Fast & Furious: Universal annuncia l'arrivo dello spinoff su Luke Hobbs per il 2019!
Tyrese Gibson non ha preso bene la scelta di spostare l'attenzione sul personaggio di The Rock e si è sfogato in un post su Instagram.
L'accorato appello di Tyrese Gibson non ha sortito l'effetto sperato. Ieri Universal ha posticipato la data di uscita del nono capitolo del Fast & Furious franchise, Fast & Furious 9, al 2020. Oggi scopriamo il motivo di tale scelta.
Lo studio ha annunciato la release ufficiale dello spinoff ancora privo di titolo incentrato sul personaggio di Luke Hobbs. Lo spinoff, interpretato da Dwayne Johnson e Jason Statham, uscirà il 26 luglio 2019.
Leggi anche:
-
Fast & Furious: Tyrese Gibson prega Dwayne Johnson di non realizzare lo spinoff su Hobbs
-
Fast & Furious: 10 elementi fondamentali di una saga inarrestabile
Tyrese Gibson non ha preso bene la notizia e si è sfogato pubblicamente su Instagram in un post rabbioso in cui scrive: "#PSA Congratulazioni a @TheRock e al tuo cognato alias partner produttivo @hhgarcia41 per aver trasformato il fast and the furious franchise incentrandolo su di TE - E come te, DJ anche se me lo chiederanno non cancellerò questo post . Ci vediamo ad aprile 2020 #FastFamily capito? Nah... Riguarda #TeamDewayne#3yrs varrà la pena l'attesa? #NoShaw solo Hobbs diventerà un altro #BayWatch? Datevi una calmata, sono solo un appassionato critico cinematografico".
#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post - Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic
Un post condiviso da TYRESE (@tyrese) in data: 4 Ott 2017 alle ore 20:29 PDT
Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!