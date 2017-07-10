Dunkirk: le prime reazioni della stampa americana sono molto positive

La stampa americana ha avuto modo di vedere in anteprima l'atteso film Dunkirk diretto da Christopher Nolan, in arrivo nelle sale italiane il 31 agosto, e i primi commenti pubblicati online sono piuttosto positivi.

Tra le reazioni si parla di "uno dei film più coinvolgenti dell'anno, caotico, senza tregua ed elettrizzante".

Tom Hardy, con solo 10 battute, sembra aver conquistato la stampa e anche Harry Styles ha convinto al suo debutto come attore.

Più di una persona ha consigliato di vedere il progetto in IMAX o in formato 70mm, e la regia di Nolan ha conquistato grazie a un insieme di narrazione moderna ma approccio classico alle riprese.

#Dunkirk packs a wallop but VERY different Nolan movie. Def see on IMAX. Tom Hardy has 10 lines & is amazing. Harry Styles can act people!!! pic.twitter.com/uyG6rR0NV1 — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) July 10, 2017

Dunkirk is edge of your seat filmmaking that's fully realized in @IMAX. Can honestly say I've never seen anything like it. See this in IMAX! pic.twitter.com/7F10lnBB5U — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 10, 2017

DUNKIRK: intense! 3 intercutting stories on 3 time frames. Almost a silent film, w/ incredible score. May be divisive. I LOVED. See 70mm! pic.twitter.com/E6Xga21Skm — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) July 10, 2017

A lot of people were wondering about @harry_styles & unknown cast. They're all great but Dunkirk is not about any one solider. pic.twitter.com/L1mHj1Uwxa — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 10, 2017

Can't wait to review "Dunkirk,' a mix of modern storytelling (interwoven timeframes), classic filmmaking (real Spitfire dogfights) #Dunkirk — Stephen Whitty (@StephenWhitty) July 10, 2017

#Dunkirk is chaotic, relentless, thrilling & one of the most captivating movies you will see this year. A master class in craft. What a ride pic.twitter.com/7PUxG71KKZ — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) July 10, 2017

Also, #Dunkirk is a war film, but not like one I've ever seen before. It's the closest I could imagine to being there. It's loud and brutal. — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) July 10, 2017

Can't say much more because of embargoes, but if you don't see #Dunkirk in the cinema you're mad. Believe the hype. Biggest screen possible. — Rohan Gotobed (@Rohan_Gotobed) July 10, 2017

