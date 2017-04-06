MTV Movie & TV Awards: Get Out e Stranger Things i più nominati
Per la prima volta l'evento, che andrà in onda il 3 giugno, premierà anche le serie televisive.
Il film Scappa - Get Out, diretto da Jordan Peele, ha ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination all'edizione di MTV Movie & TV Awards con sei potenziali premi. Per la prima volta l'evento assegnerà dei riconoscimenti anche alle serie televisive e ai protagonisti del piccolo schermo e tra i potenziali vincitori ci sono Stranger Things, Atlanta, Il trono di spade e This Is Us.
Le votazioni sono già aperte online in vista della cerimonia di consegna che si svolgerà il 3 giugno a Los Angeles.
Due nuove categorie, inoltre, saranno annunciate possimamente.
Film dell'anno
La Bella e la Bestia
17 anni (e come uscirne vivi)
Scappa - Get Out
Logan - The Wolverine
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Miglior Attore/Attrice in un Film
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Emma Watson - La Bella e la Bestia
Hailee Steinfeld - 17 anni (e come uscirne vivi)
Hugh Jackman - Logan
James McAvoy - Split
Taraji P. Henson - Il Diritto di contare
Serie dell'anno
Atlanta
Il trono di spade
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Miglior Attore in uno show tv
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Emilia Clarke - Il Trono di Spade
Gina Rodriguez - Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan - The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore - This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Miglior Bacio
Ashton Sanders e Jharrel Jerome - Moonlight
Emma Stone e Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Emma Watson e Dan Stevens - La Bella e la Bestia
Taraji P. Henson e Terrence Howard - Empire
Zac Efron e Anna Kendrick - Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
Miglior Villain
Allison Williams - Get Out
Demogorgon - Stranger Things
Jared Leto - Suicide Squad
Jeffrey Dean Morgan - The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley - American Horror Story
Miglior Documentario
XIII emendamento
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Miglior Performance Comica
Adam Devine - Workaholics
Ilana Glazer e Abbi Jacobson - Broad City
Lil Rel Howery - Get Out
Seth MacFarlane - I Griffin
Seth Rogen - Sausage Party
Will Arnett - The LEGO Batman Movie
Miglior Eroe
Felicity Jones - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin - The Flash
Mike Colter - Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Stephen Amell - Arrow
Taraji P. Henson - Il diritto di contare
Tearjerker (Strappalacrime)
Il Trono di Spade - La morte di Hodor (Kristian Nairn)
Grey's Anatomy - Meredith racconta ai suoi figli la morte di Derek (Ellen Pompeo)
Me Before You - Will (Sam Claflin) dice a Louisa (Emilia Clarke) che non può stare con lei
Moonlight - Paula (Naomie Harris) dice a Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) che gli vuole bene
This Is Us - Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) e Randall (Lonnie Chavis) a lezione di karate
Prossima Generazione
Chrissy Metz
Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Miglior Duo
Adam Levine e Blake Shelton - The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya e Lil Rel Howery - Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry e Lakeith Stanfield - Atlanta
Hugh Jackman e Dafne Keen - Logan
Josh Gad e Luke Evans - La Bella e la Bestia
Martha Stewart e Snoop Dogg - Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Miglior Storia Americana
Black-ish
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
Miglior Lotta Contro il Sistema
Get Out
Il diritto di contare
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot