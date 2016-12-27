Carrie Fisher: da Mark Hamill a Spielberg, l'ultimo saluto alla principessa Leia

La notizia della morte di Carrie Fisher ha suscitato commozione in tutto il mondo e i suoi amici e colleghi hanno voluto renderle omaggio online, ricordandone il talento e la personalità.

Mark Hamill, interprete di Luke Skywalker, ha semplicemente scritto: "Senza parole. Devastato".

Billy Dee Williams, Lando Calrissian nella saga, ha scritto: "Sono profondamente rattristato dalla notizia della morte di Carrie. Era una cara amica che rispettavo e ammiravo moltissimo. La forza è oscura oggi!".

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

Anthony Daniels, il droide C-3PO, ha dichiarato: "Pensavo di aver ottenuto quello che desideravo sotto l'albero. Non è stato così. Nonostante così tanti pensieri e preghiere da parte di tante persone. Sono davvero, davvero triste".

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

Bob Iger, amministratore delegato della Disney, ha dichiarato in un comunicato: "Carrie Fisher era unica, un vero personaggio che ha condiviso il suo talento e la sua verità con tutti noi, con la sua intelligenza e irriverenza. Milioni di persone si sono innamorate di lei nel ruolo dell'indomabile principessa Leia; avrà sempre un posto speciale nel cuore dei fan di Star Wars e di tutti noi che siamo stati abbastanza fortunati da conoscerla personalmente. Sentiremo la sua mancanza e ci uniamo a milioni di fan e di amici in tutto il mondo che sono in lutto a causa della sua perdita".

Steven Spielberg ha dichiarato: "Ho sempre ammirato Carrie. Le sue osservazioni mi hanno sempre fatto ridere e mi hanno tolto il respiro. Non aveva bisogno della Forza. E' sempre stata una forza della natura, di lealtà e di amicizia. Mi mancherà moltissimo".

Il compositore Michael Giacchino ha condiviso una foto dell'attrice:

Kathleen Kennedy ha scritto in un comunicato: "Carrie ha un posto speciale nel cuore di tutti alla Lucasfilm. E' difficile pensare a un mondo senza di lei. Era la principessa Leia per il mondo ma anche un'amica davvero speciale per tutti noi. Aveva uno spirito indomabile, un'incredibile intelligenza e un cuore pieno di amore. Carrie ha inoltre definito la figura dell'eroina più di una generazione fa. Il suo ruolo come principessa Leia ha ispirato potere e sicurezza nelle giovani donne in ogni parte del mondo, ci mancherà profondamente".

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher - now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies. xx pic.twitter.com/NeyyHNUuuG — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 27, 2016

Dearest Carrie, so incredibly sad to say farewell so soon to such a beautifully honest and unique human being- see you in the multiverse. — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) December 27, 2016

Lo sceneggiatore di Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Gary Whitta, ha scritto: "Mi si è spezzato il cuore. Un'attrice brillante ed esilarante, una scrittrice e narratrice".

Heartbroken. A brilliant and hilarious actress, writer, and storyteller. To all of us who grew up with her work, she's royalty. https://t.co/H2Ci5cu759 — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) December 27, 2016

Anna Kendrick ha espresso il proprio dispiacere sottolineando come la perdita di Carrie sia quasi impossibile da accettare, un po' come ha sottolineato Patton Oswalt.

No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2016

Fuck this year. Fuck this whole sick, worthless cruel prank of a year. #RIPCarrieFisher — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 27, 2016

William Shatner: "Sono profondamente rattristato nell'apprendere la notizia della morte di Carrie Fisher. Mi mancherà il nostro prendersi in giro. Un talento meraviglioso e una luce sono stati spenti".

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Ecco altre reazioni delle star:

No damsel in distress! RIP Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/4jY3hw5EgJ — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) December 27, 2016

I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2016

Farewell Carrie Fisher, the writer, actress, icon and wit. So very sad. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. Seeing her again on talk shows was such a thrill. So hilarious & fearless when she was being herself. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 27, 2016

If I heard Carrie Fisher was going to make an appearance I wanted to see it. U know ur special when Meryl Streep plays YOU in a movie. RIP. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 27, 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed. — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. Cannot believe that you're 'gone'. Funny funny and then some. XXX pic.twitter.com/DV6GQC1lcx — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 27, 2016

Hail Hail! A genius has vacated this realm-RIP Carrie Fisher. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 27, 2016

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

It's been overstated, but it's been a difficult, heavy year.

Learning Carrie Fisher has passed breaks my heart as it does so many others. — Grant Gustin (@grantgust) December 27, 2016

Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace. — graham norton (@grahnort) December 27, 2016

Carrie was brilliant, funny and talented. Sending huge love be to her mom, her daughter, Billie and her many friends — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016

May her soul rest in eternal peace, as we return her to the heavens, in a galaxy far, far away. pic.twitter.com/6lkgcHam0J — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 27, 2016

God bless @carriefisherofficial This woman and her friendship will be deeply missed. https://t.co/6lj30OT29w pic.twitter.com/JK2zoM6Y9i — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) December 27, 2016

Thank you Carrie Fisher for all that you've given us. You'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/q74YkG9KPg — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 27, 2016

So so so sad. Thank you, Carrie Fisher. What a loss. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 27, 2016

Thank you Ms. Fisher, for opening up a world of possibilities, strength and hope for all little girls. Rest. pic.twitter.com/LTpZsGeCR8 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 27, 2016

