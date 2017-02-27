Bill Paxton: l'ultimo saluto delle star su Twitter, da Tom Hanks a Bryan Cranston
L'ultimo saluto della star su Twitter all'attore Bill Paxton scomparso improvvisamente all'età di 61 anni
Solo poche ore fa vi comunicavamo la triste notizia della perdita di Bill Paxton. L'attore conosciuto e amato per moltissimi ruoli iconici tra cui il soldato Hudson di Aliens - Scontro finale o il rude Chet nel cult degli anni '80 La donna esplosiva, ci ha lasciato in seguito a delle complicazioni per un intervento chirurgico a soli 61 anni.
Molte star di Hollywood hanno usato i social network questa mattina per dimostrare affetto e solidarietà verso l'amico/collega scomparso prematuramente. Tra le celebrità intervenute su Twitter per dedicare un ultimo saluto a Paxton ci sono Tom Hanks, Rob Lowe, Helen Hunt, Edgar Wright, Elijah Wood, Dwayne Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Jamie Lee Curtis e Lou Diamond Phillips!
I'm devastated about the passing of Bill Paxton. He was always so kind & supportive. Funny & wise. A talented actor whom I will miss. RIP— Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) 26 febbraio 2017
Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man... Hanx.— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) 26 febbraio 2017
Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) 26 febbraio 2017
uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia.— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) 26 febbraio 2017
He made this movie great--he acted his heart out. What a talented man. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/rUcmmYME3h— Helen Hunt (@HelenHunt) 26 febbraio 2017
I am so saddened by Bill Paxton's passing. Had the pleasure of meeting him a few times in recent years and he was truly the loveliest guy.— edgarwright (@edgarwright) 26 febbraio 2017
What a lovely, warm and kind human. So sad to hear of Bill Paxton's passing.— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) 26 febbraio 2017
Really bummed to hear about Bill Paxton this morning. Great guy, energy and always smilin'. Strength to the Paxton family. #restinlove— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) 26 febbraio 2017
Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my & support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) 26 febbraio 2017
I am stunned & saddened at the passing of Bill Paxton. I just worked with him recently. A warm and beautiful soul and a talented actor. RIP— Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) 26 febbraio 2017
