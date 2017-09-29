Pamela Anderson sexy e in lacrime per l'ultimo saluto a Hefner
La star di Baywatch ha condiviso sui social un emozionante tributo al fondatore di Playboy.
Nella giornata di mercoledì è morto, all'età di 91 anni, il fondatore di Playboy Hugh Hefner.
Tra le star che hanno condiviso il proprio dispiacere c'è anche l'attrice Pamela Anderson che ha pubblicato online un video in cui piange ricordando: "Sono quello che sono grazie a te. Mi hai insegnato tutto quello che è importante sulla libertà e sul rispetto. Al di fuori della mia famiglia eri la persona più importante della mia vita. Mi hai dato la mia vita... Le persone me lo dicono sempre. Che ero la tua preferita... Sono davvero sconvolta. Ma eri anziano, la schiena ti faceva così tanto male. L'ultima volta che ti ho visto usavi un deambulatore. Non volevi che ti vedessi. Non potevi sentire. Avevi un pezzo di carta in tasca che mi hai mostrato, con il mio nome e un cuore intorno. Ora sto andando a pezzi".
Pamela ha quindi ricordato tutte le lezioni di vita apprese da Hefner e come le sia sempre stato accanto, concludendo: "Mi mancherà tutto di te. Grazie per aver reso il mondo un posto migliore. Un luogo più libero e sexy. Eri un gentleman affascinante, elegante, un cavaliere e incredibilmente divertente".
La Anderson è apparsa, a partire dal 1989, ben quattordici volte sulla copertina della famosa rivista.
Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life... People tell me all the time That I was your favorite... I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me - with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say - Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men - Enjoy ... (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved - You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. ... "It's movie time" You loved my boys ... You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef ... Your Pamela
Hefner verrà sepolto a Los Angeles negli spazi del Westwood Village Memorial Park, accanto a dove giace Marilyn Monroe di cui acquistò, nel 1953, le foto che la ritraggono nuda per 500 dollari, pubblicandole poi senza la sua approvazione.
Hugh aveva scelto nel 1992 quello spazio, sottolineando come sarebbe stato un modo piacevole per trascorrere il resto dell'eternità.