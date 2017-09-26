Blade Runner 2049: i primi commenti della stampa lo definiscono un "capolavoro"

All'estero si sono svolte le prime proiezioni stampa del film Blade Runner 2049, diretto da Denis Villeneuve, e le reazioni sono molto positive.

Online si parla ad esempio già di un possibile Oscar da assegnare a Roger Deakins, direttore della fotografia, e più di un giornalista si è sbilanciato affermando che si tratta di un capolavoro.

Non sono inoltre mancate le persone entrate in sala con poche aspettative e che, alla fine della visione, sono uscite entusiaste.

Everyone bow down to Denis Villeneuve. He's done the impossible and delivered a huge home run with 'Blade Runner 2049'. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/fjhAJgnwqT — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 26, 2017

Even if you have no interest in the film, the breathtaking Cinematography by Roger Deakins is worth the price of admission. He's a God. pic.twitter.com/vofTBDqsjJ — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 26, 2017

All I can say about BLADE RUNNER 2049 is...give Roger Deakins the Oscar now. Absolutely stunning visuals pic.twitter.com/OuKLcngoYz — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) September 26, 2017

I saw #BladeRunner2049 and it is BREATHTAKING. It's an impressive follow-up, preserving mysteries, adding new ones, expanding the universe. — The Bibbidook (@WilliamBibbiani) September 26, 2017

#BladeRunner2049 was one of the most mind-blowing films I've seen. It's breathtaking and transportive. Denis Villeneuve has a masterpiece. — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) September 26, 2017

Good news! BLADE RUNNER 2049 is a terrific continuation and expansion of the orig. Wasn't hoping for much, ended up LOVING it. (Even Leto!) — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) September 26, 2017

I've seen #BladeRunner2049. I looks amazing, characters and performances are strong, stays true to the original but there are flaws. — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) September 26, 2017

BLADE RUNNER 2049 is sci-fi masterpiece; the kind of deep-cut genre film we don't see anymore. Visually mind blowing, absolutely fantastic pic.twitter.com/A1d6ohmj3s — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) September 26, 2017

I think this Blade Runner is better than the original, and also proves Denis Villeneuve is the most exciting director working right now — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) September 26, 2017

La sinossi del lungometraggio diretto da Denis Villeneuve anticipa:

Trent'anni dopo gli eventi del primo film, l'agente K della Polizia di Los Angeles (Ryan Gosling) scopre un segreto sepolto da tempo che potrebbe far precipitare nel caos quello che è rimasto della società. La scoperta di K lo spinge verso la ricerca di Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), un ex-blade runner della polizia di Los Angeles sparito nel nulla da 30 anni.

Fanno parte del cast anche Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Jared Leto,Barkhad Abdi, Lennie James, Mackenzie Davis, e Sylvia Hoeks.

