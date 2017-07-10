True Blood: l'ultimo saluto a Nelsan Ellis sui social da Joe Manganiello ad Anna Paquin

Anche il creatore della fortunata serie Alan Ball e altre personalità come Jessica Chastain e Chadwick Boseman hanno tributato lo sfortunato attore americano.

Aveva solo 39 anni e aveva lasciato il segno in True Blood con il suo ruolo di Lafayette, il cuoco gay del locale di Sam Merlotte. Nelsan Ellis è scomparso nella giornata di ieri a causa di complicazioni sopraggiunte in seguito ad un infarto. Subito dopo aver ricevuto la notizia, il creatore Alan Ball ha rilasciato una dichiarazione anche a nome di HBO:

"Siamo rimasti sconvolti dalla scomparsa di Nelsan Ellis. Nelsan è stato un membro della famiglia HBO, il cui ritratto iconico di Lafayette sarà ricordato fortemente grazie al suo apporto in True Blood. Nelsan mancherà a tutti, ai suoi fan e a noi della HBO."

Al cordoglio si sono uniti tutti i colleghi del fortunato show, da Anna Paquin a Stephen Moyer e Joe Manganiello:

Anche personalità al di fuori di True Blood hanno espresso il loro dispiacere, da Jessica Chastain al nuovo Black Panther Chadwick Boseman.

Celebrating my brother @NelsanEllisOfficial. 4Eva linked like Bobby Byrd and JB. We love u. We miss u. RIP.

Un post condiviso da Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) in data: 8 Lug 2017 alle ore 14:38 PDT

Guarda il video: In memoriam: l'ultimo saluto ai personaggi che ci hanno lasciato nel 2016 (VIDEO)

