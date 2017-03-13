A Wrinkle In Time: Ava DuVernay annuncia la fine delle riprese

Ava DuVernay ha annunciato che si sono ufficialmente concluse le riprese di A Wrinkle in Time, il film diretto che arriverà nelle sale americane il 6 aprile 2018.

L'adattamento del famoso romanzo racconterà l'avventure di una ragazza il cui padre, uno scienziato che lavora per il governo, scompare lavorando a un misterioso progetto che coinvolge la possibilità di essere trasportati in una quinta dimensione dove si trovano dei pianeti inabitati. La giovane prenderà parte alla ricerca dell'uomo e farà delle incredibili scoperte e conoscenze durante il suo viaggio.

Fanno parte del cast Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid e Chris Pine.

Ecco tutti gli scatti condivisi dalla regista:

Principal photography for WRINKLE IN TIME wrapped last night! An epic adventure. I loved each and every minute. xo! pic.twitter.com/D3z5J6KBIz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

WRINKLE IN TIME. In theaters. April 6, 2018. pic.twitter.com/8CQ9o1BAgR — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @RWitherspoon! She blew me away everyday with her tremendous talent. But more than that, w/ her kindness. Thanks, Reese! pic.twitter.com/BPCsvoOdKJ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @Oprah for WRINKLE! Gosh, we had fun. My great friend. Her role as MRS. WHICH is literally out of this world. Thanks, OW. pic.twitter.com/dk1KuGyw1F — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a WRINKLE IN TIME wrap on #AndreHolland. A dream of an actor and a man. Thanks, Dre. pic.twitter.com/wPXxC2cSDi — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @StormReid. Hands down, one of the most formidable actors I've worked with. The world will know her name. Love you, @Storm. pic.twitter.com/xM2FiOywaH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

The great @StormReid is Meg. She does it all. Happiness. Heartbreak. Action. Emotion. And w/ grace. Our hero. In the story. And on the set. pic.twitter.com/dKYcDW6B76 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @RowanBlanchard! She joined us for a few days and made a big impression. She's a real artist with a voice. Thanks, Rowan. pic.twitter.com/rr00XTiV5c — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @LeviZaneMiller for WRINKLE IN TIME. Our leading man. An actor with great power. And a gentleman already. Thanks, Levi! pic.twitter.com/UJNW99yeRq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on our golden boy and incredible discovery @DericMccabe. This child has a spirit like no one else. You'll see. Thanks, D! pic.twitter.com/B07BHtt2zN — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

Thanks to the truly beautiful crew of WRINKLE IN TIME and our studio for standing with me every step of the way. Extraordinary experience. pic.twitter.com/1Zyxg39fgO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

Home News A Wrinkle In Time: Ava DuVernay annuncia la fine...