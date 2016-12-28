Carrie Fisher: i tweet d'addio del suo cane Gary

Il bulldog francese di Carrie, Gary Fisher, ha twittato i suoi saluti alla mamma con cui ha condiviso viaggi, celebrità e tanto amore.

Lo abbiamo visto spesso al fianco di Carrie Fisher. Gary, il suo bulldog francese, era una celebrità e aveva anche un suo profilo Twitter personale. Proprio da questo profilo poche ore fa il cane (o chi per lui) ha twittato i suoi commoventi saluti all'attrice.

Nel profilo compare, inoltre, una foto del cane alla finestra in attesa della padrona accompagnato dalla scritta "Ti aspetterò per sempre...". In un altro tweet, che raccoglie alcune foto dell'attrice e del suo amico a quattro zampe, si legge "Sono sempre stato al tuo fianco, ma la cosa migliore è che tu sei sempre stata al mio".

Carrie, ti amiamo! Lo sai?
