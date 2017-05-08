Emmanuel Macron: le reazioni di Hollywood al nuovo presidente di Francia, da Madonna a... Donald Trump

Il neo-presidente della Francia non è festeggiato solo in patria, ma anche negli Stati Uniti molti vip sono soddisfatti del risultato: ecco i primi commenti direttamente da Twitter

La Francia ha tenuto le sue elezioni presidenziali, che hanno portato alla vittoria il centrista Emmanuel Macron su Marine Le Pen. Dopo le elezioni americane e la Brexit, il mondo aveva gli occhi puntati su questo risultato, tra cui anche Hollywood e gli Stati Uniti, che hanno subito commentato, da Debra Messing a Madonna, da RuPaul a Cher.

Altri, come Ava DuVernay e Chelsea Handler, hanno espresso la loro gioia e un pizzico di invidia, visto come sono andate le elezioni americane:

Anche il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha commentato la vittoria schiacciante di Macron:

