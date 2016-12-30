La bella e bestia: un assaggio di Emma Watson che canta 'Belle'
Il merchandise in arrivo sugli scaffali ci ha permesso di sentire un assaggio della performance canora della star del live action Disney.
Il live action Disney La Bella e la Bestia è una delle pellicole più attese dell'anno. Per adesso non è ancora stata diffusa la colonna sonora ufficiale, ma oggi grazie a Instagram possiamo ascoltare un assaggio della voce della protagonista Emma Watson mentre, nei panni di Belle, canta il numero d'apertura, Belle.
Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R' Us... Get ready for this one guys... FIRST LISTEN AT EMMA SINGING "SOMETHING THERE"!!!! Recording taken from the singing Belle Hasbro doll!
Un video pubblicato da Jack Morrissey (@therealjackmorrissey) in data: 29 Dic 2016 alle ore 07:00 PST
Purtroppo l'audio non è il massimo, visto che è registrato dalla bambola di Belle, in arrivo in commercio, ma le doti canore di Emma Watson sembrano comunque notevoli.
First looks at two live-action Belle dolls coming to stores in the new year.
Una foto pubblicata da Beauty & the Beast Movie News (@beautyandthebeastmovienews) in data: 27 Dic 2016 alle ore 17:31 PST
Live-action Belle doll has first sneak peek of Emma Watson singing "Something There" from Beauty and the Beast
Un video pubblicato da Beauty & the Beast Movie News (@beautyandthebeastmovienews) in data: 29 Dic 2016 alle ore 18:57 PST
Fanno parte del cast di La bella e la bestia anche Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Emma Thompson, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ian McKellen Ewan McGregor. Il film è atteso nelle sale italiane il 16 marzo 2017.
