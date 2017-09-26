Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2049: i primi commenti della stampa lo definiscono un "capolavoro"

I critici americani che hanno avuto la possibilità di vedere il film diretto da Denis Villeneuve hanno già condiviso le prime opinioni online.

All'estero si sono svolte le prime proiezioni stampa del film Blade Runner 2049, diretto da Denis Villeneuve, e le reazioni sono molto positive.
Online si parla ad esempio già di un possibile Oscar da assegnare a Roger Deakins, direttore della fotografia, e più di un giornalista si è sbilanciato affermando che si tratta di un capolavoro.
Non sono inoltre mancate le persone entrate in sala con poche aspettative e che, alla fine della visione, sono uscite entusiaste.

La sinossi del lungometraggio diretto da Denis Villeneuve anticipa:
Trent'anni dopo gli eventi del primo film, l'agente K della Polizia di Los Angeles (Ryan Gosling) scopre un segreto sepolto da tempo che potrebbe far precipitare nel caos quello che è rimasto della società. La scoperta di K lo spinge verso la ricerca di Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), un ex-blade runner della polizia di Los Angeles sparito nel nulla da 30 anni.
Fanno parte del cast anche Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Jared Leto,Barkhad Abdi, Lennie James, Mackenzie Davis, e Sylvia Hoeks.

