Pamela Anderson sexy e in lacrime per l'ultimo saluto a Hefner

Nella giornata di mercoledì è morto, all'età di 91 anni, il fondatore di Playboy Hugh Hefner.

Tra le star che hanno condiviso il proprio dispiacere c'è anche l'attrice Pamela Anderson che ha pubblicato online un video in cui piange ricordando: "Sono quello che sono grazie a te. Mi hai insegnato tutto quello che è importante sulla libertà e sul rispetto. Al di fuori della mia famiglia eri la persona più importante della mia vita. Mi hai dato la mia vita... Le persone me lo dicono sempre. Che ero la tua preferita... Sono davvero sconvolta. Ma eri anziano, la schiena ti faceva così tanto male. L'ultima volta che ti ho visto usavi un deambulatore. Non volevi che ti vedessi. Non potevi sentire. Avevi un pezzo di carta in tasca che mi hai mostrato, con il mio nome e un cuore intorno. Ora sto andando a pezzi".

Pamela ha quindi ricordato tutte le lezioni di vita apprese da Hefner e come le sia sempre stato accanto, concludendo: "Mi mancherà tutto di te. Grazie per aver reso il mondo un posto migliore. Un luogo più libero e sexy. Eri un gentleman affascinante, elegante, un cavaliere e incredibilmente divertente".

La Anderson è apparsa, a partire dal 1989, ben quattordici volte sulla copertina della famosa rivista.

Hefner verrà sepolto a Los Angeles negli spazi del Westwood Village Memorial Park, accanto a dove giace Marilyn Monroe di cui acquistò, nel 1953, le foto che la ritraggono nuda per 500 dollari, pubblicandole poi senza la sua approvazione.

Hugh aveva scelto nel 1992 quello spazio, sottolineando come sarebbe stato un modo piacevole per trascorrere il resto dell'eternità.

