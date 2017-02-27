Bill Paxton: l'ultimo saluto delle star su Twitter, da Tom Hanks a Bryan Cranston

Valerio Di G.

Solo poche ore fa vi comunicavamo la triste notizia della perdita di Bill Paxton. L'attore conosciuto e amato per moltissimi ruoli iconici tra cui il soldato Hudson di Aliens - Scontro finale o il rude Chet nel cult degli anni '80 La donna esplosiva, ci ha lasciato in seguito a delle complicazioni per un intervento chirurgico a soli 61 anni.

Leggi anche: Bill Paxton: i cacciatori di tornado rendono omaggio alla star di Twister!

Molte star di Hollywood hanno usato i social network questa mattina per dimostrare affetto e solidarietà verso l'amico/collega scomparso prematuramente. Tra le celebrità intervenute su Twitter per dedicare un ultimo saluto a Paxton ci sono Tom Hanks, Rob Lowe, Helen Hunt, Edgar Wright, Elijah Wood, Dwayne Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Jamie Lee Curtis e Lou Diamond Phillips!

I'm devastated about the passing of Bill Paxton. He was always so kind & supportive. Funny & wise. A talented actor whom I will miss. RIP — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) 26 febbraio 2017

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man... Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) 26 febbraio 2017

Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) 26 febbraio 2017

uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) 26 febbraio 2017

He made this movie great--he acted his heart out. What a talented man. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/rUcmmYME3h — Helen Hunt (@HelenHunt) 26 febbraio 2017

I am so saddened by Bill Paxton's passing. Had the pleasure of meeting him a few times in recent years and he was truly the loveliest guy. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) 26 febbraio 2017

What a lovely, warm and kind human. So sad to hear of Bill Paxton's passing. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) 26 febbraio 2017

Really bummed to hear about Bill Paxton this morning. Great guy, energy and always smilin'. Strength to the Paxton family. #restinlove — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) 26 febbraio 2017

Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my & support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) 26 febbraio 2017

I am stunned & saddened at the passing of Bill Paxton. I just worked with him recently. A warm and beautiful soul and a talented actor. RIP — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) 26 febbraio 2017

Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!

Home News Bill Paxton: l'ultimo saluto delle star su...