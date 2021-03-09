BAFTA 2021: Nomadland e Rocks ottengono sette nomination

Le nomination ai BAFTA 2021 sono state annunciate e Nomadland e Rocks guidano con ben sette candidture ciascuna.
Gli esperti, inoltre, hanno notato l'attenzione per quanto riguarda la diversità dopo le accuse che sono state rivolte un anno fa che hanno portato a compiere alcuni cambiamenti, tra cui l'aumento dei potenziali vincitori tra i registi e gli attori.
In corsa per la vittoria ai BAFTA 2021 nella categoria Miglior Film ci sono Nomadland, The Father, The Mauritanian, Promising Young Woman e Il processo ai Chicago 7.
Quattro donne sono invece state nominate come Miglior Regista e ben 16 dei 24 attori che hanno ottenuto una candidatura fanno parte di gruppi sottorappresentati.
La cerimonia di presentazione si svolgerà in modo virtuale domenica 11 aprile.
Ecco tutte le nomination:
Miglior Film
- The Father - Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt
- the Mauritanian
- Nomadland - Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman - Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara
- Il processo ai Chicago 7 - Stuart Besser, Marc Platt
Miglior Film Britannico
- Calm With Horses - Nick Rowland, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh
- The Dig - Simon Stone, Gabrielle Tana, Moira Buffini
- The Father - Florian Zeller, Philippe Carcassone, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christopher Hampton
- His House - Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward Kings, Roy Lee
- Limbo - Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont
- The Mauritanian - Kevin Macdonald, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
- Mogul Mowgli - Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed, Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee
- Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara
- Rocks - Sarah Gavron, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Faye Ward, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
- Saint Maud - Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman
Miglior Debutto di uno sceneggiatore, regista o produttore britannico
- His House - Remi Weekes (Sceneggiatore/Regista)
- Limbo - Ben Sharrock (Sceneggiatore/Regista), Irune Gurtubai (Produttrice) [prodotto anche da Angus Lamont]
- Moffie Jack Sidey (Sceneggiatore/Produttore) [scritto anche da Oliver Hermanus e prodotto da Eric Abraham]
- Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Sceneggiatrici)
- Saint Maud - Rose Glass (Sceneggiatrice/Regista), Oliver Kassman (Produttore) [prodotto anche da Andrea Cornwell]
Miglior Film Straniero
- Un Altro giro - Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen
- Cari compagni - Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov
- Les Misérables - Ladj Ly
- Minari - Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh
- Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich
Miglior Documentario
- Collective - Alexander Nanau
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet - Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey
- The Dissident - Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen
- My Octopus Teacher - Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster
- The Social Dilemma - Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes
Miglior Film Animato
- Onward - Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae
- Soul - Pete Docter, Dana Murray
- Wolfwalkers - Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young
Miglior Regista
- Un altro giro - Thomas Vinterberg
- Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy
- Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić
- Rocks - Sarah Gavron
Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale
- Un altro giro - Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
- Mank - Jack Fincher
- Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
- Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
- Il processo ai Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin
Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale
- The Dig - Moira Buffini
- The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
- The Mauritanian - Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani
Miglior Attrice Protagonista
- Bukky Bakray - Rocks
- Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand - Nomadland
- Wunmi Mosaku - His House
- Alfre Woodard - Clemency
Miglior Attore Protagonista
- Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger
- Anthony Hopkins - The Father
- Mads Mikkelsen - Un Altro Giro
- Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista
- Niamh Algar - Calm With Horses
- Kosar Ali - Rocks
- Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Dominique Fishback - Judas and the Black Messiah
- Ashley Madekwe - County Lines
- Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista
- Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
- Barry Keoghan - Calm With Horses
- Alan Kim - Minari
- Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
- Clarke Peters - Da 5 Bloods
- Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Miglior Colonna Sonora Originale
- Mank - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Minari - Emile Mosseri
- News of the World - James Newton Howard
- Promising Young Woman - Anthony Willis
- Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Miglior Casting
- Calm With Horses - Shaheen Baig
- Judas and the Black Messiah - Alexa L. Fogel
- Minari - Julia Kim
- Promising Young Woman - Lidsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
- Rocks - Lucy Pardee
Miglior Fotografia
- Juidas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
- Mank - Erik Masserchmidt
- The Mauritanian - Alwin H. Küchler
- News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
- Nomadland - Joshua James Richards
Miglior Montaggio
- The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound of Metal - Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- Il processo ai Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten
Miglior Production Design
- The Dig - Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
- The Father - Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
- Mank - Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
- News of the World - David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
- Rebecca - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Migliori Costumi
- Ammonite - Michael O'Connor
- The Dig - Alice Babidge
- Emma - Alexandra Byrne
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth
- Mank - Trish Summerville
Miglior Trucco e Acconciature
- The Dig - Jenny Shircore
- Elegia Americana - Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
- Mank - Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
- Pinocchio - Mark Coulier
Miglior Sonoro
- Greyhound
- News of the World - Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
- Nomadland - Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
- Soul - Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
- Sound of Metal - Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc
Migliori Effetti Speciali
- Greyhound - Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
- The Midnight Sky - Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
- Mulan - Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
- The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
- Tenet - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
Miglior Corto Britannico Animato
- The Fire Next Time - Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe
- The Owl and the Pussycat - Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf
- The Song of a Lost Boy - Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein
Miglior Cortometraggio
- Eyelash - Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman
- Lizard - Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies
- Lucky Break - John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja
- Miss Curvy - Ghada Eldemellawy
- The Present - Farah Nabulsi
EE Rising Star Award (votato dal pubblico)
- Bukky Bakray
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Morfydd Clark
- Sope Dirisu
- Conrad Khan