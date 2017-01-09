Golden Globes 2017: La La Land domina con sette premi

Il musical La La Land è il re dei Golden Globes. Il film di Damien Chazelle segna una vittoria da record portandosi a casa sette statuette su sette nomination, inclusa quella per il miglior film comico o musicale. La romantica ode a Los Angeles supera le sei vittorie di Qualcuno volò sul nido del cuculo e Fuga di mezzanotte e vede il trionfo di entrambi i suoi protagonisti, Ryan Gosling ed Emma Stone.

Nella categoria film drammatico si port a casa il Golden Globe Moonlight, serio contendente agli Oscar. Come da pronostico Casey Affleck conquista la stuatetta per la miglior performance drammatica in Manchester by the Sea e a fargli compagnia è la francese Isabelle Huppert con Elle, eletto miglior film straniero. Miglior pellicola animata è il disneiano Zootropolis.

Nelle categorie televisive trionfano Atlanta, nuova serie tv FX su un gruppo di aspiranti rapper, e il dramma inglese The Crown, focus sulla monarchia inglese prodotto da Netflix. Ma è la miniserie The Night Manager a far man bassa di premi per i suoi interpreti Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman e Hugh Laurie.

Di seguito tutti i premiati:

Best Motion Picture - Drama:

"Moonlight"

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

"La La Land"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama:

Casey Affleck - "Manchester by the Sea"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama:

Isabelle Huppert - "Elle"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Ryan Gosling - "La La Land"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Emma Stone - "La La Land"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - "Nocturnal Animals"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Viola Davis - "Fences"

Best Director - Motion Picture:

Damien Chazelle - "La La Land"

Best Screenplay:

"La La Land"

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language:

"Elle" - France

Best Motion Picture - Animated:

"Zootopia"

Best Original Song - Motion Picture:

"City of Stars" - "La La Land"

Best Original Score - Motion Picture:

Justin Hurwitz - "La La Land"

Best Television Series - Drama:

"The Crown"

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

"Atlanta"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:

Billy Bob Thornton - "Goliath"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama:

Claire Foy - "The Crown"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Donald Glover - "Atlanta"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Tracee Ellis Ross - "Black-ish"

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Tom Hiddleston - "The Night Manager"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Sarah Paulson - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Olivia Colman - "The Night Manager"