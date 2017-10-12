James Van Der Beek: "Da giovane dei produttori mi hanno molestato"

La star della serie Dawson's Creek ha raccontato di aver subito in prima persona dei comportamenti sessualmente inappropriati.

Lo scandalo legato a Harvey Weinstein ha portato alla luce dei comportamenti inappropriati subiti da attori e attrici nel corso degli anni.
James Van Der Beek, l'ex star della serie Dawson's Creek, ha ora rivelato su Twitter di essere stato da giovane vittima di molestie raccontando: "Quello di cui si accusa Weinstein sono dei comportamenti criminali. Ciò che ha ammesso è inaccettabile, in ogni settore lavorativo. Le mie lodi a chiunque ha il coraggio di parlare. Degli uomini più anziani e potenti mi hanno afferrato il sedere, mi hanno coinvolto in conversazioni inappropriate di tipo sessuale quando ero molto più giovane. Capisco la vergogna, il sentirsi impotenti e incapaci di denunciare. C'è una dinamica legata al potere che sembra impossibile da superare".

L'attore ha poi spiegato che due dei colpevoli sono stati incriminati in un secondo momento grazie ad altre persone che hanno sporto denuncia e la terza persona non è più in vita.

