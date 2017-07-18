The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman: "Senza George Romero non ci sarebbero stati né serie né fumetto"

Il creatore di The Walking Dead Robert Kirkman è intervenuto su Twitter per omaggiare il maestro George A. Romero, scomparso domenica all'età di 77 anni.

"Senza George A. Romero, non ci sarebbe Walking Dead" ha scritto l'autore e produttore esecutivo della serie AMC tanto criticata da Romero per lo svuotamento di contenuto metaforico rispetto ai suoi zombie. "La sua ispirazione non può essere presa alla leggera. Da lui è partito tutto e tutti gli altri lo hanno seguito."

Without George A. Romero, there is no Walking Dead. His inspiration cannot be overstated. He started it all, so many others followed. — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) 17 luglio 2017

Anche gli altri produttori esecutivi di The Walking Dead, Gregory Nicotero e Gale Anne Hurd, hanno ricordato il padre degli zombie sui social media.

"Ci sono talmente tante cose da dire su quest'uomo, mio amico, mentore e mia fonte d'ispirazione" ha scritto Nicotero su Instagram. "Per tutto ciò che lui ci ha dato con passione ed entusiasmo, il suo spirito vivrà per sempre... amore infinito a lui e alla sua famiglia." Nicotero ha lavorato come assistente del mago degli effetti speciali Tom Savini in Il giorno degli zombi, comparendo anche in un piccolo ruolo, ed è stato makeup effects supervisor di La terra dei morti viventi.

The sad news keeps rolling in. There are so many things to say about this man, my friend, my mentor and my inspiration. For what he gave us all with passion and fire, his unrelenting spirit will live forever. Blessed that I was honored to present him this award late April in Pittsburgh where IT ALL FUCKING STARTED!!!! Never ending love to him and his family. Un post condiviso da Greg Nicotero (@gnicotero) in data: 16 Lug 2017 alle ore 14:51 PDT

I was it my cousin Frank's house yesterday and he showed me super eight footage that his father Sam had shot on the set of THE CRAZIES and I took a photo from the screen of George directing. Un post condiviso da Greg Nicotero (@gnicotero) in data: 16 Lug 2017 alle ore 14:58 PDT

"#RIPGeorgeRomero" ha postato Gale Ann Hurd su Twitter. "#Leggenda e #HorrorHero."

Infine il compositore delle musiche di The Walking Dead Bear McCreary ha scritto: "Amore e rispetto per il regista George Romero, senza il quale i morti non camminerebbero".

Love and respect to dir George Romero, without whom the Dead could not walk. #RIPGeorgeRomerohttps://t.co/Q982bvLuAh pic.twitter.com/cPmJ4cmKgx — Bear McCreary (@bearmccreary) 16 luglio 2017

Leggi anche:

Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!

Home News The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman: "Senza George...