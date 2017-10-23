The Predator: ecco il "tempestoso" motion poster
Tuoni e fulmini si abbattono sulla città nel motion poster dedicato al reboot di Shane Black.
Il Brand Licensing Expo di Londra ci aveva offerto uno sguardo al motion poster diffuso ora ufficialmente da 20th Century Fox.
Il reboot di The Predator è diretto da Shane Black e celebra il ritorno del mostruoso alieno protagonista di un franchise di successo. Nel cast troviamo Edward James Olmos Boyd Holbrook, Keegan Michael Key, Thomas Jane,Olivia Munn, Yvonne Strahovski, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan Michael Key, Thomas Jane, e Jacob Tremblay.
The Predator uscirà nelle sale americane il 3 agosto 2018.
