Tom Hardy fiaba della buonanotte in TV per i bambini... e le mamme

Tom Hardy è stato, un po' inaspettatamente, il protagonista della sera del 31 dicembre. L'attore ha partecipato a una puntata della trasmissione per bambini della BBC intitolata CBeebies Bedtime Stories per leggere ai piccoli spettatori una storia della buona notte, You Must Bring a Hat scritta da Simon Philip e Kate Hindley.

I più piccoli hanno apprezzato il narratore, accompagnato sullo schermo dal suo cane Woody, ma anche le loro mamme hanno espresso la propria approvazione sui social media, dando vita a commenti anche esilaranti. E' bastato infatti l'annuncio della presenza di Hardy nella trasmissione a convincere molti spettatori, soprattutto spettatrici, a sintonizzarsi sull'emittente britannica, anche senza avere figli in casa.

@CBeebiesHQ "I'm Tom & this is Woody" ..Now that's a Magical Bedtime Story Pretty sure lots of Mummy's are going 2 b tuned in 2nite 2 X — Verity Jane (@verityjane) December 31, 2016

@CBeebiesHQ i can't believe i'm gonna say this but. I'm going to watch cebeebies tonight just for tom hardy's bed time story. #noregrets — Ashley ♡ (@YoKidrauhll) December 31, 2016

Tom Hardy #cbeebies bedtime story was prob the highlight of NYE 2016 — Rachel Sigsworth (@rachelsigsworth) December 31, 2016

I don't have children but I've just watched Tom Hardy read me a bedtime story on CBeebies — Rachel (@Iam_Rachel) December 31, 2016

La visione ha conquistato l'attenzione di chi si trovava davanti al piccolo schermo e convinto che il prezzo del canone sia del tutto giustificato.

I STAYED IN ON NEW YEARS EVE FOR THIS MOMENT. TOM HARDY TELLING A STORY ON CBEEBIES. BAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/Wa4dislh4n — Evey (@eveyvictoria) December 31, 2016

I literally paid my TV licence for cbeebies tonight thank you bbc for Tom Hardy — Fi (@weeirishgirlie) December 31, 2016

Not even the New Year fireworks can top that, my night is complete! Thanks Tom Hardy for the bedtime hour #cbeebies #metime — Shelley Williams (@ShelbyWills82) December 31, 2016

La performance di Tom Hardy è stata talmente positiva che c'è chi sarebbe disposto a sentirgli leggere qualsiasi cosa, persino gli ingredienti di uno shampoo.

Tom Hardy can read me the back of a shampoo bottle if he wants #cbeebies — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Lockiebaws) December 31, 2016

Ecco l'apparizione della star sulla BBC:

