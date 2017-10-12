Aquaman: un motion poster per celebrare la Aquaman Week!

Questa che stiamo vivendo è la Aquaman Week! Per celebrare l'evento la star Jason Momoa, che a novembre vedremo nei panni del signore degli oceani in Justice League , ha diffuso un video su Twitter in cui spiega che stiamo per fare un'immersione nel personaggio per apprendere qualche dettaglio in più sull'eroe acquatico da lui interpretato. In aggiunta DC/Warner ha diffuso un nuovo motion poster dedicato al film.

Come se non bastasse, Gilette ha postato un video promozionale in cui si mostra la ricerca necessaria per creare rasoi per supereroi. Il tutto in vista dell'uscita di un cofanetto special edition dedicato alla Justice League.

Aquaman, interpretato da Jason Momoa, vede nel cast anche Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe e Patrick Wilson nel ruolo del villain Lord Orm. Il film uscirà il 21 dicembre 2018 negli Stati Uniti.

Justice League è atteso al cinema il 16 Novembre 2017

