BAFTA 2021: Nomadland e Rocks ottengono sette nomination

Le nomination ai BAFTA 2021 sono state annunciate e Nomadland e Rocks guidano con ben sette candidture ciascuna.

Gli esperti, inoltre, hanno notato l'attenzione per quanto riguarda la diversità dopo le accuse che sono state rivolte un anno fa che hanno portato a compiere alcuni cambiamenti, tra cui l'aumento dei potenziali vincitori tra i registi e gli attori.

In corsa per la vittoria ai BAFTA 2021 nella categoria Miglior Film ci sono Nomadland, The Father, The Mauritanian, Promising Young Woman e Il processo ai Chicago 7.

Quattro donne sono invece state nominate come Miglior Regista e ben 16 dei 24 attori che hanno ottenuto una candidatura fanno parte di gruppi sottorappresentati.

La cerimonia di presentazione si svolgerà in modo virtuale domenica 11 aprile.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Miglior Film

The Father - Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt

the Mauritanian

Nomadland - Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman - Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

Il processo ai Chicago 7 - Stuart Besser, Marc Platt

Miglior Film Britannico

Calm With Horses - Nick Rowland, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh

The Dig - Simon Stone, Gabrielle Tana, Moira Buffini

The Father - Florian Zeller, Philippe Carcassone, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christopher Hampton

His House - Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward Kings, Roy Lee

Limbo - Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont

The Mauritanian - Kevin Macdonald, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

Mogul Mowgli - Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed, Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee

Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

Rocks - Sarah Gavron, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Faye Ward, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

Saint Maud - Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman

Miglior Debutto di uno sceneggiatore, regista o produttore britannico

His House - Remi Weekes (Sceneggiatore/Regista)

Limbo - Ben Sharrock (Sceneggiatore/Regista), Irune Gurtubai (Produttrice) [prodotto anche da Angus Lamont]

Moffie Jack Sidey (Sceneggiatore/Produttore) [scritto anche da Oliver Hermanus e prodotto da Eric Abraham]

Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Sceneggiatrici)

Saint Maud - Rose Glass (Sceneggiatrice/Regista), Oliver Kassman (Produttore) [prodotto anche da Andrea Cornwell]

Miglior Film Straniero

Un Altro giro - Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen

Cari compagni - Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov

Les Misérables - Ladj Ly

Minari - Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh

Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich

Miglior Documentario

Collective - Alexander Nanau

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet - Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey

The Dissident - Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen

My Octopus Teacher - Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster

The Social Dilemma - Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes

Miglior Film Animato

Onward - Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae

Soul - Pete Docter, Dana Murray

Wolfwalkers - Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young

Miglior Regista

Un altro giro - Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy

Minari - Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks - Sarah Gavron

Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale

Un altro giro - Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank - Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell

Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

Il processo ai Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin

Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale

The Dig - Moira Buffini

The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

The Mauritanian - Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani

Miglior Attrice Protagonista

Bukky Bakray - Rocks

Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku - His House

Alfre Woodard - Clemency

Miglior Attore Protagonista

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Mads Mikkelsen - Un Altro Giro

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

Niamh Algar - Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali - Rocks

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback - Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe - County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan - Calm With Horses

Alan Kim - Minari

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami

Clarke Peters - Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Miglior Colonna Sonora Originale

Mank - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari - Emile Mosseri

News of the World - James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman - Anthony Willis

Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Miglior Casting

Calm With Horses - Shaheen Baig

Judas and the Black Messiah - Alexa L. Fogel

Minari - Julia Kim

Promising Young Woman - Lidsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

Rocks - Lucy Pardee

Miglior Fotografia

Juidas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt

Mank - Erik Masserchmidt

The Mauritanian - Alwin H. Küchler

News of the World - Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland - Joshua James Richards

Miglior Montaggio

The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal - Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Il processo ai Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten

Miglior Production Design

The Dig - Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The Father - Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Mank - Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

News of the World - David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Migliori Costumi

Ammonite - Michael O'Connor

The Dig - Alice Babidge

Emma - Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth

Mank - Trish Summerville

Miglior Trucco e Acconciature

The Dig - Jenny Shircore

Elegia Americana - Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

Mank - Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio - Mark Coulier

Miglior Sonoro

Greyhound

News of the World - Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland - Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

Soul - Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Sound of Metal - Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

Migliori Effetti Speciali

Greyhound - Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

The Midnight Sky - Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan - Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

Tenet - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

Miglior Corto Britannico Animato

The Fire Next Time - Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

The Owl and the Pussycat - Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

The Song of a Lost Boy - Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein

Miglior Cortometraggio

Eyelash - Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman

Lizard - Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies

Lucky Break - John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja

Miss Curvy - Ghada Eldemellawy

The Present - Farah Nabulsi

EE Rising Star Award (votato dal pubblico)