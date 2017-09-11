Logan - The Wolverine

Wolverine: Hugh Jackman, Joss Whedon e altre star ricordano il co-creatore Len Wein

Il veterano dei fumetti che ha contribuito alla rinascita degli X-Men si è spento domenica.

Ieri i social network sono stati invasi da messaggi di cordoglio per la scomparsa del veterano dei fumetti Len Wein, scomparso a 69 anni dopo aver creato personaggi dei fumetti di successo quali Wolverine e Swamp Thing.

Eroi stanchi al capolinea: se Logan fosse l'incarnazione del cinecomic

"Sono onorato di aver conosciuto Len Wein. L'ho incontrato la prima volta nel 2008. Gli ho detto che dal suo cuore, mani e cervello era nato il più grande personaggio dei fumetti" ha twittato Hugh Jackman, interprete di Wolverine in numerose pellicole.

Il regista di The Avengers Joss Whedon ha riconosciuto a Wein di aver contribuito a lanciare "l'era moderna dei fumetti con la sua più potente metafora."

Len Wein ha aiutato la rinascita della serie degli X-Men ed è stato responsabile per la comparsa di personaggi molto amati quali Tempesta, Nightcrawler e Colossus. Kevin Smith ha ricordato al Twitterverse di una delle sue creazioni preferite, Swamp Thing.

