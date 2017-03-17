Mission: Impossible 6, Henry Cavill nel cast!
Un ruolo misterioso per l'interprete di Superman che affiancherà l'Agente Ethan Hunt in una nuova avventura.
Superman va a dare una mano a Tom Cruise. Il regista Christopher McQuarrie ha appena annunciato, via Instagram, l'ingaggio di Henry Cavill in Mission: Impossible 6. Cavill affiancherà Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Jeremy Renner e la new entry Vanessa Kirby.
Leggi anche: Mission: Impossible, dalla spy series al grande schermo
Le riprese di Mission: Impossible 6 prenderanno il via il 10 aprile a Parigi. Il regista ha anticipato che la pellicola vedrà il ritorno di altri volti noti del franchise. Lo stesso Christopher McQuarrie è il primo regista a dirigere più di un capitolo del Mission: Impossible franchise.
Mission: Impossible 6 arriverà al cinema il 27 luglio 2018.
Say, @henrycavill. Had a thought. Curious if you're interested in a role in the 6th installment of Mission: Impossible. No pressure.
Un post condiviso da Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) in data: 16 Mar 2017 alle ore 19:16 PDT
Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!