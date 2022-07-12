Emmy 2022: Succession e Ted Lasso dominano le nomination

J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) e Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) hanno annunciato le attese nomination agli Emmy 2022, i prestigiosi premi assegnati ogni anno dall'Academy.

Succession e Ted Lasso hanno dominato le nomination di questa edizione con un totale di 25 e 20 candidature, contando anche quelle delle categorie tecniche e le interpretazioni delle guest star, mentre Squid Game si è ritagliato un ruolo da assoluta protagonista nonostante non sia una serie in inglese, rientrando nelle categorie Miglior Serie Drammatica, Miglior Attore e tra i potenziali vincitori tra gli interpreti non protagonisti.

Tra i titoli più nominati in questa edizione 2022 degli Emmy anche Only Murders in the Building, Succession, Hacks, Scissione, Barry e Dopesick.

Sono invece rimasti esclusi, un po' a sorpresa, Yellowstone, This Is Us e Selena Gomez, unica delle star di Only Murders in the Building a non ottenere una candidatura.

La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 12 settembre e andrà in onda su NBC e in streaming su Peacock.

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Scissione

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Brian Cox - Succession

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Scissione

Jeremy Strong - Succession

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jodie Comer - Killin Eve

Laura Linney - Ozark

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Zendaya - Euphoria

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Patricia Arquette - Scissione

Julia Garner - Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Sarah Snook - Succession

Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Park Hae-soo - Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

John Turturro - Scissione

Christopher Walken - Scissione

Oh Yeong-su Squid Game

MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Hope Davis - Succession

Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show

Martha Kelly - Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan - Succession

Harriet Walter - Succession

Lee You-mi - Squid Game

MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Adrien Brody - Succession

James Cromwall - Succession

Colman Domingo - Euphoria+ Arian Moayed - Succession

Tom Pelphrey - Ozark+ Alexander Skarsgard - Succession

MIGLIOR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm+ Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jean Smart - Hacks

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon - SNL

Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams - Abbot Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Bowen Yang - SNL

MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY

Jane Adams - Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris - Hacks

Jane Lynch - Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf - Hacks

Kaitlin Olson - Hacks

Harriet Walter - Ted Lasso

MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY

Jerrod Carmichael - SNL

Bill Hader - Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance - Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane - Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald - Hacks

Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Toni Collette - The Staircase

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Lily James - Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Amanda Seyfried - Dopesick

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Himesh Patel - Station Eleven

Joshua Jackson - Dr. Death

Sebastian Stan - Pam and Tommy

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Connie Britton - The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus

Mare Winningham - Dopesick

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV