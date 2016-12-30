La bella e bestia: un assaggio di Emma Watson che canta 'Belle'

Il live action Disney La Bella e la Bestia è una delle pellicole più attese dell'anno. Per adesso non è ancora stata diffusa la colonna sonora ufficiale, ma oggi grazie a Instagram possiamo ascoltare un assaggio della voce della protagonista Emma Watson mentre, nei panni di Belle, canta il numero d'apertura, Belle.

Purtroppo l'audio non è il massimo, visto che è registrato dalla bambola di Belle, in arrivo in commercio, ma le doti canore di Emma Watson sembrano comunque notevoli.

Fanno parte del cast di La bella e la bestia anche Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Emma Thompson, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ian McKellen Ewan McGregor. Il film è atteso nelle sale italiane il 16 marzo 2017.

