A Wrinkle In Time: Ava DuVernay annuncia la fine delle riprese
La regista del film Disney ha condiviso molte immagini scattate sul set per annunciare la fine della produzione.
Ava DuVernay ha annunciato che si sono ufficialmente concluse le riprese di A Wrinkle in Time, il film diretto che arriverà nelle sale americane il 6 aprile 2018.
L'adattamento del famoso romanzo racconterà l'avventure di una ragazza il cui padre, uno scienziato che lavora per il governo, scompare lavorando a un misterioso progetto che coinvolge la possibilità di essere trasportati in una quinta dimensione dove si trovano dei pianeti inabitati. La giovane prenderà parte alla ricerca dell'uomo e farà delle incredibili scoperte e conoscenze durante il suo viaggio.
Fanno parte del cast Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid e Chris Pine.
Ecco tutti gli scatti condivisi dalla regista:
Principal photography for WRINKLE IN TIME wrapped last night! An epic adventure. I loved each and every minute. xo! pic.twitter.com/D3z5J6KBIz— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
WRINKLE IN TIME. In theaters. April 6, 2018. pic.twitter.com/8CQ9o1BAgR— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
That's a wrap on @RWitherspoon! She blew me away everyday with her tremendous talent. But more than that, w/ her kindness. Thanks, Reese! pic.twitter.com/BPCsvoOdKJ— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
That's a wrap on @Oprah for WRINKLE! Gosh, we had fun. My great friend. Her role as MRS. WHICH is literally out of this world. Thanks, OW. pic.twitter.com/dk1KuGyw1F— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
That's a WRINKLE IN TIME wrap on #AndreHolland. A dream of an actor and a man. Thanks, Dre. pic.twitter.com/wPXxC2cSDi— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
That's a wrap on @StormReid. Hands down, one of the most formidable actors I've worked with. The world will know her name. Love you, @Storm. pic.twitter.com/xM2FiOywaH— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
The great @StormReid is Meg. She does it all. Happiness. Heartbreak. Action. Emotion. And w/ grace. Our hero. In the story. And on the set. pic.twitter.com/dKYcDW6B76— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
That's a wrap on @RowanBlanchard! She joined us for a few days and made a big impression. She's a real artist with a voice. Thanks, Rowan. pic.twitter.com/rr00XTiV5c— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
That's a wrap on @LeviZaneMiller for WRINKLE IN TIME. Our leading man. An actor with great power. And a gentleman already. Thanks, Levi! pic.twitter.com/UJNW99yeRq— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
That's a wrap on our golden boy and incredible discovery @DericMccabe. This child has a spirit like no one else. You'll see. Thanks, D! pic.twitter.com/B07BHtt2zN— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
Thanks to the truly beautiful crew of WRINKLE IN TIME and our studio for standing with me every step of the way. Extraordinary experience. pic.twitter.com/1Zyxg39fgO— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017