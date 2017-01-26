Baywatch: i motion poster del film dedicati ai protagonisti

I motion poster del film Baywatch, tratto dalla popolare serie degli anni '80, arriverà nelle sale a maggio.

I protagonisti Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Jon Bass, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach e Ilfenesh Hadera sono ora ritratti in alcuni motion poster in cui si rassicura i fan sostenendo che l'estate sia ormai vicina.

You break the rules of the bay, you deal with the Boss. #BeBaywatch #SummerIsComing pic.twitter.com/zFDVUX9TCp — Baywatch Movie (@baywatchmovie) January 26, 2017

Don't worry, Summer is coming to heat you up! @baywatchmovie pic.twitter.com/iDSHsaO1GB — Alexandra Daddario (@AADaddario) January 26, 2017

WARNING: Do not attempt to adjust your screen. She is exactly as fierce as she appears. #SummerIsComing #BeBaywatch @IlfeneshHadera pic.twitter.com/PLDLNSGGMh — Baywatch Movie (@baywatchmovie) January 26, 2017

