DGA Award 2021: tra le nomination del sindacato registi quelle a Chloé Zhao ed Emerald Fennell

Il sindacato dei registi ha annunciato le nomination ai DGA Award 2021 e le registe Chloé Zhao ed Emerald Fennell sono tra le favorite alla vittoria.

NOTIZIA di 09/03/2021

Il sindacato dei registi americani ha annunciato le nomination ai DGA Award 2021 e Chloé Zhao, dopo la vittoria ai Golden Globe, potrebbe ottenere un altro prestigioso premio.
I riconoscimenti assegnati ai filmmaker verranno consegnati sabato 10 aprile.

Le categorie cinematografiche dei Directors Guild of America Awards sono dedicate ai film di finzione, ai documentari e al miglior esordio dietro la macchina da presa.

Ecco le nomination:

Miglior Regista

  • Lee Isaac Chung "Minari" (A24)
  • Emerald Fennell "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)
  • David Fincher "Mank" (Netflix)
  • Aaron Sorkin "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix; DreamWorks Pictures)
  • Chloé Zhao "Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

Miglior Regista Esordiente

  • Radha Blank "The Forty-Year-Old Version" (Netflix)
  • Fernando Frías de la Parra "I'm No Longer Here" (Netflix)
  • Regina King "One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)
  • Darius Marder "Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)
  • Florian Zeller "The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Miglior Regista di un documentario

  • Michael Dweck & Gregory Kershaw "The Truffle Hunters" (Sony Pictures Classics)
  • Pippa Ehrlich & James Reed "My Octopus Teacher" (Netflix)
  • David France "Welcome to Chechnya" (HBO Max)
  • Amanda McBaine & Jesse Moss "Boys State" (Apple / A24)
  • Benjamin Ree "The Painter and the Thief" (Elevation Pictures)
