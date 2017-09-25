madre! - Il nuovo poster accusato di usare la violenza sulle donne per vendere biglietti

Dopo la diffusione di un nuovo poster del film madre!, diretto dal regista Darren Aronofsky, online l'immagine è stata criticata duramente a causa della scelta di mostrare il volto della protagonista Jennifer Lawrence sfigurato dai lividi.

Al centro del dibattito c'è stata la scelta della Paramount di sfruttare quell'immagine molto forte per promuovere il lungometraggio, e una reporter ha sottolineato: "Non mi importa quello che pensate del film, il fatto che una donna venga picchiata non dovrebbe essere un modo per vendere biglietti".

In molti hanno poi ricordato che in precedenza erano state diffuse delle immagini molto affascinanti e suggestive, senza sfruttare delle immagini così forti e legate alla violenza.

How studios choose to market the world's most famous actress. This needs to stop. pic.twitter.com/19wyBYED6f — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) September 22, 2017

People fighting over this new mother! poster *about people fighting over mother!* is the most accurate piece of marketing for this movie yet — Reid Nakamura (@reidnakamura) September 22, 2017

I'm all for embracing mother!'s divisiveness; I was more objecting to the poster's tawdry display of a young woman's bloody, bruised face. — Robert Takes A Knee (@robsolonhamer) September 22, 2017

how about don't use the abused face of a woman to advertise your movie? this is gross https://t.co/EgMgxUsMhZ — e. oliver whitney (@CinemaBite) September 22, 2017

I don't care what you think of the movie, the fact that a woman gets beat up in it shouldn't be the selling point. — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) September 22, 2017

why... release that horrendous mother poster after at least three good ones have already been used — Bront (@bmrow) September 22, 2017

The new mother! poster looks like those ads for domestic abuse charities, so maybe they should, indeed, not! — Alex Naser-Hall (@anaserhall) September 22, 2017

