Bill Paxton: l'ultimo saluto delle star su Twitter, da Tom Hanks a Bryan Cranston

L'ultimo saluto della star su Twitter all'attore Bill Paxton scomparso improvvisamente all'età di 61 anni

Valerio Di G.

Solo poche ore fa vi comunicavamo la triste notizia della perdita di Bill Paxton. L'attore conosciuto e amato per moltissimi ruoli iconici tra cui il soldato Hudson di Aliens - Scontro finale o il rude Chet nel cult degli anni '80 La donna esplosiva, ci ha lasciato in seguito a delle complicazioni per un intervento chirurgico a soli 61 anni.

Molte star di Hollywood hanno usato i social network questa mattina per dimostrare affetto e solidarietà verso l'amico/collega scomparso prematuramente. Tra le celebrità intervenute su Twitter per dedicare un ultimo saluto a Paxton ci sono Tom Hanks, Rob Lowe, Helen Hunt, Edgar Wright, Elijah Wood, Dwayne Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Jamie Lee Curtis e Lou Diamond Phillips!

