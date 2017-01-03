Tom Hardy fiaba della buonanotte in TV per i bambini... e le mamme

L'attore ha reso felici i fan di tutte le età partecipando alla trasmissione per bambini CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

Tom Hardy è stato, un po' inaspettatamente, il protagonista della sera del 31 dicembre. L'attore ha partecipato a una puntata della trasmissione per bambini della BBC intitolata CBeebies Bedtime Stories per leggere ai piccoli spettatori una storia della buona notte, You Must Bring a Hat scritta da Simon Philip e Kate Hindley.
I più piccoli hanno apprezzato il narratore, accompagnato sullo schermo dal suo cane Woody, ma anche le loro mamme hanno espresso la propria approvazione sui social media, dando vita a commenti anche esilaranti. E' bastato infatti l'annuncio della presenza di Hardy nella trasmissione a convincere molti spettatori, soprattutto spettatrici, a sintonizzarsi sull'emittente britannica, anche senza avere figli in casa.

La visione ha conquistato l'attenzione di chi si trovava davanti al piccolo schermo e convinto che il prezzo del canone sia del tutto giustificato.

La performance di Tom Hardy è stata talmente positiva che c'è chi sarebbe disposto a sentirgli leggere qualsiasi cosa, persino gli ingredienti di uno shampoo.

Ecco l'apparizione della star sulla BBC:

