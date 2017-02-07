The Vampire Diaries: Nina Dobrev, l'addio ai fan con una lettera

Nina Dobrev ha condiviso su Instagram un messaggio rivolto ai fan di The Vampire Diaries, la serie che si concluderà a marzo.

L'attrice ha scritto: "Cara famiglia di The Vampire Diaries, mi sembra ieri che stavo dicendo addio. E tuttavia sono passati due anni e ci siamo di nuovo. Questo è il mio vero addio, visto che oggi ho girato la mia ultima scena di The Vampire Diaries. Ritornare per il finale della serie è stata una girandola di emozioni, nostalgia, amore, lacrime di gioia e conclusioni un po' dolci e amare. Sembra sia la conclusione di cui avevamo tutti bisogno, me compresa, e non potrei essere più felice per aver avuto l'opportunità di venire a casa con i miei amici e la mia famiglia di TVD".

Nina ha proseguito: "Sento che la famiglia dei fan sarà felice della conclusione dello show quando si sintonizzeranno per vedere la messa in onda dell'ultimo episodio tra qualche settimana. Dal profondo del mio cuore, vi mando il mio più grande ringraziamento per gli anni di dedizione, passione, sostegno e amore immortale ricevuti da parte di tutti i fan che sono rimasti con noi in questo viaggio fantastico e meraviglioso".

La giovane star ha quindi aggiunto: "Mentre questo capitolo sta finendo, accogliamo e non vediamo l'ora di scoprire la prossima avventura e speriamo che continuerete a seguirci ora che inizia un nuovo percorso. Sono cresciuta in questo show e sarò eternamente grata per tutte le opportunità che mi ha dato, e per ogni persona che ha lavorato a The Vampire Diaries negli ultimi 8 anni. Siamo tutti tasselli di un grande puzzle e senza ogni membro del cast e della troupe, veramente incredibile, questo puzzle magico non sarebbe completo. Grazie per tutto il vostro duro lavoro, per l'amicizia e per l'amore. Avete toccato il mio cuore in modi che nemmeno saprete".

Nina Dobrev ha poi firmato la sua lettera ricordando i ruoli avuti nello show: "Katherine, Amara, Tatia e, ovviamente, Elena Gilbert".

La foto condivisa dall'attrice ritrae inoltre il dono che ha fatto ai suoi amici e colleghi: una chiave realizzata dall'azienda The Giving Keys che sostiene il lavoro di chi ritorna al lavoro dopo una situazione personale e professionale difficile.

