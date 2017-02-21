Fighting With My Family, il finale girato alla presenza dei fan del wrestling
Dwayne Johnson, produttore e interprete del film, ha annunciato che il pubblico presente all'evento sportivo in programma a Los Angeles assisterà ai ciak dell'epilogo del lungometraggio.
Le riprese del film Fighting With My Family sono ufficialmente iniziate e Dwayne Johnson ha condiviso le prime immagini dal set, oltre ad aver annunciato che il cast girerà stasera la sequenza del finale del lungometraggio allo Staples Center di Los Angeles, al termine degli scontri previsti sul ring, invitando tutti i fan presenti a partecipare con entusiasmo all'epico match che verrà realizzato.
For the WWE Universe who's attending TONIGHT'S RAW at the Staples Center here in LA.. When RAW goes off the air, that's when the next level of fun begins. You're all gonna be in the movie.. energy thru the roof. At 445pm today before RAW goes LIVE.. the music hits, the bass drops, backs crack, livers quiver and I'll smell like a primate. Tonight'll be fun. Can't wait. See you in a few hours. #RAW #LA #StaplesCenter #FightingWithMyFamily #ChampionshipMatch
Puttin' in that ring work w/ @theatrinidadtmt (our Divas Champion) and @tessa_blanchard (our bad ass ring/stunt double) for their big match tonight at the Staples Center here in LA once RAW goes off the air. For those insiders who know the wrestling business, you know how hard these two independent female wrestlers work. For those who are are new to the wrestling world when you see our movie, just know you're watching some very unique and special athletes achieve greatness in a male dominated world. Respect is given when it's earned. Tonight, they earn it. Get ready WWE Universe and RAW crowd. It's your night too. #FightingWithMyFamily #SquaredCircleDNA #BloodSweatRespect #StaplesCenter #LA #RAW
I can go on and on about this man... Ruggedly handsome, brilliant collaborator, highly intellectually stimulating etc etc. Other guy is @stephenmerchant. Director, writer, very smart, fans luv him.. blah blah.. whatevs. #OnSet #FightingWithMyFamily
Il progetto sarà scritto e diretto da Stephen Merchant (The Office) e si baserà sulla vera storia della star WWE Paige e della sua famiglia di wrestler professionisti.
Il film è ispirato al documentario di Channel 4 intitolato The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family. Nel ruolo di Paige ci sarà Florence Pugh, mentre Jack Lowden sarà suo fratello Zak. Fanno parte del cast anche Lena Headey, Nick Frost e Vince Vaughn.
