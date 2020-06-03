Cannes 2020: nella selezione The French Dispatch, Soul e i progetti di McQueen e Mortensen

Cannes 2020 ha annunciato i titoli che avrebbero fatto parte della selezione ufficiale e tra i titoli ci sono anche i già annunciati The French Dispatch, Soul, oltre il film diretto da Viggo Mortensen e due episodi della serie Small Axe diretta da Steve McQueen.
Tra i titoli selezionati dai responsabili dell'evento cinematografico ci sono anche un nuovo lungometraggio animato di Studio Ghibli ambientato nel Regno Unito e ritorni dietro la macchina da presa di Vinterberg e Maiwenn.
Thierry Frémaux ha svelato quali opere avrebbero dovuto essere presentate sulla Croisette tra le 2.067 proposte al festival francese. Nella lista dei 56 film che verranno associati al simbolo di Cannes 2020 ci sono 15 opere prime e 16 film diretti da donne. I lungometraggi selezionati potranno inoltre essere in concorso al festival di San Sebastian e Toronto, mentre non è chiaro se Venezia accoglierà le opere fuori dalla competizione ufficiale. Frémaux ha infatti confermato che si sta parlando con i vertici della Mostra, tuttavia non si è ancora deciso nulla essendo anche loro al lavoro sulla propria programmazione.
Ecco i titoli selezionati dal Festival di Cannes:
The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson
Summer of 85, François Ozon
True Mothers, Naomi Kawase
Lover's Rock, Steve McQueen
Mangrove, Steve McQueen
Druk (Another Round), Thomas Vinterberg
Heaven, Hong Sang-soo
Peninsula, Sang-ho Yeon
ADN, Maïwenn
Soul, Pete Docter
Ammonite, Francis Lee
Falling, Viggo Mortensen
Broken Keys, Jimmy Keyrouz
Truffle Hunters, Gregory Kershaw and Michael Dweck
Aya and the Witch, Goro Miyazaki
Limbo, Ben Sharrock
Heaven, Im Sang-soo
Last Words, Jonathan Nossiter
Des Hommes, Lucas Belvaux
Passion Simple, Danielle Arbid
Good Man, Marie-Castille Mention Schaar
The Things We Say, the Things We Do, Emmanuel Mouret
John and the Hole, Pascual Sisto
Here We Are, Nir Bergman
Rouge, Farid Bentoumi
Sweat, Magnus von Horn
Teddy, Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma
Un médecin de nuit, Elie Wajeman
Enfant Terrible, Oskar Roehler
Nadia, Butterfly, Pascal Plante
Pleasure, Ninja Thyberg
Slalom, Charlène Favier
Casa de Antiguidades, João Paulo Miranda Maria
Ibrahim, Samuel Gueismi
Gagarine, Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh
16 Printemps, Suzanne Lindon
Vaurien, Peter Dourountzis
Garçon chiffon, Nicolas Maury
Si Le Vent Tombe, Nora Martirosyan
On the Way to the Billion, Dieudo Hamadi
9 Days at Raqqa, Xavier de Lauzanne
Cévennes, Caroline Vignal
French Tench, Bruno Podalydès
Un Triomphe, Emmanuel Courcol
Le Discours, Laurent Tirard
L'Origine du Monde, Laurent Lafitt
Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Eight and a Half, Ann Hui, Sammo Kam-Bo Hung, Ringo Lam, Patrick Tam, Johnnie To, Hark Tsui, John Woo, Woo-Ping Yuen
Forgotten we'll be, Fernando Trueba
At dusk, Sharunas Bartas
The Real Thing, Kôji Fukada
February, Kamen Kalev
In the beginning, Déa Kulumbegashvili
Running with the wind, Shujun Wei
The film Death and my father too, Dani Rosenberg
Josep, Aurel