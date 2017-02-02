Ghost in the Shell: un nuovo teaser aspettando il Super Bowl!

Valerio Di G.

Un nuovo teaser pieno d'azione per il nuovo film con Scarlett Johansson, Ghost in the Shell. Nel film l'attrice interpreta The Major, un cyborg che lavora per la task force d'elite conosciuta come Section 9. La storia è un adattamento del popolare omonimo manga firmato da Masamune Shirow.

Il teaser anticipa l'atteso trailer che verrà proiettato durante il Super Bowl e presenta qualche momento inedito, mentre una voce fuori campo recita: "Loro non hanno salvato la tua vita, l'hanno rubata!".

La produzione di Ghost in the Shell fa ancora discutere per la scelta del casting dell'americana Scarlett Johansonn nel ruolo dell'iconico personaggio giapponese. Il film è diretto dal regista di Biancaneve e il cacciatore, Rupert Sanders. Nel cast troviamo anche Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek, Chin Han and Juliette Binoche. Il film uscirà nelle sale statunitensi il 31 Marzo 2017.

Oltre al nuovo trailer di Ghost in the Shell la Paramount ha annunciato che durante il Super Bowl proietterà anche quello di Transformers - L'ultimo cavaliere.

