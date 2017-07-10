Dunkirk

Dunkirk: le prime reazioni della stampa americana sono molto positive

Il film diretto da Christopher Nolan debutterà il 21 luglio nelle sale americane e le prime reazioni sono a favore del progetto.

La stampa americana ha avuto modo di vedere in anteprima l'atteso film Dunkirk diretto da Christopher Nolan, in arrivo nelle sale italiane il 31 agosto, e i primi commenti pubblicati online sono piuttosto positivi.
Tra le reazioni si parla di "uno dei film più coinvolgenti dell'anno, caotico, senza tregua ed elettrizzante".
Tom Hardy, con solo 10 battute, sembra aver conquistato la stampa e anche Harry Styles ha convinto al suo debutto come attore.

Più di una persona ha consigliato di vedere il progetto in IMAX o in formato 70mm, e la regia di Nolan ha conquistato grazie a un insieme di narrazione moderna ma approccio classico alle riprese.

