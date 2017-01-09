Golden Globes 2017: La La Land domina con sette premi
Edizione da record per il musical di Damien Chazelle che traduce in premi tutte le nomination. Tra i premiati anche il dramma Moonlight. Migliori serie tv dell'anno Atlanta e The Crown.
Il musical La La Land è il re dei Golden Globes. Il film di Damien Chazelle segna una vittoria da record portandosi a casa sette statuette su sette nomination, inclusa quella per il miglior film comico o musicale. La romantica ode a Los Angeles supera le sei vittorie di Qualcuno volò sul nido del cuculo e Fuga di mezzanotte e vede il trionfo di entrambi i suoi protagonisti, Ryan Gosling ed Emma Stone.
Leggi anche: La La Land: la vita non è un musical
Nella categoria film drammatico si port a casa il Golden Globe Moonlight, serio contendente agli Oscar. Come da pronostico Casey Affleck conquista la stuatetta per la miglior performance drammatica in Manchester by the Sea e a fargli compagnia è la francese Isabelle Huppert con Elle, eletto miglior film straniero. Miglior pellicola animata è il disneiano Zootropolis.
Leggi anche: Corsa all'Oscar 2017: la nostra lista aggiornata dei favoriti nelle categorie principali
Nelle categorie televisive trionfano Atlanta, nuova serie tv FX su un gruppo di aspiranti rapper, e il dramma inglese The Crown, focus sulla monarchia inglese prodotto da Netflix. Ma è la miniserie The Night Manager a far man bassa di premi per i suoi interpreti Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman e Hugh Laurie.
Di seguito tutti i premiati:
-
Best Motion Picture - Drama:
"Moonlight"
-
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
"La La Land"
-
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama:
Casey Affleck - "Manchester by the Sea"
-
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama:
Isabelle Huppert - "Elle"
-
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
Ryan Gosling - "La La Land"
-
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
Emma Stone - "La La Land"
-
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:
Aaron Taylor-Johnson - "Nocturnal Animals"
-
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:
Viola Davis - "Fences"
-
Best Director - Motion Picture:
Damien Chazelle - "La La Land"
-
Best Screenplay:
"La La Land"
-
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language:
"Elle" - France
-
Best Motion Picture - Animated:
"Zootopia"
-
Best Original Song - Motion Picture:
"City of Stars" - "La La Land"
-
Best Original Score - Motion Picture:
Justin Hurwitz - "La La Land"
-
Best Television Series - Drama:
"The Crown"
-
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
"Atlanta"
-
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:
Billy Bob Thornton - "Goliath"
-
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama:
Claire Foy - "The Crown"
-
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Donald Glover - "Atlanta"
-
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Tracee Ellis Ross - "Black-ish"
-
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
-
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Tom Hiddleston - "The Night Manager"
-
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Sarah Paulson - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
-
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Olivia Colman - "The Night Manager"
-
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Hugh Laurie - "The Night Manager"
Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!