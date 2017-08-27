It: ecco le prime reazioni della critica USA al film tratto da Stephen King!

A poche settimane dall'uscita nelle sale americane, It, diretto da Andres Muschietti, è stato mostrato alla stampa statunitense. Protagonista del film è il malvagio Pennywise, ruolo iconico affidato all'attore Bill Skarsgård, contrapposto al Club dei Perdenti composto da Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Lieberher) il cui fratellino Georgie è stato rapito da It l'autunno precedente, Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard), dall'ipocondriaco Eddie Kaspbrak (Jack Grazer), dal logico e preparato Stan Uris (Wyatt Oleff) e dal paffuto Ben Hanscom (Jeremy Ray Taylor).

I commenti generali sono davvero positivi, si parla di un film spaventoso e divertente, di un ottimo cast e di un ottimo Pennywise. Per qualcuno addirittura, il personaggio di Skarsgard sarà il Freddy Krueger della sua generazione.

I can say I saw #IT tonight. And IT was great. Cast is excellent. And, yes, is scary! This will be a, ahem, monster at the box office. — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) 26 agosto 2017

Thrilled I can now say that IT is spectacular. Totally terrifying, but also amazing fun (the Losers are PERFECT). Top 10 candidate for me. pic.twitter.com/XjQHyNmSEq — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) 26 agosto 2017

#ITMovie is everything I hoped for & more. Has heart, laughs & TONS of incredible scares. Fell in love w/ The Losers. Didn't want it to end. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) 26 agosto 2017

Saw #ITMovie I loved it.



Then took trash out in my empty, dark, stairwell...



SHIT FREAKED ME OUT CAUSE THAT MOVIE SCARED ME LIKE FOR REAL — Mark E Reilly (@ReillyAround) 26 agosto 2017

been wanting to tweet this for some time now. To Andy Muschietti and the rest of #ItMovie cast, you made something terrifying w/ a heart — Luis Alvarez (@squallluis) 26 agosto 2017

#ITMovie: a carnival funhouse of a film; loud, scary, funny. And best of all: it has heart. #It — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) 26 agosto 2017

And there's a complete fumble with how the film handles one of the Losers near the end — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) 26 agosto 2017

IT is creepy, bloody, super funny, adorably romantic and hands down among my favorite movies of the year pic.twitter.com/tYpaNFHOsu — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) 26 agosto 2017

#ItMovie was spooktacular. Great cast, surprisingly funny, and genuinely unnerving scares. You'll still be freaked out when you get home. pic.twitter.com/n5EQpbk53N — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) 26 agosto 2017

Bill Skarsgard is putting in a performance that is going to turn him into the Freddy Krueger of a new generation. #ITMovie @ITMovieOfficial — Drew Dietsch (@DrewDietsch) 26 agosto 2017

Buone notizie, dunque, per i produttori, che hanno ideato questo nuovo It come un doppio capitolo cinematografico, prima ancora di sapere se il film sarebbe stato apprezzato. Nel prossimo episodio, infatti, i piccoli attori saranno ormai degli uomini adulti e la storia sarà ambientata 27 anni dopo gli inquietanti fatti della prima pellicola. E tutto questo è un'ottima notizia anche per Stephen King, soprattutto dopo le pessime recensioni - e performance al botteghino - de La Torre Nera.

