Oscar 2017, The Rock: "Ero pronto a scavalcare Meryl Streep per salvare la serata!"

Chissà se l'anno prossimo vedremo Dwayne Johnson conduttore della serata degli Oscar. L'attore ha fatto un figurone nell'introdurre l'esecuzione live della canzone di Oceania, in cinquina come miglior canzone dell'anno, ma The Rock ha svelato che per salvare la serata sarebbe stato pronto a ben altro.

L'attore ha preso la parola su Instagram per raccontare cosa gli è passato per la testa al momento dell'errore che ha portato il cast di La La Land sul palco a ritirare il premio per il Miglior Film al posto di quello di Moonlight, spiegando la sua espressione stralunata immortalata in una foto che sta facendo il giro del mondo.

"Potete letteralmente vedere le mie rotelle girare. Stavo pensando se salire o meno sul palco degli Oscar e trascinare giù il produttore degli Oscar che credevo stesse tentando di sabotare il finale dello show rovinando il momento in cui La La Land stava accettando il premio per il Miglior Film" ha svelato The Rock. "Pochi secondi prima con la coda dell'occhio avevo visto il produttore che diceva a voce alta "NO E' MOONLIGHT, il vincitore è MOONLIGHT!" mentre saliva sul palco. Quando l'ho visto salire ricordo di aver detto a @laurenhashianofficial "Che accidenti sta facendo?". Lei mi ha preso per il braccio e ha esclamato "Oh mio Dio, hanno sbagliato". Il resto è storia. In momenti folli come questo, abbiamo bisogno di un leader che prenda in mano la situazione... Il merito va al produttore di La La Land Jordan Horowitz, massimo rispetto per aver preso il microfono e aver chiamato sul palco lo staff di Moonlight. Per fortuna Jordan ha fatto chiarezza perché, per quanto adori Meryl Streep, ero pronto a scavalcarla per andare ad acciuffare il produttore che disturbava la serata. No business like show business".

Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!

Home News Oscar 2017, The Rock: "Ero pronto a scavalcare...