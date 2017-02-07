The Vampire Diaries: Nina Dobrev, l'addio ai fan con una lettera
L'interprete di Elena Gilbert ha condiviso online un messaggio rivolto a chi ha seguito per otto stagioni la serie.
Nina Dobrev ha condiviso su Instagram un messaggio rivolto ai fan di The Vampire Diaries, la serie che si concluderà a marzo.
L'attrice ha scritto: "Cara famiglia di The Vampire Diaries, mi sembra ieri che stavo dicendo addio. E tuttavia sono passati due anni e ci siamo di nuovo. Questo è il mio vero addio, visto che oggi ho girato la mia ultima scena di The Vampire Diaries. Ritornare per il finale della serie è stata una girandola di emozioni, nostalgia, amore, lacrime di gioia e conclusioni un po' dolci e amare. Sembra sia la conclusione di cui avevamo tutti bisogno, me compresa, e non potrei essere più felice per aver avuto l'opportunità di venire a casa con i miei amici e la mia famiglia di TVD".
Nina ha proseguito: "Sento che la famiglia dei fan sarà felice della conclusione dello show quando si sintonizzeranno per vedere la messa in onda dell'ultimo episodio tra qualche settimana. Dal profondo del mio cuore, vi mando il mio più grande ringraziamento per gli anni di dedizione, passione, sostegno e amore immortale ricevuti da parte di tutti i fan che sono rimasti con noi in questo viaggio fantastico e meraviglioso".
La giovane star ha quindi aggiunto: "Mentre questo capitolo sta finendo, accogliamo e non vediamo l'ora di scoprire la prossima avventura e speriamo che continuerete a seguirci ora che inizia un nuovo percorso. Sono cresciuta in questo show e sarò eternamente grata per tutte le opportunità che mi ha dato, e per ogni persona che ha lavorato a The Vampire Diaries negli ultimi 8 anni. Siamo tutti tasselli di un grande puzzle e senza ogni membro del cast e della troupe, veramente incredibile, questo puzzle magico non sarebbe completo. Grazie per tutto il vostro duro lavoro, per l'amicizia e per l'amore. Avete toccato il mio cuore in modi che nemmeno saprete".
Nina Dobrev ha poi firmato la sua lettera ricordando i ruoli avuti nello show: "Katherine, Amara, Tatia e, ovviamente, Elena Gilbert".
Dearest TVD family, It feels like it was just yesterday that I was saying goodbye. And yet two years have passed and here we are again. This is my true final goodbye, as today I shot my last scene of the Vampire Diaries forever. Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn't have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends. I feel the fans family will also be happy with the show's conclusion when they tune in to watch the last episode air in a few short weeks. From the bottom of my heart, I send you my biggest thanks for the countless years of implicit dedication, passion, support, and undying love from all the fans that have stuck with us on this truly amazing and beautiful journey. As this last chapter ends, we welcome and look forward to going on to the next adventure and hope that you continue to follow us as our new journeys begin. I grew up on this show and am eternally grateful for all the opportunities it has given me, and so thankful for each and every person who worked on The Vampire Diaries over the last 8 years. We are all pieces of a big puzzle and without every truly amazing cast and crew member, this magical puzzle would not be complete. Thank you for all your hard work, friendship and love. You have touched my heart in ways you will never know. Sending looch smooches, Love, Katherine, Amara, Tatia, and of course, Elena Gilbert. #TVDforever #FangsForTheMemories Ps. I had these custom engraved TVD #Forever keys made as crew gifts for my beloved TVD a family. @thegivingkeys is an amazing company that sells products to provide jobs. Every product you purchase supports job creation for individuals transitioning out of homelessness, impacting lives through the power of a Pay It Forward community.
Una foto pubblicata da Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) in data: 6 Feb 2017 alle ore 14:50 PST
La foto condivisa dall'attrice ritrae inoltre il dono che ha fatto ai suoi amici e colleghi: una chiave realizzata dall'azienda The Giving Keys che sostiene il lavoro di chi ritorna al lavoro dopo una situazione personale e professionale difficile.
Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!