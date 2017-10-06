Fast & Furious: Universal annuncia l'arrivo dello spinoff su Luke Hobbs per il 2019!

L'accorato appello di Tyrese Gibson non ha sortito l'effetto sperato. Ieri Universal ha posticipato la data di uscita del nono capitolo del Fast & Furious franchise, Fast & Furious 9, al 2020. Oggi scopriamo il motivo di tale scelta.

Lo studio ha annunciato la release ufficiale dello spinoff ancora privo di titolo incentrato sul personaggio di Luke Hobbs. Lo spinoff, interpretato da Dwayne Johnson e Jason Statham, uscirà il 26 luglio 2019.

Tyrese Gibson non ha preso bene la notizia e si è sfogato pubblicamente su Instagram in un post rabbioso in cui scrive: "#PSA Congratulazioni a @TheRock e al tuo cognato alias partner produttivo @hhgarcia41 per aver trasformato il fast and the furious franchise incentrandolo su di TE - E come te, DJ anche se me lo chiederanno non cancellerò questo post . Ci vediamo ad aprile 2020 #FastFamily capito? Nah... Riguarda #TeamDewayne#3yrs varrà la pena l'attesa? #NoShaw solo Hobbs diventerà un altro #BayWatch? Datevi una calmata, sono solo un appassionato critico cinematografico".

