DGA Award 2021: tra le nomination del sindacato registi quelle a Chloé Zhao ed Emerald Fennell

Il sindacato dei registi americani ha annunciato le nomination ai DGA Award 2021 e Chloé Zhao, dopo la vittoria ai Golden Globe, potrebbe ottenere un altro prestigioso premio.
I riconoscimenti assegnati ai filmmaker verranno consegnati sabato 10 aprile.
Le categorie cinematografiche dei Directors Guild of America Awards sono dedicate ai film di finzione, ai documentari e al miglior esordio dietro la macchina da presa.
Ecco le nomination:
Miglior Regista
- Lee Isaac Chung "Minari" (A24)
- Emerald Fennell "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)
- David Fincher "Mank" (Netflix)
- Aaron Sorkin "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix; DreamWorks Pictures)
- Chloé Zhao "Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)
Miglior Regista Esordiente
- Radha Blank "The Forty-Year-Old Version" (Netflix)
- Fernando Frías de la Parra "I'm No Longer Here" (Netflix)
- Regina King "One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)
- Darius Marder "Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)
- Florian Zeller "The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)
Miglior Regista di un documentario
- Michael Dweck & Gregory Kershaw "The Truffle Hunters" (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Pippa Ehrlich & James Reed "My Octopus Teacher" (Netflix)
- David France "Welcome to Chechnya" (HBO Max)
- Amanda McBaine & Jesse Moss "Boys State" (Apple / A24)
- Benjamin Ree "The Painter and the Thief" (Elevation Pictures)