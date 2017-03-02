Oscar 2017, The Rock: "Ero pronto a scavalcare Meryl Streep per salvare la serata!"
L'attore ha spiegato: "Per quanto adori Meryl, ero pronto a saltarle sopra per fermare il produttore che stava andando a rubare l'Oscar a La La Land".
Chissà se l'anno prossimo vedremo Dwayne Johnson conduttore della serata degli Oscar. L'attore ha fatto un figurone nell'introdurre l'esecuzione live della canzone di Oceania, in cinquina come miglior canzone dell'anno, ma The Rock ha svelato che per salvare la serata sarebbe stato pronto a ben altro.
L'attore ha preso la parola su Instagram per raccontare cosa gli è passato per la testa al momento dell'errore che ha portato il cast di La La Land sul palco a ritirare il premio per il Miglior Film al posto di quello di Moonlight, spiegando la sua espressione stralunata immortalata in una foto che sta facendo il giro del mondo.
You can literally see my wheels spinnin' on whether or not I should hit the stage and take down an Oscars producer who I thought went rogue and was trying to sabotage our final moment of the night as La La Land was accepting for Best Picture. Seconds before this I saw out of the corner of my eye, the producer saying loudly, "NO IT'S MOONLIGHT, the winner is MOONLIGHT!" as he walked up onto the stage. When he walked on stage, I remember sitting up and saying to @laurenhashianofficial, "What the f*cks he doing?". She grabbed my arm and said, "Oh my God, they made a mistake". The rest was history. In crazy moments like that, we need leaders to step up and take charge... I give La La Land producer, Jordan Horowitz much respect for stepping up to the mic and calling the Moonlight filmmakers and actors to the stage to accept their award. Thankfully, Jordan gave us the clarity we needed, because as much as I love and adore Meryl, I was willing to rumble over her to take down the producer going rogue. No business like show business. #Oscars #ThatLook #MattDamonWasReadyToGoBourne #IWasReadyToGoHobbs #LetsDoThis
Un post condiviso da therock (@therock) in data: 28 Feb 2017 alle ore 10:58 PST
"Potete letteralmente vedere le mie rotelle girare. Stavo pensando se salire o meno sul palco degli Oscar e trascinare giù il produttore degli Oscar che credevo stesse tentando di sabotare il finale dello show rovinando il momento in cui La La Land stava accettando il premio per il Miglior Film" ha svelato The Rock. "Pochi secondi prima con la coda dell'occhio avevo visto il produttore che diceva a voce alta "NO E' MOONLIGHT, il vincitore è MOONLIGHT!" mentre saliva sul palco. Quando l'ho visto salire ricordo di aver detto a @laurenhashianofficial "Che accidenti sta facendo?". Lei mi ha preso per il braccio e ha esclamato "Oh mio Dio, hanno sbagliato". Il resto è storia. In momenti folli come questo, abbiamo bisogno di un leader che prenda in mano la situazione... Il merito va al produttore di La La Land Jordan Horowitz, massimo rispetto per aver preso il microfono e aver chiamato sul palco lo staff di Moonlight. Per fortuna Jordan ha fatto chiarezza perché, per quanto adori Meryl Streep, ero pronto a scavalcarla per andare ad acciuffare il produttore che disturbava la serata. No business like show business".
Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!