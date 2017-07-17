George A. Romero: da Stephen King a Guillermo del Toro, l'ultimo saluto delle star sui social

Dopo la scomparsa dello storico regista, a causa di un tumore ai polmoni, il mondo di Hollywood si è stretto intorno al dolore della famiglia.

George A. Romero il regista de La notte dei morti viventi si è spento oggi all'età di 77 anni per un tumore ai polmoni. La sua mancanza ha lasciato un grande vuoto nel mondo del cinema, è stato uno degli registi più influenti nella storia dell'horror ed è stato amato da chiunque lo ha conosciuto, ha lavorato con lui o semplicemente è cresciuto con i suoi film densi di significato. Oggi su Twitter moltissime celebrità hanno reso omaggio alla sua scomparsa, a partire dai suoi colleghi e fan, da Stephen King a James Gunn, fino a Guillermo del Toro e Eli Roth:

