madre! - Il nuovo poster accusato di usare la violenza sulle donne per vendere biglietti

La Paramount ha diffuso online una nuova locandina del film, suscitando una polemica online.

Dopo la diffusione di un nuovo poster del film madre!, diretto dal regista Darren Aronofsky, online l'immagine è stata criticata duramente a causa della scelta di mostrare il volto della protagonista Jennifer Lawrence sfigurato dai lividi.
Al centro del dibattito c'è stata la scelta della Paramount di sfruttare quell'immagine molto forte per promuovere il lungometraggio, e una reporter ha sottolineato: "Non mi importa quello che pensate del film, il fatto che una donna venga picchiata non dovrebbe essere un modo per vendere biglietti".

In molti hanno poi ricordato che in precedenza erano state diffuse delle immagini molto affascinanti e suggestive, senza sfruttare delle immagini così forti e legate alla violenza.

