Emmanuel Macron: le reazioni di Hollywood al nuovo presidente di Francia, da Madonna a... Donald Trump

La Francia ha tenuto le sue elezioni presidenziali, che hanno portato alla vittoria il centrista Emmanuel Macron su Marine Le Pen. Dopo le elezioni americane e la Brexit, il mondo aveva gli occhi puntati su questo risultato, tra cui anche Hollywood e gli Stati Uniti, che hanno subito commentato, da Debra Messing a Madonna, da RuPaul a Cher.

Thank you FRANCE!!!!! MACRON WON BY 65% of the vote!!!!! — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) 7 maggio 2017

Whippin in the kitchen!!! Vive La France!! pic.twitter.com/y59RIYRBWb — Madonna (@Madonna) 7 maggio 2017

Beloved,Beautiful,You've Not Been Cowered,You've Shown The"French Courage" VIVRE EN MARCHE Bonne Chance Avec L'assemblée Nationale — Cher (@cher) 7 maggio 2017

Congratulations to the French people and their new President Emmanuel Macron!! — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) 7 maggio 2017

vive la france!!!!!!! BRAVO to all of my french friends who voted for humanity, compassion and empathy #MACRON pic.twitter.com/IhwnWfei5H — Belinda Carlisle (@belindaofficial) 7 maggio 2017

Altri, come Ava DuVernay e Chelsea Handler, hanno espresso la loro gioia e un pizzico di invidia, visto come sono andate le elezioni americane:

I've been a stubborn hold-out but after today I'm gonna start calling Freedom fries French fries again. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) 7 maggio 2017

Vive le France!!!!! Oh, how happy this makes your friends in the United States. You voted for moving forward. #neverback — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) 7 maggio 2017

Anche il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha commentato la vittoria schiacciante di Macron:

Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 maggio 2017

Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!

Home News Emmanuel Macron: le reazioni di Hollywood al...