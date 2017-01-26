Baywatch: i motion poster del film dedicati ai protagonisti
Il film ispirato alla popolare serie tv arriverà tra qualche mese nei cinema di tutto il mondo.
I motion poster del film Baywatch, tratto dalla popolare serie degli anni '80, arriverà nelle sale a maggio.
I protagonisti Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Jon Bass, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach e Ilfenesh Hadera sono ora ritratti in alcuni motion poster in cui si rassicura i fan sostenendo che l'estate sia ormai vicina.
You break the rules of the bay, you deal with the Boss. #BeBaywatch #SummerIsComing pic.twitter.com/zFDVUX9TCp— Baywatch Movie (@baywatchmovie) January 26, 2017
Don't worry, Summer is coming to heat you up! @baywatchmovie pic.twitter.com/iDSHsaO1GB— Alexandra Daddario (@AADaddario) January 26, 2017
Who wouldn't want to be saved by her? (Answer: nobody.) #BeBaywatch #SummerIsComing @kelly_rohrbach pic.twitter.com/ArStQNlr6S— Baywatch Movie (@baywatchmovie) January 26, 2017
WARNING: Do not attempt to adjust your screen. She is exactly as fierce as she appears. #SummerIsComing #BeBaywatch @IlfeneshHadera pic.twitter.com/PLDLNSGGMh— Baywatch Movie (@baywatchmovie) January 26, 2017
Take a screenshot, it'll last longer. #SummerIsComing #BeBaywatch @thejonbass pic.twitter.com/FPMLXyPp07— Baywatch Movie (@baywatchmovie) January 26, 2017
Leggi anche: Baywatch: 10 cose che (forse) non sapete sulla serie cult con David Hasselhoff
Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!