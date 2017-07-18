The Walking Dead

2010 - ....

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman: "Senza George Romero non ci sarebbero stati né serie né fumetto"

Kirkman e gli altri membri del team creativo della serie AMC hanno ricordato l'ispirazione fondamentale di Romero.

Il creatore di The Walking Dead Robert Kirkman è intervenuto su Twitter per omaggiare il maestro George A. Romero, scomparso domenica all'età di 77 anni.

"Senza George A. Romero, non ci sarebbe Walking Dead" ha scritto l'autore e produttore esecutivo della serie AMC tanto criticata da Romero per lo svuotamento di contenuto metaforico rispetto ai suoi zombie. "La sua ispirazione non può essere presa alla leggera. Da lui è partito tutto e tutti gli altri lo hanno seguito."

Anche gli altri produttori esecutivi di The Walking Dead, Gregory Nicotero e Gale Anne Hurd, hanno ricordato il padre degli zombie sui social media.

"Ci sono talmente tante cose da dire su quest'uomo, mio amico, mentore e mia fonte d'ispirazione" ha scritto Nicotero su Instagram. "Per tutto ciò che lui ci ha dato con passione ed entusiasmo, il suo spirito vivrà per sempre... amore infinito a lui e alla sua famiglia." Nicotero ha lavorato come assistente del mago degli effetti speciali Tom Savini in Il giorno degli zombi, comparendo anche in un piccolo ruolo, ed è stato makeup effects supervisor di La terra dei morti viventi.

"#RIPGeorgeRomero" ha postato Gale Ann Hurd su Twitter. "#Leggenda e #HorrorHero."

Infine il compositore delle musiche di The Walking Dead Bear McCreary ha scritto: "Amore e rispetto per il regista George Romero, senza il quale i morti non camminerebbero".

Leggi anche:

Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!

The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman: "Senza George...
The Walking Dead, finale stagione 7: la guerra tra Rick e Negan ha inizio e fa le sue prime vittime
George A. Romero: da Stephen King a Guillermo del Toro, l'ultimo saluto delle star sui social
Privacy Policy