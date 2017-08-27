It

2017, Horror

It: ecco le prime reazioni della critica USA al film tratto da Stephen King!

Su Twitter, i giornalisti stanno commentando il nuovo film di Andres Muschietti, e pare sia riuscito a terrorizzare e appassionare gran parte degli spettatori...

A poche settimane dall'uscita nelle sale americane, It, diretto da Andres Muschietti, è stato mostrato alla stampa statunitense. Protagonista del film è il malvagio Pennywise, ruolo iconico affidato all'attore Bill Skarsgård, contrapposto al Club dei Perdenti composto da Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Lieberher) il cui fratellino Georgie è stato rapito da It l'autunno precedente, Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard), dall'ipocondriaco Eddie Kaspbrak (Jack Grazer), dal logico e preparato Stan Uris (Wyatt Oleff) e dal paffuto Ben Hanscom (Jeremy Ray Taylor).

I commenti generali sono davvero positivi, si parla di un film spaventoso e divertente, di un ottimo cast e di un ottimo Pennywise. Per qualcuno addirittura, il personaggio di Skarsgard sarà il Freddy Krueger della sua generazione.

Buone notizie, dunque, per i produttori, che hanno ideato questo nuovo It come un doppio capitolo cinematografico, prima ancora di sapere se il film sarebbe stato apprezzato. Nel prossimo episodio, infatti, i piccoli attori saranno ormai degli uomini adulti e la storia sarà ambientata 27 anni dopo gli inquietanti fatti della prima pellicola. E tutto questo è un'ottima notizia anche per Stephen King, soprattutto dopo le pessime recensioni - e performance al botteghino - de La Torre Nera.

