A Wrinkle In Time: Ava DuVernay annuncia la fine delle riprese

La regista del film Disney ha condiviso molte immagini scattate sul set per annunciare la fine della produzione.

Ava DuVernay ha annunciato che si sono ufficialmente concluse le riprese di A Wrinkle in Time, il film diretto che arriverà nelle sale americane il 6 aprile 2018.
L'adattamento del famoso romanzo racconterà l'avventure di una ragazza il cui padre, uno scienziato che lavora per il governo, scompare lavorando a un misterioso progetto che coinvolge la possibilità di essere trasportati in una quinta dimensione dove si trovano dei pianeti inabitati. La giovane prenderà parte alla ricerca dell'uomo e farà delle incredibili scoperte e conoscenze durante il suo viaggio.
Fanno parte del cast Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid e Chris Pine.

Ecco tutti gli scatti condivisi dalla regista:

