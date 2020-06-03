Cannes 2020: nella selezione The French Dispatch, Soul e i progetti di McQueen e Mortensen

Cannes 2020 ha annunciato i titoli che avrebbero fatto parte della selezione ufficiale e tra i titoli ci sono anche i già annunciati The French Dispatch, Soul, oltre il film diretto da Viggo Mortensen e due episodi della serie Small Axe diretta da Steve McQueen.

Tra i titoli selezionati dai responsabili dell'evento cinematografico ci sono anche un nuovo lungometraggio animato di Studio Ghibli ambientato nel Regno Unito e ritorni dietro la macchina da presa di Vinterberg e Maiwenn.

Thierry Frémaux ha svelato quali opere avrebbero dovuto essere presentate sulla Croisette tra le 2.067 proposte al festival francese. Nella lista dei 56 film che verranno associati al simbolo di Cannes 2020 ci sono 15 opere prime e 16 film diretti da donne. I lungometraggi selezionati potranno inoltre essere in concorso al festival di San Sebastian e Toronto, mentre non è chiaro se Venezia accoglierà le opere fuori dalla competizione ufficiale. Frémaux ha infatti confermato che si sta parlando con i vertici della Mostra, tuttavia non si è ancora deciso nulla essendo anche loro al lavoro sulla propria programmazione.

Ecco i titoli selezionati dal Festival di Cannes:

The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson

Summer of 85, François Ozon

True Mothers, Naomi Kawase

Lover's Rock, Steve McQueen

Mangrove, Steve McQueen

Druk (Another Round), Thomas Vinterberg

Heaven, Hong Sang-soo

Peninsula, Sang-ho Yeon

ADN, Maïwenn

Soul, Pete Docter

Ammonite, Francis Lee

Falling, Viggo Mortensen

Broken Keys, Jimmy Keyrouz

Truffle Hunters, Gregory Kershaw and Michael Dweck

Aya and the Witch, Goro Miyazaki

Limbo, Ben Sharrock

Heaven, Im Sang-soo

Last Words, Jonathan Nossiter

Des Hommes, Lucas Belvaux

Passion Simple, Danielle Arbid

Good Man, Marie-Castille Mention Schaar

The Things We Say, the Things We Do, Emmanuel Mouret

John and the Hole, Pascual Sisto

Here We Are, Nir Bergman

Rouge, Farid Bentoumi

Sweat, Magnus von Horn

Teddy, Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma

Un médecin de nuit, Elie Wajeman

Enfant Terrible, Oskar Roehler

Nadia, Butterfly, Pascal Plante

Pleasure, Ninja Thyberg

Slalom, Charlène Favier

Casa de Antiguidades, João Paulo Miranda Maria

Ibrahim, Samuel Gueismi

Gagarine, Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh

16 Printemps, Suzanne Lindon

Vaurien, Peter Dourountzis

Garçon chiffon, Nicolas Maury

Si Le Vent Tombe, Nora Martirosyan

On the Way to the Billion, Dieudo Hamadi

9 Days at Raqqa, Xavier de Lauzanne

Cévennes, Caroline Vignal

French Tench, Bruno Podalydès

Un Triomphe, Emmanuel Courcol

Le Discours, Laurent Tirard

L'Origine du Monde, Laurent Lafitt

Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Eight and a Half, Ann Hui, Sammo Kam-Bo Hung, Ringo Lam, Patrick Tam, Johnnie To, Hark Tsui, John Woo, Woo-Ping Yuen

Forgotten we'll be, Fernando Trueba

At dusk, Sharunas Bartas

The Real Thing, Kôji Fukada

February, Kamen Kalev

In the beginning, Déa Kulumbegashvili

Running with the wind, Shujun Wei

The film Death and my father too, Dani Rosenberg

Josep, Aurel