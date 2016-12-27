Carrie Fisher: da Mark Hamill a Spielberg, l'ultimo saluto alla principessa Leia

I protagonisti di Star Wars, i colleghi, gli amici e i fan stanno rendendo omaggio all'attrice con messaggi e ricordi.

La notizia della morte di Carrie Fisher ha suscitato commozione in tutto il mondo e i suoi amici e colleghi hanno voluto renderle omaggio online, ricordandone il talento e la personalità.
Mark Hamill, interprete di Luke Skywalker, ha semplicemente scritto: "Senza parole. Devastato".

Billy Dee Williams, Lando Calrissian nella saga, ha scritto: "Sono profondamente rattristato dalla notizia della morte di Carrie. Era una cara amica che rispettavo e ammiravo moltissimo. La forza è oscura oggi!".

Anthony Daniels, il droide C-3PO, ha dichiarato: "Pensavo di aver ottenuto quello che desideravo sotto l'albero. Non è stato così. Nonostante così tanti pensieri e preghiere da parte di tante persone. Sono davvero, davvero triste".

Bob Iger, amministratore delegato della Disney, ha dichiarato in un comunicato: "Carrie Fisher era unica, un vero personaggio che ha condiviso il suo talento e la sua verità con tutti noi, con la sua intelligenza e irriverenza. Milioni di persone si sono innamorate di lei nel ruolo dell'indomabile principessa Leia; avrà sempre un posto speciale nel cuore dei fan di Star Wars e di tutti noi che siamo stati abbastanza fortunati da conoscerla personalmente. Sentiremo la sua mancanza e ci uniamo a milioni di fan e di amici in tutto il mondo che sono in lutto a causa della sua perdita".

Steven Spielberg ha dichiarato: "Ho sempre ammirato Carrie. Le sue osservazioni mi hanno sempre fatto ridere e mi hanno tolto il respiro. Non aveva bisogno della Forza. E' sempre stata una forza della natura, di lealtà e di amicizia. Mi mancherà moltissimo".

Il compositore Michael Giacchino ha condiviso una foto dell'attrice:

Kathleen Kennedy ha scritto in un comunicato: "Carrie ha un posto speciale nel cuore di tutti alla Lucasfilm. E' difficile pensare a un mondo senza di lei. Era la principessa Leia per il mondo ma anche un'amica davvero speciale per tutti noi. Aveva uno spirito indomabile, un'incredibile intelligenza e un cuore pieno di amore. Carrie ha inoltre definito la figura dell'eroina più di una generazione fa. Il suo ruolo come principessa Leia ha ispirato potere e sicurezza nelle giovani donne in ogni parte del mondo, ci mancherà profondamente".

Lo sceneggiatore di Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Gary Whitta, ha scritto: "Mi si è spezzato il cuore. Un'attrice brillante ed esilarante, una scrittrice e narratrice".

Anna Kendrick ha espresso il proprio dispiacere sottolineando come la perdita di Carrie sia quasi impossibile da accettare, un po' come ha sottolineato Patton Oswalt.

William Shatner: "Sono profondamente rattristato nell'apprendere la notizia della morte di Carrie Fisher. Mi mancherà il nostro prendersi in giro. Un talento meraviglioso e una luce sono stati spenti".

Ecco altre reazioni delle star:

Carrie Fisher: da Mark Hamill a Spielberg,...
Addio a Carrie Fisher, l'amata principessa Leia di Star Wars
Star Wars: Il meglio e il peggio delle prime due trilogie
Privacy Policy