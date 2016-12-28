Lo abbiamo visto spesso al fianco di Carrie Fisher. Gary, il suo bulldog francese, era una celebrità e aveva anche un suo profilo Twitter personale. Proprio da questo profilo poche ore fa il cane (o chi per lui) ha twittato i suoi commoventi saluti all'attrice.

Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) 27 dicembre 2016

Nel profilo compare, inoltre, una foto del cane alla finestra in attesa della padrona accompagnato dalla scritta "Ti aspetterò per sempre...". In un altro tweet, che raccoglie alcune foto dell'attrice e del suo amico a quattro zampe, si legge "Sono sempre stato al tuo fianco, ma la cosa migliore è che tu sei sempre stata al mio".

I'll still be waiting for you....... pic.twitter.com/ef461OcqKJ — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) 27 dicembre 2016

I was always by your side but best of all you were always by mine. #RIPCarrie pic.twitter.com/QgeOYdmmH2 — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) 28 dicembre 2016

Love knows no season, It haunts the soul eternally. — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) 28 dicembre 2016

Coolest dog ever posing with the coolest human ever #RIPCarrie #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/dl1kx5iTAK — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) 28 dicembre 2016

Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!

Home News Carrie Fisher: i tweet d'addio del suo cane Gary