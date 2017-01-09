La La Land

2016, Commedia

Locandina di La La Land

Golden Globes 2017: La La Land domina con sette premi

Edizione da record per il musical di Damien Chazelle che traduce in premi tutte le nomination. Tra i premiati anche il dramma Moonlight. Migliori serie tv dell'anno Atlanta e The Crown.

Il musical La La Land è il re dei Golden Globes. Il film di Damien Chazelle segna una vittoria da record portandosi a casa sette statuette su sette nomination, inclusa quella per il miglior film comico o musicale. La romantica ode a Los Angeles supera le sei vittorie di Qualcuno volò sul nido del cuculo e Fuga di mezzanotte e vede il trionfo di entrambi i suoi protagonisti, Ryan Gosling ed Emma Stone.

Leggi anche: La La Land: la vita non è un musical

Nella categoria film drammatico si port a casa il Golden Globe Moonlight, serio contendente agli Oscar. Come da pronostico Casey Affleck conquista la stuatetta per la miglior performance drammatica in Manchester by the Sea e a fargli compagnia è la francese Isabelle Huppert con Elle, eletto miglior film straniero. Miglior pellicola animata è il disneiano Zootropolis.

Leggi anche: Corsa all'Oscar 2017: la nostra lista aggiornata dei favoriti nelle categorie principali

Nelle categorie televisive trionfano Atlanta, nuova serie tv FX su un gruppo di aspiranti rapper, e il dramma inglese The Crown, focus sulla monarchia inglese prodotto da Netflix. Ma è la miniserie The Night Manager a far man bassa di premi per i suoi interpreti Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman e Hugh Laurie.

Di seguito tutti i premiati:

  • Best Motion Picture - Drama:
    "Moonlight"

  • Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
    "La La Land"

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama:
    Casey Affleck - "Manchester by the Sea"

  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama:
    Isabelle Huppert - "Elle"

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
    Ryan Gosling - "La La Land"

  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
    Emma Stone - "La La Land"

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:
    Aaron Taylor-Johnson - "Nocturnal Animals"

  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:
    Viola Davis - "Fences"

  • Best Director - Motion Picture:
    Damien Chazelle - "La La Land"

  • Best Screenplay:
    "La La Land"

  • Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language:
    "Elle" - France

  • Best Motion Picture - Animated:
    "Zootopia"

  • Best Original Song - Motion Picture:
    "City of Stars" - "La La Land"

  • Best Original Score - Motion Picture:
    Justin Hurwitz - "La La Land"

  • Best Television Series - Drama:
    "The Crown"

  • Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
    "Atlanta"

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:
    Billy Bob Thornton - "Goliath"

  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama:
    Claire Foy - "The Crown"

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
    Donald Glover - "Atlanta"

  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
    Tracee Ellis Ross - "Black-ish"

  • Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
    "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
    Tom Hiddleston - "The Night Manager"

  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
    Sarah Paulson - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
    Olivia Colman - "The Night Manager"

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
    Hugh Laurie - "The Night Manager"

Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!

Golden Globes 2017: La La Land domina con sette...
The Crown: uno sguardo affascinante sulla vita dei reali e sulla società britannica
Moonlight: fuori dal nero e dentro al blu
Privacy Policy