Blade Runner 2049: i primi commenti della stampa lo definiscono un "capolavoro"
I critici americani che hanno avuto la possibilità di vedere il film diretto da Denis Villeneuve hanno già condiviso le prime opinioni online.
All'estero si sono svolte le prime proiezioni stampa del film Blade Runner 2049, diretto da Denis Villeneuve, e le reazioni sono molto positive.
Online si parla ad esempio già di un possibile Oscar da assegnare a Roger Deakins, direttore della fotografia, e più di un giornalista si è sbilanciato affermando che si tratta di un capolavoro.
Non sono inoltre mancate le persone entrate in sala con poche aspettative e che, alla fine della visione, sono uscite entusiaste.
Everyone bow down to Denis Villeneuve. He's done the impossible and delivered a huge home run with 'Blade Runner 2049'. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/fjhAJgnwqT— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 26, 2017
Even if you have no interest in the film, the breathtaking Cinematography by Roger Deakins is worth the price of admission. He's a God. pic.twitter.com/vofTBDqsjJ— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 26, 2017
All I can say about BLADE RUNNER 2049 is...give Roger Deakins the Oscar now. Absolutely stunning visuals pic.twitter.com/OuKLcngoYz— Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) September 26, 2017
I saw #BladeRunner2049 and it is BREATHTAKING. It's an impressive follow-up, preserving mysteries, adding new ones, expanding the universe.— The Bibbidook (@WilliamBibbiani) September 26, 2017
#BladeRunner2049 was one of the most mind-blowing films I've seen. It's breathtaking and transportive. Denis Villeneuve has a masterpiece.— Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) September 26, 2017
Good news! BLADE RUNNER 2049 is a terrific continuation and expansion of the orig. Wasn't hoping for much, ended up LOVING it. (Even Leto!)— Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) September 26, 2017
I've seen #BladeRunner2049. I looks amazing, characters and performances are strong, stays true to the original but there are flaws.— Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) September 26, 2017
BLADE RUNNER 2049 is sci-fi masterpiece; the kind of deep-cut genre film we don't see anymore. Visually mind blowing, absolutely fantastic pic.twitter.com/A1d6ohmj3s— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) September 26, 2017
I think this Blade Runner is better than the original, and also proves Denis Villeneuve is the most exciting director working right now— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) September 26, 2017
La sinossi del lungometraggio diretto da Denis Villeneuve anticipa:
Trent'anni dopo gli eventi del primo film, l'agente K della Polizia di Los Angeles (Ryan Gosling) scopre un segreto sepolto da tempo che potrebbe far precipitare nel caos quello che è rimasto della società. La scoperta di K lo spinge verso la ricerca di Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), un ex-blade runner della polizia di Los Angeles sparito nel nulla da 30 anni.
Fanno parte del cast anche Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Jared Leto,Barkhad Abdi, Lennie James, Mackenzie Davis, e Sylvia Hoeks.