James Van Der Beek: "Da giovane dei produttori mi hanno molestato"

Lo scandalo legato a Harvey Weinstein ha portato alla luce dei comportamenti inappropriati subiti da attori e attrici nel corso degli anni.

James Van Der Beek, l'ex star della serie Dawson's Creek, ha ora rivelato su Twitter di essere stato da giovane vittima di molestie raccontando: "Quello di cui si accusa Weinstein sono dei comportamenti criminali. Ciò che ha ammesso è inaccettabile, in ogni settore lavorativo. Le mie lodi a chiunque ha il coraggio di parlare. Degli uomini più anziani e potenti mi hanno afferrato il sedere, mi hanno coinvolto in conversazioni inappropriate di tipo sessuale quando ero molto più giovane. Capisco la vergogna, il sentirsi impotenti e incapaci di denunciare. C'è una dinamica legata al potere che sembra impossibile da superare".

L'attore ha poi spiegato che due dei colpevoli sono stati incriminati in un secondo momento grazie ad altre persone che hanno sporto denuncia e la terza persona non è più in vita.

For anyone judging the women who stayed silent, read this for perspective. Also for anyone brushing off harassment as "boys being boys." https://t.co/UX9xWxpn2K — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal. What he's admitted to is unacceptable - in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out. — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

I've had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I've had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger... — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There's a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

FTR, the harassment I tweeted about was by people 99.9% of you don't know. 2 were charged (by others) & punished. The other has since died. — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

So apologies to any mentors & champions and wonderful friends I've made in this industry who may have been pulled into wrongful speculation. — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

I realize I left a door open by not initially naming, but please don't impugn innocent people w/out cause. That's not fair. Or right. — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

