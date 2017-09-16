Harry Dean Stanton: da David Lynch a Stephen King, l'ultimo saluto delle star sui social

Anche Joss Whedon e Olivia Wilde si sono uniti per un tributo al famoso attore, venuto a mancare nella giornata di ieri a 91 anni.

Nella giornata di ieri ci ha lasciati Harry Dean Stanton, uno dei volti più noti del cinema americano, interprete di numerosi cult televisivi e cinematografici. Stanton aveva 91 anni e di recente era apparso nel revival de I segreti di Twin Peaks. Il suo lunghissimo curriculum vanta pellicole come Nick mano fredda, Il padrino - Parte seconda, Alien, Bella in rosa, 1997: Fuga da New York, ma anche partecipazioni in serie televisive come Big Love. Una delle sue interpretazioni più celebrate però, resta quella in Paris, Texas, del 1984, lo stesso anno in cui recitò in Repo Man.

Guarda il video: In memoriam: l'ultimo saluto ai personaggi che ci hanno lasciato nel 2016 (VIDEO)

Oggi le star hanno espresso il loro dispiacere per la scomparsa dell'attore, primo tra tutti David Lynch:

