MTV Movie & TV Awards: Get Out e Stranger Things i più nominati

Il film Scappa - Get Out, diretto da Jordan Peele, ha ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination all'edizione di MTV Movie & TV Awards con sei potenziali premi. Per la prima volta l'evento assegnerà dei riconoscimenti anche alle serie televisive e ai protagonisti del piccolo schermo e tra i potenziali vincitori ci sono Stranger Things, Atlanta, Il trono di spade e This Is Us.

Le votazioni sono già aperte online in vista della cerimonia di consegna che si svolgerà il 3 giugno a Los Angeles.

Due nuove categorie, inoltre, saranno annunciate possimamente.

Film dell'anno

La Bella e la Bestia

17 anni (e come uscirne vivi)

Scappa - Get Out

Logan - The Wolverine

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Miglior Attore/Attrice in un Film

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Emma Watson - La Bella e la Bestia

Hailee Steinfeld - 17 anni (e come uscirne vivi)

Hugh Jackman - Logan

James McAvoy - Split

Taraji P. Henson - Il Diritto di contare

Serie dell'anno

Atlanta

Il trono di spade

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Miglior Attore in uno show tv

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Emilia Clarke - Il Trono di Spade

Gina Rodriguez - Jane the Virgin

Jeffrey Dean Morgan - The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore - This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Miglior Bacio

Ashton Sanders e Jharrel Jerome - Moonlight

Emma Stone e Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Emma Watson e Dan Stevens - La Bella e la Bestia

Taraji P. Henson e Terrence Howard - Empire

Zac Efron e Anna Kendrick - Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

Miglior Villain

Allison Williams - Get Out

Demogorgon - Stranger Things

Jared Leto - Suicide Squad

Jeffrey Dean Morgan - The Walking Dead

Wes Bentley - American Horror Story

Miglior Documentario

XIII emendamento

I Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made in America

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Miglior Performance Comica

Adam Devine - Workaholics

Ilana Glazer e Abbi Jacobson - Broad City

Lil Rel Howery - Get Out

Seth MacFarlane - I Griffin

Seth Rogen - Sausage Party

Will Arnett - The LEGO Batman Movie

Miglior Eroe

Felicity Jones - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin - The Flash

Mike Colter - Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Stephen Amell - Arrow

Taraji P. Henson - Il diritto di contare

Tearjerker (Strappalacrime)

Il Trono di Spade - La morte di Hodor (Kristian Nairn)

Grey's Anatomy - Meredith racconta ai suoi figli la morte di Derek (Ellen Pompeo)

Me Before You - Will (Sam Claflin) dice a Louisa (Emilia Clarke) che non può stare con lei

Moonlight - Paula (Naomie Harris) dice a Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) che gli vuole bene

This Is Us - Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) e Randall (Lonnie Chavis) a lezione di karate

Prossima Generazione

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Miglior Duo

Adam Levine e Blake Shelton - The Voice

Daniel Kaluuya e Lil Rel Howery - Get Out

Brian Tyree Henry e Lakeith Stanfield - Atlanta

Hugh Jackman e Dafne Keen - Logan

Josh Gad e Luke Evans - La Bella e la Bestia

Martha Stewart e Snoop Dogg - Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party

Miglior Storia Americana

Black-ish

Fresh Off the Boat

Jane the Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

Miglior Lotta Contro il Sistema

Get Out

Il diritto di contare

Loving

Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

