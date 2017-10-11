Jurassic World - Il regno distrutto, The Predator: i nuovi poster svelato al London Expo
Diamo uno sguardo alle nuove locandine e alle creature che prossimamente invaderanno il grande schermo.
Sono due tra le pellicole più attese della nuova stagione cinematografica. Il Brand Licensing Expo di Londra ha svelato le nuove spettacolari locandine di Jurassic World - Il regno distrutto e The Predator permettendoci di dare, inoltre, un primo sguardo a un cranio di dinosauro per farci un'idea delle dimensioni.
Jurassic World - Il regno distrutto vede il ritorno delle star Chris Pratt e Bryce Dallas Howard alle prese con nuovi e maestosi dinosauri inferociti. Il film, diretto da Juan Antonio Bayona, approderà nei cinema italiani il 21 giugno 2018.
Un post condiviso da Jurassic World Spain (@jurassic_world_2015_spain) in data: 10 Ott 2017 alle ore 09:21 PDT
Un post condiviso da Jurassic World Spain (@jurassic_world_2015_spain) in data: 10 Ott 2017 alle ore 05:14 PDT
The Predator, il nuovo progetto della 20th Century Fox diretto da Shane Black, celebra il ritorno del mostruoso alieno protagonista di un franchise di successo. Nel cast troviamo Edward James Olmos Boyd Holbrook, Keegan Michael Key, Thomas Jane,Olivia Munn, Yvonne Strahovski, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan Michael Key, Thomas Jane, e Jacob Tremblay.
The Predator uscirà nelle sale americane il 3 agosto 2018.
Un post condiviso da Geek Shirts & Blog (@dirtees) in data: 10 Ott 2017 alle ore 12:44 PDT
