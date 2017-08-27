It: ecco le prime reazioni della critica USA al film tratto da Stephen King!
Su Twitter, i giornalisti stanno commentando il nuovo film di Andres Muschietti, e pare sia riuscito a terrorizzare e appassionare gran parte degli spettatori...
A poche settimane dall'uscita nelle sale americane, It, diretto da Andres Muschietti, è stato mostrato alla stampa statunitense. Protagonista del film è il malvagio Pennywise, ruolo iconico affidato all'attore Bill Skarsgård, contrapposto al Club dei Perdenti composto da Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Lieberher) il cui fratellino Georgie è stato rapito da It l'autunno precedente, Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard), dall'ipocondriaco Eddie Kaspbrak (Jack Grazer), dal logico e preparato Stan Uris (Wyatt Oleff) e dal paffuto Ben Hanscom (Jeremy Ray Taylor).
I commenti generali sono davvero positivi, si parla di un film spaventoso e divertente, di un ottimo cast e di un ottimo Pennywise. Per qualcuno addirittura, il personaggio di Skarsgard sarà il Freddy Krueger della sua generazione.
I can say I saw #IT tonight. And IT was great. Cast is excellent. And, yes, is scary! This will be a, ahem, monster at the box office.— Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) 26 agosto 2017
Thrilled I can now say that IT is spectacular. Totally terrifying, but also amazing fun (the Losers are PERFECT). Top 10 candidate for me. pic.twitter.com/XjQHyNmSEq— (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) 26 agosto 2017
#ITMovie is everything I hoped for & more. Has heart, laughs & TONS of incredible scares. Fell in love w/ The Losers. Didn't want it to end.— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) 26 agosto 2017
Saw #ITMovie I loved it.— Mark E Reilly (@ReillyAround) 26 agosto 2017
Then took trash out in my empty, dark, stairwell...
SHIT FREAKED ME OUT CAUSE THAT MOVIE SCARED ME LIKE FOR REAL
been wanting to tweet this for some time now. To Andy Muschietti and the rest of #ItMovie cast, you made something terrifying w/ a heart— Luis Alvarez (@squallluis) 26 agosto 2017
#ITMovie: a carnival funhouse of a film; loud, scary, funny. And best of all: it has heart. #It— Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) 26 agosto 2017
And there's a complete fumble with how the film handles one of the Losers near the end— Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) 26 agosto 2017
IT is creepy, bloody, super funny, adorably romantic and hands down among my favorite movies of the year pic.twitter.com/tYpaNFHOsu— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) 26 agosto 2017
#ItMovie was spooktacular. Great cast, surprisingly funny, and genuinely unnerving scares. You'll still be freaked out when you get home. pic.twitter.com/n5EQpbk53N— Dan Casey (@DanCasey) 26 agosto 2017
Bill Skarsgard is putting in a performance that is going to turn him into the Freddy Krueger of a new generation. #ITMovie @ITMovieOfficial— Drew Dietsch (@DrewDietsch) 26 agosto 2017
Buone notizie, dunque, per i produttori, che hanno ideato questo nuovo It come un doppio capitolo cinematografico, prima ancora di sapere se il film sarebbe stato apprezzato. Nel prossimo episodio, infatti, i piccoli attori saranno ormai degli uomini adulti e la storia sarà ambientata 27 anni dopo gli inquietanti fatti della prima pellicola. E tutto questo è un'ottima notizia anche per Stephen King, soprattutto dopo le pessime recensioni - e performance al botteghino - de La Torre Nera.
Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!