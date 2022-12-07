Critics Choice TV Awards 2023: Abbott Elementary, la serie su Disney+ ha ottenuto ben 6 nomination

Abbott Elementary, la serie tv targata ABC e distribuita su Disney+ in Italia, ha ottenuto ben 6 nomination ai Critics Choice Awards TV 2023. Questo risultato ha lasciato tutti a bocca aperta, posizionandola al di sopra di colossi quali Better Call Saul (con 5 nomination), Reservation Dogs e The Good Fight.

I vincitori di quest'anno verranno ufficialmente rivelati durante la cerimonia di premiazione dei Critics Choice Awards trasmessa in diretta su The CW, dal Fairmont Century Plaza di Los Angeles, domenica 15 gennaio 2023 alle 19:00. ET/PT.

Fra le nomination ricevute da Abbott Elementary troviamo quella come Miglior serie comedy, quella per la migliore attrice in una serie di genere comedy a Quinta Brunson, quella come Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comica a Chris Perfetti e Tyler James Williams, accompagnate da Janelle James e Sheryl Lee Ralph nominate come Migliore attrice non protagonista in una comedy.

Nella categoria dedicata alle serie drammatiche, troviamo in corsa per un premio in questa edizione Better Call Saul (Bob Odenkirk è stato nominato come miglior attore in una serie drammatica e Giancarlo Esposito ha ottenuto una nomination nella categoria miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica), Andor, Bad Sisters, The Crown, Euphoria, The Good Fight, House of the Dragon, Severance e Yellowstone.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Miglior Serie Drammatica

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Miglior Attore in una serie drammatica

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man (FX)

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us (NBC)

Diego Luna - Andor (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Adam Scott - Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr - The Boys (Prime Video)

Miglior Attrice in una serie drammatica

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney - Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore - This Is Us (NBC)

Kelly Reilly - Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Zendaya - Euphoria (HBO)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica

Andre Braugher - The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova - The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Michael Emerson - Evil (Paramount+)

Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul (AMC)

John Lithgow - The Old Man (FX)

Matt Smith - House of the Dragon (HBO)

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica

Milly Alcock - House of the Dragon (HBO)

Carol Burnett - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus (HBO)

Julia Garner - Ozark (Netflix)

Audra McDonald - The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Migliore serie Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)+ Better Things (FX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Reboot (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Miglior Attore in una serie comedy

Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key - Reboot (Hulu)

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (FX)

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs (FX)

Miglior Attrice in una serie comedy

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry - Girls5eva (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs - Reservation Dogs (FX)

Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una comedy

Brandon Scott Jones - Ghosts (CBS)

Leslie Jordan - Call Me Kat (Fox)

James Marsden - Dead to Me (Netflix)

Chris Perfetti - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO)

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una comedy

Paulina Alexis - Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (FX)

Marcia Gay Harden - Uncoupled (Netflix)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Annie Potts - Young Sheldon (CBS)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Miglior miniserie

The Dropout (Hulu)

Gaslit (Starz)

The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Miglior Film realizzato per la tv