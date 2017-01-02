Batman v Superman: svelato un "cameo" di Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder è da sempre particolarmente coinvolto nell'adattamento cinematografico dei fumetti della DC. Il suo collaboratore Larry Fong ha ora condiviso su Twitter alcune curiosità riguardanti il regista e le riprese dei suoi film.

Snyder, ad esempio, si è occupato delle luci utilizzate per un'inquadratura molto intensa di Superman:

@JaredWayne97 @theLupeXperienc @IMAX Fun fact: Zack was holding the light that simulated the headlights in this shot. — Larry Fong (@larryfong) January 1, 2017

Zack ha inoltre girato un "cameo" sostituendo Ben Affleck nel ruolo di Batman, ma solo per un'inquadratura particolare: sono infatti le mani del regista quelle che appaiono sul cellulare di Bruce Wayne mentre sta investigando su Superman.

Nessuno probabilmente se ne sarebbe accorto se Fong non avesse rivelato il simpatico dettaglio e non resta quindi che attendere per scoprire se il regista deciderà di compiere delle "apparizioni" più importanti nei prossimi film.

@theLupeXperienc @JaredWayne97 @IMAX Also, it's Zack's hands on Bruce's cell phone in the fight club. Now you know. — Larry Fong (@larryfong) January 1, 2017

