MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017: trionfo per La Bella e la Bestia, Stranger Things e le loro protagoniste

Con una veste nuova e più moderna, i rinati MTV Movie & TV Awards hanno segnato il trionfo delle donne. In un'edizione che ha abolito le categorie attoriali maschile e femminile a trionfare sono due attrici simbolo di questa annata.

Nella categoria Cinema la cerimonia condotta da Adam DeVine ha visto il trionfo del campione d'incassi Disney La Bella e la Bestia e della sua protagonista Emma Watson.

La categoria TV ha visto la vittoria della serie rivelazione di Netflix, Stranger Things, e della protagonista femminile dello show, la tredicenne Millie Bobby Brown, che ha ringraziato il pubblico con un discorso commovente e appassionato ed è stata raggiunta sul palco dal compagni di set.

Tra gli altri riconoscimenti si segnala il premio per il miglior villain, andato al ferocissimo Negan di The Walking Dead, interpretato da Jeffrey Dean Morgan, quello per la miglior coppia cinematografica dell'anno, composta da Hugh Jackman e dalla piccola Dafne Keen in Logan - The Wolverine e quello per il miglior bacio, assegnato alla coppia di Moonlight Ashton Sanders/Jharrel Jerome.

Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori.

Movie of the year:

"Beauty and the Beast" (WINNER)

Best actor in a movie:

Emma Watson - "Beauty and the Beast" (WINNER)

Show of the year:

"Stranger Things" (WINNER)

Best actor in a show:

Millie Bobby Brown - "Stranger Things" (WINNER)

Best kiss:

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome - "Moonlight" (WINNER)

Best villain:

Jeffrey Dean Morgan - "The Walking Dead" (WINNER)

Best host:

Trevor Noah - "The Daily Show" (WINNER)

Best documentary:

"13th" (WINNER)

Best reality competition:

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (WINNER)

Best comedic performance:

Lil Rel Howery - "Get Out" (WINNER)

Best hero:

Taraji P. Henson - "Hidden Figures" (WINNER)

Tearjerker:

"This Is Us" - Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate (WINNER)

Next generation:

Daniel Kaluuya (WINNER)

Best duo:

Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen - "Logan" (WINNER)

Best American story:

"Blackish" (WINNER)

Best fight against the system:

"Hidden Figures" (WINNER)

Trending:

"Run The World (Girls)" Channing Tatum and Beyonce - "Lip Sync Battle" (WINNER)

Best musical moment: