Baywatch

2017, Commedia

Locandina di Baywatch

Baywatch: i motion poster del film dedicati ai protagonisti

Il film ispirato alla popolare serie tv arriverà tra qualche mese nei cinema di tutto il mondo.

I motion poster del film Baywatch, tratto dalla popolare serie degli anni '80, arriverà nelle sale a maggio.
I protagonisti Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Jon Bass, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach e Ilfenesh Hadera sono ora ritratti in alcuni motion poster in cui si rassicura i fan sostenendo che l'estate sia ormai vicina.

Leggi anche: Baywatch: 10 cose che (forse) non sapete sulla serie cult con David Hasselhoff

Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!

Baywatch: i motion poster del film dedicati ai...
Baywatch: nuove foto promozionali del cast nel calendario 2017
Baywatch: nuove spettacolari sequenze nei trailer internazionali
Privacy Policy