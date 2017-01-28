John Hurt: da Mel Brooks a J.K. Rowling l'ultimo saluto delle star sui social

La scomparsa dell'attore ha colpito molti personaggi di Hollywood e non, che hanno deciso di rendergli omaggio attraverso i canali social, da Elijah Wood a AXL Rose.

Cristiano Ogrisi

John Hurt, l'attore inglese celebre per ruoli memorabili e intensi come quello di John Merrick in The Elephant Man di David Lynch e di Max, prigioniero tossicodipendente in Fuga di mezzanotte di Alan Parker, per i quali ottenne due candidature agli Oscar, si è spento poche ore fa dopo una lunga battaglia contro un tumore al pancreas.

Molte personalità di Hollywood e dello spettacolo gli hanno reso omaggio attraverso i social network. Tra coloro che hanno dedicato un ultimo saluto al grande attore, la scrittrice di Harry Potter J.K. Rowling, Mel Brooks - con il quale Hurt girò La pazza storia del mondo e Balle Spaziali, Kiefer Sutherland, Chris Evans e Jamie Lee Curtis.

