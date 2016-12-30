La Bella e la Bestia

2017, Fantastico

Locandina di La Bella e la Bestia

La bella e bestia: un assaggio di Emma Watson che canta 'Belle'

Il merchandise in arrivo sugli scaffali ci ha permesso di sentire un assaggio della performance canora della star del live action Disney.

Il live action Disney La Bella e la Bestia è una delle pellicole più attese dell'anno. Per adesso non è ancora stata diffusa la colonna sonora ufficiale, ma oggi grazie a Instagram possiamo ascoltare un assaggio della voce della protagonista Emma Watson mentre, nei panni di Belle, canta il numero d'apertura, Belle.

Purtroppo l'audio non è il massimo, visto che è registrato dalla bambola di Belle, in arrivo in commercio, ma le doti canore di Emma Watson sembrano comunque notevoli.

Fanno parte del cast di La bella e la bestia anche Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Emma Thompson, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ian McKellen Ewan McGregor. Il film è atteso nelle sale italiane il 16 marzo 2017.

