommy

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

  • Connie Britton - The White Lotus
  • Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
  • Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
  • Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
  • Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus
  • Mare Winningham - Dopesick

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

  • Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
  • Jake Lacy - The White Lotus
  • Will Poulter - Dopesick
  • Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
  • Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick
  • Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick
  • Steve Zahn - The White Lotus